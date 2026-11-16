The Wyoming Constitution Party raised more money in five months than the state GOP raised in nearly two years, and the parties ended this election cycle with a roughly $140,000 fundraising divide – between $364,800 raised by the state Constitution Party and $225,185.56 by the GOP.

The state Constitution Party also out-raised its national counterpart, the Constitution Party National Committee, by nearly five times. The national party raised $73,606 from Jan. 1, 2025, through July 31 of this year, FEC reports show.

Former Republican fundraiser Rebecca Bextel’s third-party campaign made the difference, campaign finance reports indicate.

She switched to the Constitution Party in May and became its nominee in the gubernatorial race in June. After that, the third party attracted $355,500 in donations from Teton County residents alone.

Bextel finished second in the gubernatorial race with about 16% of the vote, after Republican Gov.-elect Eric Barlow. By exceeding the 10% threshold, she flipped the Constitution Party from minor- to major-party status, meaning it will have its own primary-election ballot in 2028.

The Wyoming Constitution Party’s campaign finance report, filed late Friday, says it gave $306,000 to Bextel’s candidate committee – and $5,000 to its secretary of state candidate Tamara Trujillo.

Both were defeated by Republican nominees.

Bextel’s campaign finance filings give a different account, totaling the party’s contributions at $370,750.

Bextel told Cowboy State Daily she would look into the discrepancy, and it’s possible the person filing her campaign reports struggled with classifying line items.

Before Bextel’s run, the Constitution Party's exchanges were minimal. It entered the 2025-26 election cycle with $1,490. Then it brought in recurring small-scale donations and $4,164.51 from county central committees.

Bextel lives in Teton County and made headlines related to her avid fundraising work by handing out campaign donation checks on the state House floor during this year’s legislative session.

The Constitution Party's finance reports say Teton County philanthropist Don Grasso – whose earlier donations Bextel gave to legislators in the CheckGate incident – gave the party $100,000. Lisa Meaney of Jackson gave $107,500 and perennial GOP-candidate donor Dan Brophy gave $5,000, to list a few from the $355,000 in Teton County resident donations.

Constitution Party Chair Joshua Shimkus did not immediately return a voicemail request for comment.

The Grand Ol’ Party

In the same timeframe of Jan. 1, 2025, to Friday, the Wyoming Republican Party raised $225,185.56 and spent $247,303.37, its campaign finance report shows.

The GOP shares at least one donor with the Constitution Party in Teton County resident Georgene Tozzi, who gave $5,000 to the Republican Party in February 2025 and $2,500 to the Constitution Party during Bextel’s campaign.

No individual gave more to the GOP this cycle than Lynnette Friess, wife of late philanthropist Foster Friess and mother of second-place GOP U.S. House candidate Steve Friess.

Lynnette Friess gave $50,000 to the GOP in February 2025, the report says.

Bextel also gave to the Republican Party while still a member: $1,100 in February 2025 and $1,200 in June 2025, the report says. She ran unsuccessfully for GOP chair in May 2025, losing to Miller.

The campaign committees for Barlow, his primary-election opponent Megan Degenfelder, U.S. Senate candidate Jimmy Skovgard, and Wyoming Auditor Kristi Racines all gave money to the state Republican Party this cycle.

Degenfelder’s campaign gave the most among them, at $5,000, followed by Racines ($700), Skovgard ($625) and Barlow ($600).

Despite those donations, the GOP state central committee did not endorse any of them this election. It stopped short of endorsing Degenfelder after a brief debate, and endorsed her and Barlow’s opponent Brent Bien instead. Bien finished third in the primary.

The central committee endorsed Skovgard’s opponent Harriet Hageman, who won both nomination and election to the Senate. And it endorsed Steve Friess’ opponent Chuck Gray, who also won.

Wyoming State GOP Chair Bryan Miller said these facts rebut earlier allegations that the party’s endorsement process might have “pay-to-play“ components.

“As we noted back when we did the endorsement process,” said Miller, “that money was not a factor. All the claims that money made the difference just aren’t true.”

He added, “people who donate to the party … I assume they’re donating to the party because they believe in the party and believe in the platform.”

The party broke tradition and possibly state law this year by endorsing candidate before the primary election. Its endorsement-vetting committee included past donations to the party as one qualifier, among others.

“They were a factor in the deliberations,” Miller acknowledged. “But the factor was literally, ‘Was a donation made at all or not?’ It didn’t matter the amount. The amounts didn’t matter.”





Clair McFarland can be reached at clair@cowboystatedaily.com.