As I knelt for the final time on the oversized bean bag where our 18-year-old tuxedo tabby, Hobbs, had been spending the bulk of her twilight hours, a pendulum of emotions swung over me.

Remorse. Doubt. Relief.

And, as every pet servant who’s confronted this cruel dread and inevitability understands, profound sadness.

I cradled Hobbs’ head into my hands, stroking the fur under both sides of her chin, just the way she always liked it.

“You’re the best kitty,” I whispered, leaning in to give her one last forehead bump.

On the other side of the bean bag, veterinarian Jenny Muckey, who runs the pet hospice and in-home euthanasia service Peaceful Journey, reached for a pouch containing a syringe.

She paused and met my misty eyes with empathetic eyes of her own.

“Are you ready?” she asked gently.

I knuckled away a tear and nodded.

Muckey began explaining a process I’d been struggling to reconcile for several months.

A first injection of anesthesia would put Hobbs into a deep sleep. Once in full slumber, another injection into a vital organ would begin what some call crossing the Rainbow Bridge, but for Hobbs I preferred to think of as a journey to the Other Side Hunting Camp.

Hobbs gave 17 years of unconditional love and loyalty.

Rewinding A Mental Video Reel

As Muckey prepared the first dosage, a mental video reel flashed to the summer day in 2009 when Hobbs first came to us, a frisky 1-year-old kitten who’d just been adopted from the shelter by my friend Earl Gustkey, a former Los Angeles Times sportswriter who retired near us in southwest Montana.

A sports and movie junkie, Earl had ensured a lifetime of gender confusion by naming her for Roy Hobbs, the mercurial baseball slugger from the 1984 Robert Redford film “The Natural.”

I was instantly endeared by Hobbs’ agility as she’d scamper around Earl’s sprawling home, easily scaling an 8x10 plywood plank he erected in a futile attempt to barricade his kitchen and the counters she couldn't resist exploring.

I took impish delight in tormenting Hobbs with a red laser in Earl's living room, giggling at her tireless predatory reflexes.

One day, Earl called to say he had to travel to Billings for treatment of recently diagnosed leukemia, and could we look after Hobbs, giving him daily updates, until he came home?

I can still picture him thanking us as he handed Hobbs and a bag of Friskies through his front door.

It was the last time we would ever see Earl, except in the funeral parlor a week or so later.

Earl’s wife, Nancy, initially took Hobbs with her to their other home in Pasadena, California, but she soon felt it an injustice to keep Earl's adventurous Montana-bred pal pent up indoors in SoCal.

For the next 17 years, Earl’s spirit would be omnipresent through Hobbs at our rural home.

Contrary to perceptions of cats as aloof and self-absorbed, Hobbs was social, affectionate and irresistibly attentive to friends and strangers alike.

She was a border collie imprisoned in a feline tuxedo.

She’d leap onto my lap whenever I sat. I’d often awaken in the wee hours to find her spongy belly draped across my neck or shoulders.

The Mighty Hunter

Outside, she’d follow me on my chores, perching on a stump for hours while I cleared brush or split cottonwood for the woodstove.

When I’d walk the length of a football field from our house to the river for regenerative reflection, I’d peer over my shoulder and unfailingly see her trailing like a stalking lioness in the grass.

“C’mon, Mighty Hunter!” I’d coax.

Though Hobbs oddly ignored a cat's instinct to harass birds, she was an accomplished mouser. I also suspect she’s the reason ground squirrels no longer tunnel in our pasture or burrow under our pole barn.

Sometimes she’d go AWOL for a night or two. Initially, we’d wonder anxiously if she’d tried a show of hubris with an eagle, hawk, fox, raccoon, skunk, mink or the occasional black bear passing through.

Invariably, she’d show up at the door as if returning from a routine business trip, grab a quick meal and take a fitful nap.

Like a sentinel admiring her empire, Hobbs liked to sit on the edge of the porch, surveying the meanderings of wild turkeys, white-tailed deer and magpies with indifference.

