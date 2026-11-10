Reid Rasner Sues Campaign Consulting Firm For Not Providing "Quality Strategy"

After taking fifth in the Wyoming primary race for U.S. House, Reid Rasner is suing his campaign consulting firm.

This marks the latest of at least six ongoing lawsuits by Rasner in Wyoming state and federal court districts, but the other cases are all defamation suits.

The civil complaint Rasner’s attorney William Fix filed Sunday in the U.S. District Court for Wyoming is different: it accuses the Virginia-based GOP strategic consulting firm FP1 Strategies LLC of breaking faith with Rasner to enrich itself.

The firm did not immediately respond to a voice message Cowboy State Daily left Tuesday with its phone attendant.

First, The Campaign

Rasner ran a splashy and contentious campaign for the GOP nomination to Wyoming’s lone U.S. House seat.

Secretary of State Chuck Gray won the nomination Aug. 18 over Steve Friess, Kevin Christensen, Jillian Balow, Rasner and four other contenders. Gray then won the election on Nov. 3.

Campaign finance records identified Rasner’s roughly $2.3 million campaign as the highest cost per vote : $209.

Next, The Lawsuit

According to Rasner’s lawsuit complaint, FP1 Strategies LLC cheated him despite receiving “large sums of money” from him.

The firm was helping Rasner "in connection with Plaintiff’s candidacy for Wyoming’s sole United States congressional seat in 2026."

Wyoming has three congressional seats, rather, but only one U.S. House seat. The U.S. Senate is part of Congress too.

The complaint says Rasner paid the company $2,232,527.82.

The accounting for this remains unclear in FEC.gov reports filed as of Oct. 14.

Current FEC data say that Rasner’s campaign is accounting its finances under the America First Forever committee.

The committee had spent $2,567,404 as of Oct. 14, for this 2025-26 election cycle, reportedly.

FEC data say the committee paid nearly $1.99 million of that to FP1 Strategies.

Fix did not immediately return a Tuesday voicemail request for additional comment.

Rasner entered a contract with the firm around Dec. 31, 2025, the complaint says.

“Of note, Defendant did not utilize its best efforts to promote Plaintiff’s campaign, provide quality and valuable advice and strategy, effectively coordinate with vendors and media, or generate media in the quantity or quality reasonably expected by Plaintiff,” the filing alleges.

The complaint asserts that the firm “engaged in improper and unauthorized backchannel communications with other individuals running in the same primary as Plaintiff.”

It doesn’t specify those individuals by name.

“Defendant failed to hire a campaign manager following the sudden departure of the prior manager,” the complaint continues, adding that the firm failed to provide production crews for scheduled filming, and failed to respond to emails, calls and text messages while having “sporadic” attendance at mandatory weekly strategy meetings.

The complaint says Rasner contacted the firm and said he was unhappy with its services, and the firm “offered excuses and inaccurate accounts of events without accepting responsibilities for its clear failures and breaches of its obligations.”

The complaint accuses the firm of breach of contract, breach of implied covenant of good faith and fair dealing, and unjust enrichment. It requests compensation for loss of payments for services not performed, the time and energy Rasner spent “seeking to have Defendant perform its obligations” and other relief the court awards.

Rasner also challenged Sen. John Barrasso for the latter’s seat in 2024, without success.

Meanwhile

Before and after the primary election, Rasner has routinely sued people on claims they've call him “pedo” and other slurs online. One of his seven defamation cases has settled and six are ongoing.

He settled his federal case against Michael Cooley, an Iowa dad who publicly apologized for making false statements.

And he continues to wage another federal case against a Missouri-based civil rights attorney, Kevin Baldwin, who allegedly indicated Rasner had been to Epstein island, among other attacks.

In Wyoming state court, Rasner is suing former state lawmakers Anthony Bouchard and Austin “Kit” Jennings , divorced couple Dan Sabrosky and Michelle St. Louis , and most recently William Wilkinson , a Sweetwater County-based staff representative for United Steelworkers.

Clair McFarland can be reached at clair@cowboystatedaily.com.