Matthew Gerhard, a Casper man with a record of admitting to tampering with downtown utilities, has been charged with felony property destruction after police say he cut the power to an orthopedic clinic and caused more than $100,000 in damage.

Police said Gerhard's cutting of the main power on Nov. 7 set off a surge that damaged medical equipment and spoiled refrigerated medications, which clinic staff discovered the next morning.

He made his initial appearance in Natrona County Circuit Court on Nov. 19, and a judge set his bond at $10,000 cash-only. He has not entered a plea, and the Natrona County Detention Center did not respond to Cowboy State Daily's request for his custody status as of publication.

Candy Leggett told Cowboy State Daily that the orthopedic business hit was McGinley Clinc, where she works as the practice director.

She said that while this was the first incident at the clinic, Gerhard has been wreaking havoc on downtown Casper for years.

“This has been happening in our community for some time,” Leggett said. “Well over a year, if not longer.”

Now, Leggett said it’s time for Gerhard’s alleged one-man sabotage campaign to stop.

‘It Put Patients At Risk’

According to court records, police say Gerhard was seen on camera around 9:30 p.m. on Nov. 7 pulling down the lever on the main power shutoff outside the clinic, which cut power to the entire building.

“He deliberately turned the power off,” Leggett said. “We had a lock on the unit and he overrode that.”

Leggett said the harm didn’t end with the $100,000 in damage to the clinic’s equipment.

“It put patients at risk,” Leggett said. “We had to reschedule several of our different patients after that weekend that it occurred. It disrupted our processes for them and their treatments.”

The McGinley Clinic is a specialty orthopedic practice in downtown Casper that offers nonsurgical treatments like stem cell and PRP therapy, Leggett said. It also has imaging and walk-in care for acute injuries like broken bones.

Leggett said patient needs vary, but the clinic's care is highly specialized, and some people arrive after living with pain for a long time and running out of other options.

“Close to 50% of our patient population comes in from out of town,” Leggett said. “We’ve had people travel in from all over the U.S. and all over the world for our specific treatment.”

That was the case on the Monday after the outage, when Leggett said several patients on the schedule were coming from out of town, leaving staff scrambling to notify them of the disruption before they hit the road.

“Patients and employees suffered from this,” Leggett said.

‘One Of The Oddest Conversations’

Less than a mile away, Jonah Bank of Wyoming said it has its own history with Gerhard.

Bill Thompson, market president for Jonah Bank of Wyoming, told Cowboy State Daily that he first met Gerhard when he came into the office four or five years ago.

“It was one of the oddest conversations I’ve ever had in my life,” Thompson said about the interaction. “He claims to be the heir of King Harry Windsor, I think that’s what he was calling himself when I met with him. He told me about all this inheritance that hasn’t come to him.”

Thompson said the exchange left him unsettled enough that he had staff pull surveillance video of Gerhard and sent his photo to police, just in case something happened.

Years later, something did.

Thompson said the trouble at the bank began in late June.

“On two separate occasions, he would break into our irrigation boxes that are in the ground,” Thompson alleged. “He would cut or manipulate the wiring.”

As a result, the bank’s sprinklers ran nonstop until someone turned them off by hand, Thompson said, and on one occasion that happened over a weekend.

“We literally showed up to the bank and water was flooding into the river,” Thompson said. “It was like a little stream.”

Kim DeVore, CEO of Jonah Bank of Wyoming, told Cowboy State Daily that employees spent the entire summer on edge, wondering what they would find each morning.

“The last time that they plead him down for a misdemeanor, they put him in jail for 90 days,” DeVore said. “We literally had a clock on it, because we knew we were getting 90 days of peace until he got out again.”

‘Mechanically Inclined’

Gerhard could not be reached for comment for this story, but a flurry of Facebook posts he made on Nov. 7 show his interest in how the city of Casper’s mechanical utilities systems work.

The posts describe sensors and holes in the lids of holding tanks near a Casper bridge, a water sensor system at a golf course and a fire he claims he started under a bridge, and his posts also say that police know when he sets off their sensors.

In an Oct. 26 Facebook post, Gerhard shared a photo of some sort of water infrastructure, writing that a broken water park system let him release about 73,000 gallons of water in 13 hours.

Thompson and DeVore both said his interest in how these systems work was evident in his antics downtown, which went well beyond normal vandalism.

DeVore said that on two occasions, Gerhard flipped over manhole covers on the sidewalks outside the bank, packed the openings with trash from a dumpster and set the covers back in upside down, a hazard for anyone who stepped on one.

The bank's computer server room narrowly escaped a major loss when Gerhard allegedly cut the power to the air conditioning that keeps it cool.

“He’s definitely mechanically inclined to some degree,” Thompson said. “He unscrewed the proper wire nuts to shut off the AC that cools our server room. Our maintenance guy locks that down, but then he found a way around that.”

Thompson and DeVore said they aren’t sure how long the cooling was down, but DeVore discovered the overheating server room by luck when she walked past it on Monday morning.

“The fans were cranked up so high, I was like, ‘Why is that so loud in there?’” DeVore said. “When I opened up the door it was super hot. That could have been catastrophic.”

DeVore said the bank has backup systems, but not ones that could last long, and losing the overheated servers would have cost tens of thousands of dollars.

She believes the equipment would have shut down rather than caught fire, though she said that is outside her expertise.

“Unlike Matt, I am not an electrician,” DeVore said.

Goes Back More Than 2 Years

Gerhard has a long history with downtown Casper's utilities, dating back more than two years.

By September 2024, police banned him from all city-owned manholes and underground areas. Then in June 2025, officers found him hiding in a crawl space at the former Casper Business Center after water flooded the basement and control panels were destroyed.

That damage knocked out cellular and internet service for more than 30,000 customers, including their ability to call 911.

Gerhard was first charged with felony property destruction for that incident but pleaded guilty to misdemeanor criminal entry.

In June of this year, police allege he opened underground sprinkler boxes at a city park and ran the water for 13 hours on two separate occasions, costing the city 72,345 gallons of water.

In July, he was charged with flipping the switch on the air conditioning unit outside Jonah Bank.

In late August, he was arrested after police said he pulled the pin on a construction company's fire extinguisher and tampered with a power box. He pleaded guilty to those charges and to meth possession, and received a suspended sentence and probation.

Then came the medical clinic on Nov. 7.

‘He’s Going To Hurt Somebody'

If something doesn’t change, DeVore fears the worst is yet to come.

“Eventually, he’s going to hurt somebody,” DeVore said.

After watching his felony charges get pleaded down to misdemeanors again and again, Leggett said the slaps on the wrist need to stop.

“Just because it seems inconsequential, it certainly wasn’t for us,” Leggett said. “It affected patients, it affected our business. This gentleman has been doing this for a longstanding period and nothing has changed that.”

DeVore said the impact has been so widespread that downtown businesses may need to come together, compare notes and lean on each other, even somewhat joking that they need a support group.

Whatever is driving his behavior, including a possible mental health component, DeVore, Thompson and Leggett all said it is time for either real consequences or real, mandatory help.

“If it’s a mental health issue, that’s still an issue and he’s still breaking the law,” DeVore said. “We need to help him, but turning him loose to do it again isn’t helping anyone — including him.”

Leggett said she hopes this latest case is the one that breaks the pattern of pleading down.

It should not fall on businesses, customers or patients to repair the damage caused by one man, she said.

“When are we going to stop slapping people on the hand for this type of thing?” Leggett said.

Emma Jane Jackson can be reached at emma@cowboystatedaily.com.