Only a wayward fellow feline could raise her protective hackles, fluff her tail and elicit a primal scream that had every intruder beating a hasty retreat.

Noticeable Decline

As recently as late spring, Hobbs was still on the prowl, albeit slower and in more confined spaces, yet somehow still able to access her favorite perch on a large rock above the river — despite a rearranged left eyeball that resulted from a mystery encounter several years earlier.

By midsummer, though, she clearly was in decline.

Her right eye turned milky seemingly overnight, leaving her functionally blind.

She no longer could climb onto the bed or into a chair. She’d ascend the porch stairs gingerly, but couldn’t do the return trip. She bumped into furniture, doors and walls.

Hobbs’ days were reduced to little more than a triangular routine: sleep on the bean bag, eat and lap water, and sniff her way to a flat makeshift litter box where the odds of a misfire were still 50-50 despite our efforts to simplify the task.

By September, my wife Sherry and our friends relayed the same solemn message for me.

It’s time.

At first, my reflexive reaction was denial.

I denied what they saw as arthritis pain in her hips. I denied her inability to groom herself, leaving her fur matted, clumped and dry. I denied her guttural breathing and faint purring even when I brushed her.

I denied what was objectively a clear and present quality-of-life deterioration.

Finally, as I’d done every day since midsummer, about two weeks ago I set her gently outside my outbuilding office for a modicum of exercise, thinking I’d eventually find her on the front porch like a salmon returning to her spawning redd.

Instead, I opened the door a short time later to find her still there, appearing dazed and confused.

It was time.

A Peaceful Journey

Unwilling to put down Hobbs in a sterile vet’s office, I called Peaceful Journey and we ping-ponged through a quality-of-life conversation. For added certainty, they shared a PDF questionnaire for specific observations.

The results only clouded my convictions. They weren’t as definitive as when I last said a tearful goodbye to a pet: a border collie so riddled with cancer she no longer had interest in her lifelong passion for chasing chipmunks.

When Muckey arrived, I probed her for reassurance.

As if trying to convince myself, I shared how I couldn’t imagine a cat having a better life, and how she wasn’t nearly the same cat she was just eight months ago.

Muckey reinforced what a pet-sitter friend had recently pointed out: Even if Hobbs lived another year, she would never have a better day going forward than the current one.

“Are you ready?”

I cupped Hobbs’ head and she flinched as Muckey inserted the needle into a hip muscle. A short while later, she sank limply into my hands and her breathing slowed to a pace I found somehow comforting.

Muckey reached for the second dosage. Did I want her to place a small towel over Hobbs’ body to shield the location of the final act?

I nodded.

I looked away as Muckey again inserted the needle, sat up for a minute or so, then reached for her stethoscope.

While still stroking Hobbs’ chin, I watched the dim rise and fall of her chest.

Then, just like that, it stopped.

Muckey moved the stethoscope around Hobbs’ underbelly for a heartbeat and finally looked up.

“She’s gone,” she pronounced with an empathetic half-smile.

The Best Kitty

Muckey asked if it would be easier on us if she disposed of Hobbs’ body.

I shook my head. A few days earlier, I’d somberly dug a hole near her favorite spot, well above the river, where Sherry suggested I place her wrapped in an old shirt with my scent.

Hobbs has been gone more than a week now, but a gaping hole remains. I still look over my shoulder for her in my office, on the porch, on the path to the river.

I didn’t own her. She owned me.

Remorse? Yes. Doubt? Still there. Relief? It’s real, too, though mostly I want to believe it for Hobbs.

Profound sadness lingers as well, though with each day the pendulum of emotions swings upward to a gratefulness every pet servant also understands: The joy Hobbs gave us.

The final goodbye was the inevitable cruel tradeoff for 17 years of unconditional and requited love.

She was, indeed, the best kitty.

Jeff Welsch can be reached at jeff@cowboystatedaily.com.