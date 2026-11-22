Last week at the Wyoming Business Alliance Governor's Business Forum, Sheridan resident Kate Gladdin told a room full of business leaders about the worst days of her life.

Her story stayed with me long after the forum ended. With Thanksgiving days away, I can't think of a better lesson in giving thanks.

Kate grew up in Sydney, Australia. She and her American husband, newly retired from the military, went looking for the right mountain town. They visited Sheridan in April 2023 and moved there two months later without knowing a single person.

Kate already knew tragedy.

In 2012, her 24-year-old sister, Nicole Fitzsimons, died in a motorbike collision while vacationing in Thailand. The way Thai authorities treated the family afterward left Kate consumed by anger, until she saw it was pulling her away from what mattered most: living her own life fully in Nicole's honor.

The family started the Nicole Fitzsimons Foundation. Kate left her corporate job and shared Nicole's story with more than 200,000 Australian students to teach them about travel safety. Her mother, Julie, raised more than $250,000 in grants for young performers and athletes facing financial barriers, honoring the way Nicole had lived.

Fast forward to May 2025. Kate's parents were on their second visit to Sheridan, and Kate saw something in her mother she hadn't seen since Nicole died.

Joy.

Then a driver struck Julie as she crossed a downtown street with the walk signal. She didn't survive.

Once again, Kate faced the unthinkable.

Kate has no use for advice about looking on the bright side. There's no bright side to choosing a dress for your sister's burial. Or packing a suitcase your mother will never take home.

But consider what happened next.

An emergency room nurse, also named Katie, saw Kate agonizing over whether to see her mother one last time. She advised Kate to keep the memories she had, and handed her a small jar holding the tape of Julie's final heartbeats. Kate now carries those heartbeats in a tattoo honoring her mother and sister.

Sheridan resident Josh Law asked the city to do something in Julie's name. City Administrator Stu McRae called Kate to tell her he kept a sticky note with Julie's name on his computer. Their efforts became Sheridan's Pedestrian Awareness Month. Local businesses, graphic designers, city staff and volunteers pitched in their time and expertise.

Then Kate learned the charge in her mother's death was a misdemeanor. She wanted to change Wyoming law. But who was she, a newcomer with an Australian accent, to take that on?

Kate separated the story she was telling herself from the facts. The fact was a gap in Wyoming law. So she went to work on it.

Through introductions, she met Mike Kusiek of Wyoming Pathways, who became her guide to the legislative process. She also met Janelle Jones of Cheyenne, whose 13-year-old son, Mac, was killed crossing a street on his way to school. Janelle had tried to change the law before and come up short.

Two women from different worlds. One lost her mother, the other her child. Their communities sit hundreds of miles apart.

When the Joint Judiciary Committee voted to advance their bill to the next session, they reached for each other's hands.

That's how Wyoming government is supposed to work. A citizen sees a gap, learns the process, finds allies and keeps showing up.

Notice the pattern. After losing Nicole, Kate and Julie found purpose in giving. After losing Julie, Kate found healing in receiving what others gave. She needed both.

"Although this state now holds the greatest heartbreak of my life, thanks to the people of Wyoming, it now holds my greatest healing."

This past May, Kate became an American citizen. "I choose this country, and I choose Wyoming."

She's also written a book about her experiences, titled" Okay, Now What? "

Those of us whose families have been here for generations can take for granted what someone who chose Wyoming sees right away. Kate's story is a good reminder.

As we gather Thursday, some of us will have empty places at the table. Some are facing things we never saw coming. Giving thanks doesn't require pretending those losses away.

Think about the people who showed up when you needed them. The ones who shared what they knew, made an introduction, offered encouragement or saw a need before you said a word.

Give thanks for them.

Then think about what you have to offer. Your time. Your experience. Your connections. Or simply your presence.

Give someone else a reason to be thankful.

As Kate told the forum, "So when you can't find the good, create it."

Gail Symons can be reached at gailsymons@mac.com