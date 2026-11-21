The Arrowhead Motel in Gillette, a roadside business dating to at least the early 1950s, was torn down last month. But all was not lost: Three neon arrowheads and other vintage neon from the property had already been saved.

It was just dumb luck that he drove by when the first three neon arrowheads were being removed with a crane years earlier, said Frontier Auto Museum owner Jeff Wandler.

“I ripped in there and they sold it to me that day,” Wandler said.

The three arrowheads now hang from the ceiling at his museum, but he was too late to get the motel's main sign cabinet. He isn’t sure if it was sent to the local landfill or another collector.

“We did get a lot more neon off that building,” Wandler said. “A lot of neon arrowheads, and we got all the neon border that went around the motel.”

Rockpile Museum Director Robert Henning said that it was Tom and Louisa McMahon who opened the roadside business as either the Midway Court Motel or Midway Motor Court in the early 1950s.

Ralph and Dot Kintz bought the motel in 1959 and were the ones who commissioned the neon years after changing the name to Arrowhead Motel. They had built their reputation as both a comfortable motel and arrowhead museum during the heyday of postwar America.

“The Arrowhead Motel is more than bricks and mortar,” Henning said. “It's personal stories. There's little that we as historians can do about buildings being torn down other than documenting the history.”

Henning said everything changed for the Arrowhead when Interstate 90 bypassed that part of town to the south.

“Those roadside motels became less important and so we've lost many of them over the years,” Henning said.

After saving the iconic three neon arrowheads from the Arrowhead Motel in Gillette, Jeff Wandler, the owner of the Frontier Auto Museum, also saved the neon that bordered the motel and the simpler neon arrowheads. The Arrowhead Motel itself was demolished last month after 75 years of serving Gillette. (Frontier Auto Museum)

After saving the iconic three neon arrowheads from the Arrowhead Motel in Gillette, Jeff Wandler, the owner of the Frontier Auto Museum, also saved the neon that bordered the motel and the simpler neon arrowheads. The Arrowhead Motel itself was demolished last month after 75 years of serving Gillette. (Frontier Auto Museum)

After saving the iconic three neon arrowheads from the Arrowhead Motel in Gillette, Jeff Wandler, the owner of the Frontier Auto Museum, also saved the neon that bordered the motel and the simpler neon arrowheads. The Arrowhead Motel itself was demolished last month after 75 years of serving Gillette. (Frontier Auto Museum) Arrow left Arrow right

Gillette’s Auto History

Until then, Henning said, the Arrowhead was in the U.S. Highway 16 corridor, which was representative of the auto culture after World War II. His goal is to collect the stories that revolved around the culture of drive-in movie theaters and carhops.

“Almost every building had something to do with the auto, from the motels to the mechanics shop,” he said. “We are seeing all of that being lost. As a state, we should talk about what we need to save from that era and what's important to preserve for the future.”

The Frontier Auto Museum's Ryan Swanson said the time period was about the white picket fence around the house and a booming middle class.

“Mom and pops were starting up service stations and grocery stores,” Swanson said. “Everything was still very local, and it was about the family-owned businesses.”

Most businesses had unique neon signs out front. They were colorful pieces of art, according to Swanson.

Each sign was hand-built and painted to match the business and catch the attention of passing motorists along U.S. 16, which was dubbed both the Black and Yellow Trail because it connected the Black Hills and Yellowstone National Park.

“The Arrowhead was part of the early tourist trade that this part of Wyoming experienced,” Henning said. “After World War II, they saw a lot more people headed toward Yellowstone and places west.”

Before the Interstate was build, the Arrowhead Motel in Gillette was a popular stop along the highway dubbed both the Yellow Black Trail (Yellowstone and Black Hills) and Custer Battlefield Highway. It featured a private museum of arrowheads, rifles and bits/spurs, which later was the first collection at the Rockpile Museum. (Rockpile Museum)

This roadside establishment in Gillette was originally opened as the Midway Court Motel or Midway Motor Court in the late 1940s or early 1950s by Tom and Louisa McMahon. Ralph and Dot Kintz purchased the motel in 1959 and changed the name to Arrowhead Motel. The building was torn down last month after falling into disrepair and the sign will be moved to the Frontier Auto Museum. (Rockpile Museum)

Arrowhead Motel in Gillette was torn down, taking with it another icon from the 1950s, the heyday of Mom and Pop businesses and roadside motels. The sign is the only thing left standing and soon will be at the Frontier Auto Museum. (Rockpile Museum)

All that is left standing of the Arrowhead Motel in Gillette is now the modern sign which will soon be moved to the Frontier Auto Museum. The previous sign, featuring three neon arrows, was dismantled about 20 years ago and the neon was saved by lucky chance. (Rockpile Museum) Arrow left Arrow right

Arrowhead Motel’s Namesake

The Arrowhead was also Gillette’s first museum. It was instrumental in getting the Rockpile Museum built.

