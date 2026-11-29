Cody native Luke Talich’s breakout season playing safety for Notre Dame football came to a heartbreaking halt by a torn Achilles tendon that not only derailed his senior season on a team with national championship prospects, but one that had his stock as an NFL draft prospect soaring.

The former Fighting Irish walk-on is already working on a comeback and is confident he still has plenty of football left to play, his father Jim Talich told Cowboy State Daily.

When reached this past week, Talich said he wasn’t ready to speak publicly yet. But his father said that he had surgery last Monday and has a full plan for recovery.

“It was really defeating when it happened, but he plans on taking full advantage of the opportunity as a player,” Jim Talich said.

Luke Talich defends a pass in the end zone on the first drive of Notre Dame's 24-3 win over SMU on Nov. 21, 2026. Talich suffered a torn achilies tendon on the play. (NBC Sports)

How It Happened

Talich suffered the injury early on in his team’s 24-3 win over Southern Methodist University on Nov. 21.

Talich, playing safety, made a great play defending an end zone pass on SMU’s first drive of the game, but came down awkwardly on his right leg.

“I just don’t know how you prevent that,” Jim Talich said. “It’s obviously unfortunate, but what do you do?”

He said he and his wife instantly knew something was seriously wrong when their son got up and was unable to put weight on his foot, because Luke is “tough as nails” and not prone to showing pain.

A Notre Dame staff member informed them before the game was over that he had ruptured his Achilles.

Talich was later seen on the sidelines on crutches with a walking boot on his right foot.

Earlier in the night, the Taliches had walked with their son onto the field at Notre Dame Stadium for their Senior Night recognition.

Although the injury is a huge disappointment for the Talich clan and the roughly 25 extended family and friends also in attendance, the Fighting Irish star still hung out with them after the game and took photos.

Now, they’re putting their faith in this being the will of a higher power and plan to keep “forging ahead,” Jim Talich said.

Meanwhile, he said his son is eager to start the long road to recovery.

Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman has also expressed confidence Talich will be back in less than a year during his press conference on Monday.

He praised Talich's leadership in mentoring younger players and setting the standard in the team's defensive backs room.

Recovery Plan

After consulting with a few doctors and confirming the tear, Luke had surgery at Notre Dame on Monday.

His mother Jen Talich stayed with him after the game and is helping her son through Sunday, making sure he rests and lets the initial healing begin.

The first few months following an Achilles tear are typically the most critical time of the recovery process.

In two weeks, Luke plans to begin an intensive physical therapy regimen in Los Angeles.

He’ll spend six weeks there in Southern California so he can get back to the football field as soon as possible.

Jim Talich said they’ll focus on getting his muscles and blood flow working together while also keeping the rest of his body up to speed with strength training and mobility exercises.

He’ll get the boot off his leg in about three weeks.

“They’ll get his muscles where they need to be,” Jim Talich said.

Despite the unexpected setback, Jim Talich said his son is in good spirits, and is refusing to take any pain medication.

“He’s not a big believer in that and doesn’t want to risk being addicted to anything,” he said.

He’s also grateful the injury happened when it did, as his son will have a strong chance at returning to the football field by the beginning of next season from an expected nine-month recovery time.

“You’ve got to have a great attitude and keep rolling with the punches,” Jim Talich said.

For Luke, the injury is an undeniable blow, as he will no longer be able to help his team compete for a national championship.

He was having a breakout season for the No. 4 Fighting Irish, recording three interceptions, forcing two fumbles, and making 47 tackles.

He was considered an NFL prospect for the upcoming draft by many scouts, projected to be picked as early as the second round by some pundits.

Luke Talich suffered a torn achilies tendong while defending a pass in the end zone on the first drive of Notre Dame's 24-3 win over SMU on Nov. 21, 2026. (NBC Sports)

What’s Next?

Jim Talich said his son won’t have to decide whether he’ll enter the draft or stay another year in college until mid-January.

Luke will be away from the team while working on his physical therapy, but hopefully will be back on the sidelines when Notre Dame starts playing in the College Football Playoff, he said.

If Talich decides to stay in college, he’ll keep taking classes through the spring semester, likely focused on commercial real estate development.