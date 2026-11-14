Wyoming House Leadership Team Unveils Wyoming-First Priorities List

Moments after winning the legislative Republican caucus’ nomination to be Wyoming House Speaker, Rep. Lloyd Larsen outlined a priorities list centering on the state’s pragmatic concerns rather than national issues.

Larsen, who lives in Lander, gave an interview to Cowboy State Daily in Casper Saturday, along with House Speaker Pro Tem nominee Andrew Byron (Jackson) , and newly elected Majority Floor Leader JD Williams (Lusk) and Majority Whip Cody Wylie (Rock Springs).

In Wyoming, said Larsen, “We don’t necessarily feel we have to have the same color car as every other state. We try to meet the needs of Wyoming first.”

“And if other states want to copy us,” he continued, “That’s fine. But we don’t feel inclined or bound to do something just because it was done in Texas.”

He harkened to Wyoming’s history of demanding control over its water, and refusing to enter the Union unless it could preserve Wyoming women’s right of suffrage.

Wylie added, “I think we are going to apply a lot of these prerogatives… and I think we’re going to do it the Wyoming way. Things will make sense. We’ll (pursue priorities) aggressively and take our time and make sure it’s done right.”

In their leadership meeting Saturday, the panel of prospective and new House leaders elevated four top priorities, said Larsen.

The first: protecting Wyoming’s water supplies, as the state faces negotiations and now, litigation, over how to ration draught-addled water flows among six other states.

The second: finding the best ways to accommodate new industry and business. That includes transparency to the public and “making sure we are providing a pathway for Wyoming to grow,” said Larsen.

The third: protecting and repairing infrastructure.

Larsen outlined a plan to study the towns’ water and sewer infrastructure and “determine the age of it all down to the valves” then help the towns and cities “get caught up on infrastructure.”

Highway infrastructure is Wyoming’s other great need, said Larsen. The Wyoming Department of Transportation has repeatedly announced funding shortfalls - most recently to the tune of $500 million.

Legislative committees have also been working on bolstering Wyoming’s power supply infrastructure, including by introducing competition to the power utility and cooperative markets.

The fourth priority: addressing health care policy.

Larsen said that can include policies impacting both direct costs and insurance.

In his legislative tenure, Larsen has demonstrated strengths in the budgetary and health care policy realms.

Sweetwater’s Woe

A fifth top priority has occurred to the leadership team between the start of their campaigns to fellow lawmakers and their elections and nominations Saturday, said Larsen.

That’s addressing the expected 350-job layoff in Sweetwater County’s trona industry after trona company WE Soda announced a shift from underground to solution mining, in light of market pressures.

Wylie said his chance to serve as House leadership is doubly meaningful because of his county’s hardships.

“We get to elevate our voice,” said Wylie. “Not that Sweetwater County is not taken seriously or weighed fully, but I think I can help. So I’m very grateful to be here, and I’m glad the body put the trust and the faith in me to help carry some of the weight, and help the work we have to do.”

Small Towns

For his part, Williams said he’s a voice for small towns and counties.

Williams bore that out before becoming leadership, by fighting in the 2026 session against a new school spending package that can disadvantage some school districts with smaller budgets by putting an earmark on money the Legislature intends for classroom instruction.

“It’s good to be included in this leadership team,” he said. “We have a lot of work to do.

Williams was visibly fatigued Saturday.

He was in Amarillo, Texas, on Friday, serving in his role as president of the Working Ranch Cowboy Association.

Williams had planned to fly back to Wyoming in time for the caucus elections. But when the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) grounded all flights Friday, Williams drove all night instead.

Slumped and responding to a question about his wellbeing, Williams quoted the “Tombstone” movie’s dying cowboy renegade Doc Holliday: “I’m in my prime.”

Excited For The New Class

The House is faced with massive turnover in January when the newly-elected delegates take office.

Byron said he’s eager for that.

“We’re all very excited about the new class coming in,” he said.

He emphasized efficiency.

“The quicker we can roll out assignments, the quicker they can get up to speed. Because their talent is impressive. Their background in industries and their communities is impressive,” he said.

Larsen said he knows who he’d like to choose as committee chairs, but he’s not saying until he’s had a chance to visit with all the prospective committee chairs.

The House and Senate Appropriations Committee chairmanships are among the most powerful positions in the Legislature.

Larsen said he decided his chairs even while campaigning for House Speaker, because he wanted to be prepared.

Rep. Martha Lawley, R-Worland, told Cowboy State Daily in her own interview Saturday that she’s been chosen as House Minerals, Business and Economic Development chair - and she’s thrilled.

All those topics are important to her, she said.

Clair McFarland can be reached at clair@cowboystatedaily.com.