Owner Ralph Kintz displayed his arrowheads, rifles, and other historical artifacts in a renovated and expanded lobby.

Henning said the Arrowhead was the site of the first meeting of the Gillette-Campbell County Museum Board, and Kintz donated his collection to the new museum as one of the first displays. .

“Ralph was one of the driving forces that really pushed to have a permanent museum here in the community,” Henning said. “Until we opened in 1974, they had museums in the courthouse, local banks, the fairgrounds and the Arrowhead Motel.”

Today, most of Kintz's collection can be seen at the Rockpile Museum in a room named after him.

“We also have his rifle collection, bits and spurs, and oil lamps,” Henning said. “The Arrowhead Motel has a special connection to our museum.”

The Arrowhead Motel was a popular locally owned motel in Gillette from the 50s to the 1970s before the Interstate was built. Its three iconic signs are what visitors and locals remember the most from this motel that was torn down last month after falling into disrepair. In 2012, the Arrowhead Motel sign in Gillette was still standing with its original neon arrowhead neon. When the sign was dismantled, the owner of the Frontier Auto Museum was able to save the iconic arrowheads through “dumb luck.” The Arrowhead Motel itself was demolished last month. (Rockpile Museum; Frontier Auto Museum)

The Arrowhead Motel in Gillette earned its reputation for owners Ralph and Dot Kintz’s arrowhead collection. Their collection of rifles, bits/spurs and other artifacts became the first collection of the new Rockpile Museum in the 1970s. Most the pieces are stored in the Kintz Room at the museum. (Rockpile Museum)

The Arrowhead Motel in Gillette earned its reputation for owners Ralph and Dot Kintz’s arrowhead collection. Their collection of rifles, bits/spurs and other artifacts became the first collection of the new Rockpile Museum in the 1970s. Most the pieces are stored in the Kintz Room at the museum. (Rockpile Museum) Arrow left Arrow right

Crumbling History

Unfortunately, Wandler said that in recent years the Arrowhead Motel had been run down and was known to be a place of criminal activity.

“I'm nostalgic, but I know things change and I do like progress,” Wandler said. “I understand that the buildings have a lifespan and there's only so much you can do with them.”

Wandler said he is grateful for the postcards and photographs so people can visualize what the businesses looked like when they were busy – before the interstate changed their way of life.

“Nowadays, you've got this brand new bank and coffee shop,” Wandler said. “Most people don't realize that there's 100 years of history that they are driving by. They miss out on that so there's kind of a somberness with it.”

Swanson said local old structures like the Arrowhead Motel aren't aligned with building codes these days, and upkeep gets expensive. He said that development is healthy for the town but he's sad to watch buildings like the Arrowhead crumble.

“All these lives and experiences are just gone, and once it's gone it's gone forever,” he said. “There's no going back.”

Henning sat out the Gillette Historic Preservation Commission for 10 years. He admits there are more losses than wins when it comes to saving Wyoming’s historic buildings.

“It's an uphill battle,” Henning said “You can't save everything, and I don't think the expectation should be that we save everything. Progress is a good thing.”

The Arrowhead Motel in Gillette earned its reputation for owners Ralph and Dot Kintzs' arrowhead collection. Their collection of rifles, bits/spurs and other artifacts became the first collection of the new Rockpile Museum in the 1970s. Most the pieces are stored in the Kintz Room at the museum. (Rockpile Museum)

The Arrowhead Motel in Gillette earned its reputation for owners Ralph and Dot Kintzs' arrowhead collection. Their collection of rifles, bits/spurs and other artifacts became the first collection of the new Rockpile Museum in the 1970s. Most the pieces are stored in the Kintz Room at the museum. (Rockpile Museum) Arrow left Arrow right

The Stories Live On

Henning said he is instead focused on prioritizing what should be saved, which requires a community-wide discussion in part because Gillette does not have ordinances or laws that help locals preserve historic sites.

“The best sometimes we can do is just preserve the stories that surround the building and take lots of photos,” Henning said. “And then go about trying to save the next building.”

Swanson said the Frontier Auto Museum is about more than saving neon signs. It's also about sharing the stories that go with each sign.

“We get thousands of people from all over the planet coming through here, and this whole place is full of neon signs,” Swanson said. “A lot of them walk by and glance at the neon arrowheads and don't even have a clue about their significance to Gillette.”

While the Arrowhead Motel is gone after 75 years, Henning said he sees people connect to the stories from that era and wanting to know more.

“Historic properties open the window to many other stories,” Henning said. “They have their own story, but then once it connects with people, the stories go many different directions, and the memories go many different directions.”

Despite the last wall falling, remnants of the Arrowhead Motel remain, thanks to the dumb luck of one collector and the drive of local historians to preserve its stories.

Jackie Dorothy can be reached at jackie@cowboystatedaily.com.