Embattled Uinta County Coroner Reelected Despite 1,138 Write-Ins To Oust Him

Longtime Uinta County Coroner Greg Crandall won reelection running unopposed Tuesday, while facing five felony charges and a last-minute effort by some county residents to oust him through a write-in campaign.

Crandall, who has served as county coroner since 2003, got 3,564 votes, or about 75%, in the uncontested race, compared to 1,138 write-in votes, according to unofficial election results.

The victory comes less than two weeks after Crandall was arrested Oct. 21 on allegations that he stole more than $41,000 in public funds, intentionally falsified a death certificate and committed numerous other acts of misconduct.

He faces 11 criminal charges overall, including five felonies, stemming from a nearly 19-month investigation by the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation.

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Following his arrest, some Uinta County residents launched a write-in effort encouraging voters to support Crandall's son-in-law, Allen Kopp.

Kopp unsuccessfully challenged Crandall in the August Republican primary.

Kopp bought Crandall Funeral Home in Evanston from his father-in-law in July 2024 and has been critical of how the coroner's office has operated.

It was not immediately clear Tuesday night how many of the 1,138 write-in votes were for Kopp or whether other names were submitted.

Kopp, reached by phone late Tuesday, declined to comment on the election results.

A call to Crandall was not immediately returned; however, he has denied the allegations against him.

"I adamantly deny all allegations against me," he wrote in an October letter to the editor to the Uinta County Herald, adding that he could not discuss the case on the advice of his attorney.

Under Wyoming law, criminal charges do not automatically disqualify someone from holding elected office.

Crandall's reelection puts him on track for another term as county coroner while the criminal case against him proceeds.

Kate Meadows can be reached at kate@cowboystatedaily.com.