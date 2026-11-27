Wyoming U.S. Rep. Harriet Hageman’s financial manager partially sold her NVIDIA stock two weeks before the tech company’s value plunged amid national security and sex scandal implications, according to her financial disclosures.

A spokesperson for Hageman’s office said in a Friday statement to Cowboy State Daily that Hageman isn’t directly involved in such transactions.

The NVIDIA account is “an independently managed account meaning there is no direct involvement with individual holdings,” the spokesperson said.

The New York Times first reported Oct. 29 that Jensen Huang, CEO of tech chip giant NVIDIA, had a “close relationship” with suspected Chinese spy operative Alice Huang and was considered a spy operation target.

Hageman’s accounts, which are professionally managed by RBC Wealth Management, show a purchase of between $1,001 and $15,000 of NVIDIA stock on April 29 of this year.

After the spy implications and later news of Jensen Huang’s reported affairs with Alice Huang and others surfaced this month, NVIDIA stocks tumbled by more than 25%.

Huang stepped down as CEO briefly then was reinstalled.

Hageman’s disclosures show a partial sale also within the $1,001-$15,000 value range on Oct. 14.

President Donald Trump was briefed about the Jensen Huang situation in May, The Times reported.

STOCK Act

Meanwhile, the Washington Sun reported that Hageman violated the STOCK Act.

Her disclosures revealed multiple exchanges outside the deadline for members of Congress.

The Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge (STOCK) Act requires federal lawmakers to disclose personal stock trades for themself, their spouse and their dependent children within 45 days of the transaction, including those made on their behalf by financial advisors.

The disclosure deadline is 30 days if she’s personally aware of the trades.

Regarding the late disclosure, Hageman’s office spokesperson said that, “As part of the House office closure process, we discovered an independently managed account wasn’t included in her financial disclosure.

“We proactively initiated the correction and worked with the House, outside counsel, and the independent financial manager to get everything corrected and updated.”

A two-term Republican House member, Hageman won her GOP nomination for U.S. Senate in a landslide Aug. 18, then repeated the victory in the Nov. 3 general election. Her Senate term is six years.

The United States government has invested in other tech stock, namely Intel, but this week President Trump — a close associate of Jensen Huang for several months — said it’s “not too late” for the government to invest in NVIDIA as well, Yahoo Finance reported.

Clair McFarland can be reached at clair@cowboystatedaily.com.