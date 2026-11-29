Ronnie Gonzales is an extreme dude.

Everything about him pushes boundaries, from his tattooed, souped-up Johnny Depp appearance to extreme athleticism that allows him to free climb mountains, run ultramarathon distances and swim beneath the ice in the dead of winter.

For five years, the Douglas, Wyoming, man made himself run anywhere from 3-5 miles daily through sickness, broken bones and long days at work that has sometimes meant midnight runs through the snow.

It was less about fitness and more about proving he could outlast every challenge.

In between, he hunts for missing people while digging into cases nearly everyone else has given up on.

He heads up a group of private citizen cold-case volunteers throughout the United States who call themselves the 25/8s, meaning they’ll work 25 hours a day, eight days a week to solve a mystery.

Among the group he’s known as “Gonzo,” a nod to his hero Hunter S. Thompson, who created a style of first-person, subjective journalism that pushed the boundaries of traditional objectivity.

He also initiated his own Forest Fenn-inspired treasure hunt in Fremont Canyon.

Gonzales leans into the Gonzo persona, one so outsized he seems to belong on a movie poster.

His social media feed is a gallery of these moments: mid-air leaps in sepia-filtered deserts or perched on some foreign balcony with a cigar clamped between his teeth.

His YouTube channel, Real Gone GonZo , once showcased his work on missing persons cases, but he has since removed most of that content out of respect for their sensitive natures.

The channel now mainly highlights his outdoor adventures.

But behind the curated persona lies a genuine dedication to his work tracing the vanished and picking apart the threads oflong-forgotten cases by using his extreme athleticism and outdoor skills to get into places that few others can.

Following the disappearance of Moorcroft cowboy Chance Englebert, Ronnie Gonzales went to Nebraska to aid in the search for him. (Ronnie Gonzales)

Burning Midnight Oil

It began during the pandemic lockdown, which was rife with disappearances and a dramatic uptick in domestic violence assaults as people were isolating at home with far too much time on their hands, Gonzales included.

He used this time to start digging into some cold cases.

His day job is perfect for his interest. He works service and sales for a pump and supply company out in the oil fields, logging long hours behind the wheel as he navigates dust-choked gravel roads between rigs in the Rocky Mountain backcountry.

On the side, he moonlights for a friend’s company selling burners and flare stacks.

“Anything that burns,” he said, estimating he’s covered roughly 80% of the oil and gas terrain from Wyoming all the way through the Rockies, and from North Dakota to Texas.

When he first began digging into these cold cases, Gonzales worked for a gas company that sent him crisscrossing the country — Oregon to Boston, Canada to Mexico, and threading through the Rockies.

He initially began by digging into some of the country’s biggest mysteries like President John F. Kennedy’s assassination, putting boots on the ground to see it from every angle.

Then came Martin Luther King Jr., and after that, D.B. Cooper — the man who leapt from a hijacked plane Thanksgiving eve 1971 with $200,000 in a canvas bag, vanishing somewhere over the Pacific Northwest near Portland, never to be seen again.

He still puzzles over this one, despite pilot and YouTuber Dan Gryder’s claim that the mystery has been solved .

A photo of the stone cross that went viral after Ronnie Gonzales created it for Gabby Petito in the days after she disappeared in the Bridger-Teton National Forest in August 2021, weeks before her remains were found. (Ronnie Gonzales)

Right Place, Right Time

The way he and his team work is through internet deep dives and monitoring active missing person cases in areas where Gonzales is likely to travel for work.

His routes and schedules tend to put him at the right place at the right time on some of these cases, including the murder of Gabby Petito , a social media van life influencer.

Petito was strangled by her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, her body left near a campsite in Wyoming’s Bridger-Teton National Forest in August 2021.

Gonzales would later connect the dots.

He’d been climbing near Moab, Utah, around the same time Petito and Laundrie were there.

On Aug. 12, 2021, the couple had a physical altercation outside the Moonflower Community Cooperative on Main Street, a disturbance witnessed and reported. Police intervened, forced a night’s separation, but filed no charges.

When Petito was reported missing, a national search began.

