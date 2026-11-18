Rihanna Kelver, the Laramie transgender activist who was charged with two felonies in Albany County District Court for allegedly pointing a gun at a man after a brief physical clash, has settled the case by pleading no contest to one misdemeanor instead.

Kelver, 28, announced the plea agreement in a Tuesday post to Facebook, but cast it as a pragmatic maneuver rather than an admission of guilt.

“I do maintain three important things,” wrote Kelver, who goes by the name Rihanna Novalee ChasingStars. “I am innocent, I broke no Wyoming statute, and this is not justice.”

But, Kelver continued, “it is safety and it is security and it guarantees a future in advocacy that I wish to continue for our community.”

Kelver made headlines as a trans protestor in 2025 by using the women’s bathroom at the Wyoming Capitol shortly after the Legislature banned male usage of women’s private spaces within public facilities.

Cowboy State Daily confirmed through the court file that Albany County Attorney Kurt Britzius on Tuesday asked the felony-level court to dismiss the aggravated assault and unlawful weapon possession charges, plus a misdemeanor of police interference, because of a plea deal.

Then Britzius filed the case in the misdemeanor court under a lesser charge: Reckless endangering.

Kelver’s post says the activist pleaded “no contest.” The plea functions like a guilty plea but isn’t an admission of guilt and can limit civil action. Kelver also is receiving a “301” first offender deferral, the post says.

The terms vary, but often with a 301 the offender will complete a term of probation and, if successful, will see the conviction purged from the record.

Kelver did not return a voicemail request for comment by publication.

When not capped by a plea agreement, reckless endangering is punishable by up to one year in jail and $750 in fines.

That’s a fraction of what Kelver would have faced if convicted of the prior three charges. Aggravated assault carries a penalty of up to 10 years in prison, possession of a deadly weapon with unlawful intent is punishable by up to five years, and interference is up to one year in jail.

Kelver’s sentencing is set for Dec. 7.

After The Evidence Pool Shrank

Kelver’s settlement follows an by Albany County District Court Judge Misha Westby, who ruled that college disciplinary files on the alleged victim, Scott Durham, aren’t relevant to Kelver’s claims of self-defense.

Court by officers allege that Kelver strode toward Durham outside the Crowbar in Laramie on Sept. 13, 2025.

Durham shoved Kelver to the ground, then Kelver drew and pointed a pistol at Durham.

Pointing a gun, loaded or unloaded, at another human is aggravated assault in Wyoming.

When police recovered Kelver’s gun, it was loaded, according to officer testimony.

Kelver told police that Durham yelled anti-LGBTQ slurs just before the incident.

Kelver also told police, initially, that the weapon was a knife and not a gun.

The defendant walked that claim back in an August court hearing, saying post-traumatic stress disorder contributed to the misstatement.

Self-Defense Rejected

Kelver at first tried to have the case dismissed early as self-defense.

Westby that But at that juncture, Kelver still had the option to argue self-defense before a jury.

Then Kelver subpoenaed Durham’s University of Colorado Boulder file from his days as a student there.

In arguing to subpoena the file, Kelver’s attorney Andrew Holcomb cited news reports that an anti-fascist group pegged Durham as a member of the Patriot Front, and that he’d had a disciplinary incident at college. Holcomb also found a police report “alluding to Durham’s history of racist, homophobic misconduct,” the attorney wrote in a motion.

Westby reviewed the files in her own chamber to decide if they were relevant to Kelver’s self-defense claim, and if they should be aired in a public trial.

They aren’t, and shouldn’t, she concluded.

“The Court finds that the material produced by the University of Boulder, pursuant to a subpoena … is not relevant or material to any element of the charges or any defense,” says Westby’s order. “Further, the Court finds that the information contained in the documents would not be admissible in the trial to support a theory of self-defense, to show bias or motive of the alleged victim, or to support the claim that the alleged victim was the initial aggressor.”





Clair McFarland can be reached at clair@cowboystatedaily.com.