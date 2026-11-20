A Wyoming man returned home from Colorado this week to find a mountain of tumbleweeds piled up against his house, RV and fence line.

Gerry Yaffa, who lives in the Carpenter, Burns and Albin area east of Cheyenne, said there wasn't a tumbleweed in sight when he left for Colorado on Wednesday morning.

By the time he returned, great tangled heaps of the dried, prickly plants had crowded his driveway and piled into the trees.

Yaffa figures he's dealing with about 350 feet of tumbleweeds.

It was dark when he returned, so he didn't realize just how big the tumbleweed graveyard was until the next day, when he looked out the window and his view was obstructed.

Now Yaffa has to figure out how to get rid of the stuff.

He'd been working on getting the tumbleweeds against his house moved when he spoke with Cowboy State Daily on Thursday evening but said it's a slow grind.

The sudden invasion followed powerful winds that swept across Wyoming this week, creating headaches for residents across the state.

Dawn Smith shared photos of her Carpenter-area house covered in tumbleweeds (Dawn Smith, Facebook)

Tumbleweeds Everywhere

Duane Merz and his wife moved to southeastern Wyoming from Elizabeth, Colorado, southeast of Denver, nearly two years ago.

When they bought their property, they were already contending with tumbleweeds, which are usually Russian thistle, a nonnative plant in Wyoming.

A windbreak runs north to south along the west side of their house. When they moved in, it was packed with old tumbleweeds.

"They had been there a while because they were all gray," Merz said. "They were just old, weathered, gray."

Merz and his wife began clearing the windbreak, working their way through the accumulation whenever they could.

"We had been working to clear out our windbreak of it ever since we moved in," he said.

Then came this week's windstorm.

Merz was at work when his wife sent him pictures of the latest invasion.

Great mounds of tumbleweeds piled beneath trees, packed against fencing and filling an covered livestock chute.

In one picture, the tumbleweeds form a thick wall between metal fences, rising almost to the roofline.

In another, an enormous mound sprawls across the ground beneath a row of trees, looking more like a giant haystack.

When Merz saw the pictures, he and his wife had essentially the same reaction.

"Wow!" he said. "I mean, what else can you say?"

It wasn't that he'd never encountered tumbleweeds. They'd just never experienced anything like this since moving there.

The couple lived in Colorado before moving north, and they hadn't seen anything comparable there, either.

"We've had friends up here comment that they've never seen anything like this either before," Merz said.

For him, the most frustrating part was realizing that nearly two years of clearing the windbreak was undone in a matter of hours.

A wall of tumbleweeds nearly reaches the roof of a covered livestock alleyway on Duane Merz's southeastern Wyoming property after this week's powerful windstorm. (Courtesy Duane Merz)

Tumbleweeds blanket a fenced area on Duane Merz's southeastern Wyoming property. Merz said the latest invasion undid nearly two years of work clearing old tumbleweeds from his land. (Courtesy Duane Merz)

Massive piles of tumbleweeds collect beneath trees on Duane Merz's southeastern Wyoming property. Merz plans to move the weeds into a dirt arena for disposal, joking that burning them all at once would create a bonfire visible from space. (Courtesy Duane Merz) Arrow left Arrow right

Bonfire Visible From Space

Merz has been mulling over how he's going to get rid of the gnarly things.

Fortunately for him, the house was once home to a well-known Wyoming rodeo bull rider, and the property still has a rodeo arena.

"My plan is to try to move all those tumbleweeds to the middle of the arena where it's nothing but dirt, and I'm going to burn them off," he said.

He emphasized that he doesn't intend to burn the entire pile at once.

"Just a little bit at a time," he said. "I mean, criminy! If I moved everything in there and tried to torch it all at once, why, it'd be a bonfire seen from the International Space Station."

For now, he'll keep gathering advice from neighbors and longtime residents.

Some of those friends have lived in Wyoming their entire lives, and Merz figures their experience could be useful.

"That's kind of our course of action," he said. "We're just gonna move it to a safe place and do what we can to mitigate any fire hazard."

It's an enormous amount of work, but Merz doesn't see much point in complaining about it.

"There's nothing anybody can do about it," he said. "Wyoming is a windy place, and it's part of the territory."

Tumbleweeds stretch across a Carpenter-area property after powerful winds swept through southeastern Wyoming this week. Homeowner Gerry estimates some of the piles reach 10 feet high and says clearing the mess could take two months. (Courtesy: Gerry Yaffa)

More Than An Eyesore

Tumbleweeds have been giving Wyoming residents headaches for years.

Even the Wyoming Department of Transportation has to contend with them.

Earlielr this year, crews used tractors to clear tumbleweeds from highway corridors around the state, where the plants pile against fences and create another problem once winter arrives.

Those tangled walls of dried brush catch blowing snow, allowing drifts to build up along roadways and create dangerous conditions for drivers.

For Yaffa, too, the tumbleweeds aren't just an enormous inconvenience.

"It's scratching. It's damaging my vehicles, home, RV," he said. "Not only that but, you know, something that I have to consider too, it's a potential fire hazard."

Yaffa is concentrating on clearing the areas closest to his buildings first.

"Getting it away from the house and the RV is my main objective right now, just so this isn't a fire hazard," he said.

He has considered burning the tumbleweeds, but in the meantime he's moving the piles by hand, little by little, knowing another round of Wyoming wind could undo his progress.

"We could have wind again, and I could be just back trying to get this all cleaned up anyways," he said.

Yaffa said for now he's staying positive, but if Cowboy State Daily calls back in a week or so his attitude could change.

"The only real takeaway that I took from this, you know, and I try to find the positives in everything, is at least clearing this out, you know, I don't have to get a gym membership," he said.

Yaffa knew Wyoming came with its share of challenges when he moved back, and even a 10-foot wall of tumbleweeds hasn't changed his mind.

"I purposely wanted to have my own little slice of heaven," he said. "So this is just something you have to deal with."

Kolby Fedore can be reached at kolby@cowboystatedaily.com.