Gonzales learned about it from one of the researchers on his team, who told him he needed to get up to Wyoming.

“That’s my backyard, I know every part of Wyoming,” he said, so he high-tailed it up to Teton County and joined local searchers, who scoured the area for 23 days until her remains were found on Sept. 19.

He also built a cross for her out of stones at Spread Creek Dispersed Campground and put out a video on YouTube, which got more than 270,000 views within hours.

For months, no one knew who placed it there. Only Gonzales and the volunteers knew the truth.

He also searched the deep hollers of Hawkins County, Tennessee, for 5-year-old Summer Wells, who vanished in June 2021.

Gonzales became one of the few outsiders allowed into the family’s closed inner circle.

Ronnie Gonzales frequently pairs up with retired detective, Perry Freeman, on cases. (Ronnie Gonzales)

Going To Extremes

Gonzales was also the one who found Marlena Mizell, a 49-year-old Texan who vanished near South Fork, Colorado, in 2021.

Her daughters reached out to the 25/8s, who in turn contacted Gonzales.

Frustrated with a stalled official search blamed on bad weather, he drove to southwestern Colorado, joining another volunteer from Grand Junction.

They spotted a damaged guardrail on a sharp curve of Wolf Creek Pass. Gonzales ice-climbed down the 1,000-foot drop and found her car, empty.

She’d been thrown from the vehicle and lay buried under deep snow.

When they called it in, police said conditions were too dangerous to send a team.

“Well, we got down there,” Gonzales told them.

That seemed to change their mind, and soon the place was swarming with rescue crews and law enforcement.

They confirmed it was Mizell’s car and eventually recovered her body.

At first, official investigators treated Gonzales like a suspect. But it came out he was just a volunteer who’d located the wreck.

The official finding was accidental death by blunt force injuries from the crash. No foul play.

Gonzales said he doesn’t want credit for finding missing people. He’s in it for the families and to use his unique skills to bring the missing home.

He later returned to the site of the crash and put a large, blue metal-cut butterfly as a memorial meant to be seen by passing motorists above as a gleaming tribute to Mizell’s life.

Ronnie Gonzales dedicates his weekends to the road, driving the back highways of the Rocky Mountain West and beyond. He isn’t a cop, just a man with a restless conscience, volunteering his time to trace the vanished and pick at threads in cases many have given up on. (Ronnie Gonzales)

Finding Freeman

He’s also traveled the country investigating the 2017 killing of two teenage girls in Delphi, Indiana — aka the Delphi murders — for which a local man was ultimately arrested and convicted.

Gonzales and others think they have the wrong guy, so he’s spent considerable time in the area doing his own investigation with friend and retired lawman Perry Freeman.

Freeman is also a man of extremes.

Most recently, he served as police chief in Superior, Nebraska, for 17 years. Prior to that, he worked undercover narcotics for the Colorado Springs Police Department, infiltrating outlaw biker gangs alongside DEA and U.S. Marshals.

Freeman, retired since 2019, likes to talk about his past work with his first response being, “How much time do you have?”

He was 31 when he got into law enforcement, spurred by a dare from his father.

It started in the car after he’d criticized what he called shoddy police work on a local case. His father’s arm shot out, grabbing him by the collar and jerking his neck back.

“You think you can do better?” his father barked. Freeman sat stunned, tongue-tied. “Then get your butt out there and prove it.”

So he did.

He started in Colorado Springs, which had one of the highest per capita crime rates for a city its size in America.

He worked narcotics undercover for nearly six years leading up to his final bust that brought down some big kingpins.

He then investigated homicides before later becoming an instructor at the Colorado Springs law enforcement academy.

“It’s a long story,” he said, which he’s written about in part in his fictionalized book “House Secrets.”

Along with writing, he also appeared on the “Homicide Hunters” with Joe Kenda, who had been his lieutenant in Colorado Springs.

He found Gonzales on YouTube after starting a channel to do some training videos for those interested in attending the police academy and to also promote his book.

This morphed into true crime, where he eventually ran into “Gonzo.”

