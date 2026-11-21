In Wyoming’s male-dominated field of law enforcement, Kemmerer Police Department Patrol Officer Nicole Stetzenbach has proven her street smarts and earned the nickname “Tactical Barbie.”

As a patrol officer, she has handled everything from minor annoyances like a barking dog to the gravity of a murder investigation. Her ability to talk down agitated assailants — paired with her signature pink handcuffs — inspired her moniker.

“If you ever find yourself wearing them, you’ll have earned it,” Caleb Ellis, a Kemmerer Police Department detective sergeant, told Cowboy State Daily. “She’s living proof you can be tough and still accessorize. The pink handcuffs aren’t standard issue, but neither is Nicole.”

Many of the cases Stetzenbach has dealt with involve drug use, driving under the influence and domestic violence.

According to Stetzenbach, assault cases have risen more recently with the arrival of construction workers for TerraPower’s Natrium reactor — Wyoming’s first commercial nuclear power plant.

Reading social cues, facial expressions and body language has allowed Stetzenbach to adapt instantly to high-pressure moments. She said she learned quickly to rely on brains over brawn to de-escalate conflicts and apprehend suspects.

Even a routine traffic stop could “easily go from zero to a hundred” if mishandled, she said.

For more than holding her own as the only woman on patrol, Stetzenbach was recently recognized for her 15 years of service.

On Nov. 9, surrounded by her “small, tightknit family” of fellow police officers, her career milestone was commemorated by Kemmerer Mayor Robert Bowen and city officials.

“She put herself through the Wyoming Law Enforcement Academy, which is rare in Wyoming,” Ellis said. “That tells you a lot about how badly she wanted to wear the badge. Women are still a small share of law enforcement, both here in Wyoming and across the country. At some of her earlier agencies, it seemed like Nicole had to prove herself over and over just because she was a woman. She did prove herself, and then some.”

Officer Nicole Stetzenbach is surrounded by Officer James Reeder, Sergeant Josh Hagler, Sergeant Jake Walker, Nicole, Chief of Police Mike Kahre, Detective Sergeant Caleb Ellis, Officer Michael Kahre and Officer Dallas Blasengym at her award celebration Nov. 9. (Courtesy, Nicole Stetzenbach)

Encounters Captured In Book

Stetzenbach has balanced the more serious aspects of the job with humor.

She recalled a series of wild experiences, including driving her patrol car while a fire extinguisher sprayed beside her, rounding up naked drunks all over town and halting a 70-mile car chase with highway spikes.

Some of Stetzenbach’s humorous encounters have even been featured in the book, “Beyond the Blue: Featuring the Best of Cops Corner” by Gene Galitz, a compilation of real-life law enforcement stories.

In the field, Stetzenbach has occasionally faced a lack of respect. However, she said being a woman has also brought unexpected advantages — most notably, men's reluctance to strike her.

“It’s one of those boundaries that a lot of them just don’t cross,” Stetzenbach said. “They will tangle with the males, but when it comes to females, it’s like, ‘Oh no, we’re not hitting a female. We are not doing that.’”

There was a time on the job, though, that Stetzenbach was forced to engage in hand-to-hand combat with a much larger and stronger male.

She recalled responding to a domestic violence call and ordering a man to stop strangling his female partner. In response, the perpetrator attacked Stetzenbach, grabbing her around the neck.

“It’s weird when you are in a fight, it’s like slow motion,” Stetzenbach said. “I’m running through my head as he has his hands around my neck, ‘What are the things that I can do to de-escalate this situation? Am I able to hit him? Yeah, I can hit this guy.’”

Stetzenbach then punched the man in the face, causing him to stumble. It gave her time to incapacitate him with a taser and take him into custody.

Being armed with a “batman belt” of oleoresin capsicum pepper spray, a baton, taser, knife and a gun, has allowed Stetzenbach to “equalize the playing field and get the upper hand” in threatening situations.

She emphasized, though, that carrying a weapon should not deter women from pursuing a career in law enforcement.

In 20 years, Stetzenbach said, she has never had to fire her gun in the line of duty.

“At the end of the day, it’s a tool. It’s on your hip and it’s not like they go off on their own or anything,” she said. “You are taught how to properly handle it.”

Kemmerer police officer Nicole Stetzenbach is known for her ability to talk down agitated offenders (Courtesy)

Seeing People She's Arrested In Stores

In a city of approximately 2,600 people, Stetzenbach has frequently encountered those she has arrested, as well as their families.

“You’re so close with the community …,” she said, “Many times I’ve been in line at the grocery store and the person who looks back is the guy I took to jail. You’re just like, ‘Hi.’”

Stetzenbach noted that few women choose to pursue a career in law enforcement, but she added that their presence is needed.

She said female officers can provide an immediate sense of calm and comfort to other women and children while also being decisive and putting the hammer down when needed.

“We have the mother bear in us,” Stetzenbach said. “Sometimes that is what needs to happen. The mom needs to come out and put people in line. As females, we keep people in line.”

While there are a few other women officers in the northern regions of Afton and Alpine, Stetzenbach has been the only female patrol officer in all of south Lincoln County for the past decade and a half. After beginning her career as a police officer in Lander, she served in Diamondville for five years.

At each department, there were no other women serving as deputies or patrol officers.

For Stetzenbach, every call has brought different challenges, experiences and opportunities to make a difference. Never expecting special treatment, Stetzenbach said she trained hard to prove herself as an equal.

She added that it is impossible to make everyone happy, “and that’s OK.”

“It’s like no other job on Earth.“ Stetzenbach continued. “Each experience has been part of the journey, and I feel fortunate to have had the opportunity to serve the people and communities that have become such a big part of my life.”

While Stetzenbach has not had a female role model to follow, she hopes that her experiences as a patrol officer can show other women that there is a place for them in law enforcement.