A man who won a $6 million liability verdict in a lawsuit against the Wyoming Boys’ School is entering negotiations with the state, along with three other plaintiffs, court documents say.

A civil jury awarded Blaise Chivers-King, a $6 million verdict Nov. 19 following an eight-day trial that revolved around the use of isolation at the boys’ school during Chivers-King’s stints there, from about 2020-2022.

Chivers-King’s was the first and only trial in this case as of Saturday.

Yet, he’s joining three other, former inmates who also sued but have not gone to trial, in agreeing to negotiate with the state.

The state could still appeal Chivers-King’s $6 million verdict. And an appeal may render the award and its considerable magnitude less than certain.

The other plaintiffs entering mediation alongside Chivers-King are Dylan Tolar, Haiden Willis, and Koby Cranford.

Two other plaintiffs, DR and Charles “Rees” Karn, are not part of the mediation, the magistrate’s order indicates.

U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge Scott Klosterman acknowledged the agreement in a Wednesday order setting negotiation parameters.

“Parties are encouraged to be frank and open in their discussions,” says Klosterman’s order. “As a result, statements made by any party during the mediation are not to be used in discovery and will not be admissible at trial.”

Klosterman ordered the negotiating parties to appear at mediation Dec. 7-8.

Cowboy State Daily has reached out to Blaise Chivers-King’s attorney regarding his decision to mediate post-trial, and will update this story if she comments Saturday.

The director of the Wyoming Department of Family Services could not be reached by publication Saturday, which is outside the department’s normal hours.

Clair McFarland can be reached at clair@cowboystatedaily.com.