He’d seen Gonzales appear on YouTube channels wearing a bandana. So, on one of Freeman’s videos, he donned a bandana and said, “This one’s for Gonzo.”

The two immediately connected and soon were investigating cases together, including meeting up in Delphi, and regularly appearing on various true crime podcasts.

Ronnie Gonzales has traveled throughout Wyoming and all over the country helping in ground searches to find the missing. (Ronnie Gonzales)

‘A Daredevil’

As a seasoned lawman, Freeman was initially skeptical of citizen investigators like Gonzales, until he saw him work.

Not only is Gonzo one of the most skilled outdoorsmen he’s ever met, Freeman said he has a rare ability to connect with people and draw out information.

He’s fearless, but more importantly gets into places and talks to people law enforcement can’t — simply because many won’t talk to cops.

“He’s motivated by victims and resolution, not attention,” Freeman said.

Freeman also said that he’s never met anyone quite like Gonzo, including someone with his athletic ability.

“He’s absolutely fearless,” Freeman said, which is saying something for a guy who used to infiltrate biker gangs.

“There’s nothing that’s going to scare him. He’s just basically a daredevil,” he added.

He described watching Gonzales cross a 63-foot-tall old Indiana railroad trestle bridge where it’s believed the teen girls first encountered their murderer.

Gonzales tore across the structure in cowboy boots without so much as a glance down.

He also admires Gonzales’ ability to “drift into” a bar or restaurant and gather information just by chatting and keeping his ears open without identifying his purpose for being there.

He can blend in and talk to anyone, Freeman said.

“He’s just a magnet,” Freeman said, including with the women who tend to flock to him given his likeness to the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star.

His work searching for missing people and working on cold cases is not for the ill at heart, Ronnie Gonzales said, as he often finds himself in precarious places. (Ronnie Gonzales)

Not Buying Story

The two bonded over a couple big cases, including Chance Englebert, a Wyoming man missing for years before being found in Nebraska.

Neither Gonzales nor Freeman are satisfied with how the local Gering Police Department or Scotts Bluff County Attorney’s Office handled the Englebert case, nor do they buy his official cause of death as accidental.

Englebert, a young cowboy living in Moorcroft, disappeared over the Fourth of July weekend in 2019 while visiting his wife’s family in Gering.

He was missing for six years when his body was discovered at the bottom of a cliff at Scotts Bluff National Monument in an area that had previously been searched.

When he disappeared after a day drinking on the golf course and subsequent fight with his wife, he had been on his way to Torrington on foot.

The official finding was that he somehow climbed up to the top of the cliff in his confusion — or by intent — and either jumped or fell from 130 to 290 feet.

Gonzales had been one of the searchers immediately following Englebert’s disappearance and personally grid-searched the area in the early weeks where Englebert’s body was actually found in conjunction with one of Englebert’s best friends.

“I think he was moved,” Gonzales said, and Freeman agrees that something definitely seems off.

Their partnership has also included the case of Suzanne Morphew, who disappeared in May 2020 while reportedly on a bicycle ride near her home in Chaffee County, Colorado.

Her remains were discovered more than three years later in a desolate stretch of Saguache County, a high desert basin between the Sangre de Cristo and San Juan mountain ranges that Gonzales refers to as the “boneyard.”

Her death was ruled a homicide after detecting a veterinary sedative in her bone marrow.

In June 2025, her husband Barry was formally charged with first-degree murder.

Among all the missing persons cases Gonzo has worked, he said Morphew’s hit him the hardest.

In the initial days after she vanished, Gonzales was among the few searchers that Barry let into the house. From the beginning, he believed Barry was undermining the search.

That case still haunts him, and he admits he can get tangled up in the raw emotion of the search.

That’s also exactly why he doesn’t quit. He leans into the work harder, going full Gonzo.

Contact Jen Kocher at jen@cowboystatedaily.com

Ronnie Gonzales spends much of his free time traveling the Rocky Mountain West and country searching for missing people and untangling cold case as part of his volunteer work as a citizen investigator. (Ronnie Gonzales)

Jen Kocher can be reached at jen@cowboystatedaily.com.