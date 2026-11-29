Every year, Ryan Murphy hears the collective groans when Christmas displays show up in retail stores alongside Halloween candy.

The Lander man gets it.

October does feel early for anything approaching holly or jolly.

But when it comes to his business — stringing up holiday lights for roughly 65 homes and businesses across Fremont County — Murphy has to respectfully disagree. That's mostly because waiting until late November in Wyoming is a great way to get blown off an icy roof.

So, while shoppers are still grumbling over tinsel for sale next to pumpkins and how the retail Grinch is stealing Halloween, the owner of Lander Lights was already hauling ladders across Fremont County, along with reels of bulbs, by Oct. 20.

It's his rush season.

Getting lights up early is important for another basic reason in Wyoming — beating the state's infamous wind, snow, and ice.

That has him thinking some years that even Oct. 20 is too late to climb onto his first roof.

He will work just about every day from then until mid-December to get all his displays up. For the homeowners who cringe at the mere thought of holiday displays glowing before the Thanksgiving turkey is carved, he offers a simple workaround.

He’ll set up the timers and leave the final cord unplugged, allowing clients to flip the switch whenever they’re ready.

“If I’m installing all the lights in December, there’s a good possibility of snow happening,” Murphy told Cowboy State Daily. “Plus, once there’s snow on the roofs, a lot of the roofs aren’t really walkable.”

Ryan Murphy, owner of Lander Lights, starts before Halloween putting up holiday lights for dozens of customers around Fremont County. (Ryan Murphy)

From Wildland Fire To Lighted Roofs

Murphy didn’t grow up dreaming of becoming a professional Christmas lights guy.

Originally from Wisconsin, he spent years working six-month stints on wildland fire crews in Oregon and Salt Lake City. That left him needing a side gig for the off-season.

One winter in Utah, a friend working as a lead installer for a massive holiday lighting company offered him work taking down displays, to help tide him over.

When Murphy moved to Lander and struggled to find work he would enjoy, he remembered that Utah Christmas light company. He decided to test the market interest for a similar, but much smaller operation, in Fremont County.

It was slow-going at first. Finally, though, there was a breakthrough. Lander Dental called him up requesting the “whole kit and caboodle” for its building.

“I was pretty nervous,” Murphy recalled of that first solo commercial job. “When I first started, it just felt like a big maze. Like how am I going to connect all these cords and do everything?”

Now when he looks at a house, the game plan is clearer. He understands how everything needs to be laid out and prepared to make installation much easier.

Today, Murphy boasts a 90 to 95% customer return rate across Lander and Riverton, with occasional jobs that stretch to Dubois and Casper.

In the off-season, he handles wedding and event lighting and also drives a few days a week for the nonprofit, Eat Wyoming.

The result of Ryan Murphy's holiday lights handiwork. (Ryan Murphy)

Braving Wyoming’s Worst

Hanging Christmas lights anywhere in Wyoming when winter is coming down the pike like a floored Mack truck speeding on I-80 isn’t for the faint of heart.

Murphy has worked in 15-degree cold and snow — often skipping gloves because he needs bare-finger dexterity to screw in bulbs and snap plastic clips onto gutters.

He’s also shoveled tons of snow and ice from people’s roofs, just so he could start work.

Freezing temperatures aren’t what he hates the most, though.

“I’ve definitely put up lights in like 60-mile-an-hour winds,” he said. “Probably the wind is the worst.”

These days, when wind gusts hit 40 mph, Murphy rearranges his work so he can stay off ladders as much as possible. He has plenty of homes where at least portions of the display don’t require them.

Last December, when back-to-back days of 100 mph wind hammered the area, Murphy stayed home. But it was not a relaxing day off. The whole time he was bracing himself for tomorrow, figuring he would have lots of repairs to do.

Remarkably, only a handful needed repair the next day. Murphy zip-ties his lights, tucking any sign of cords and ties behind gutters. That helps harden his work when the wind inevitably shows up to play with his light displays.

To tackle steeply pitched roofs or towering 70-foot-tall pine trees, Murphy leans on his background as an avid rock climber. He uses ropes, harnesses and rented lifts, as well as a $1,000, 30-foot-tall carbon fiber pole.

Still, not every job goes smoothly.

Murphy remembers one early-season install on a tall house with a slick sheet-metal roof. To save a $50 delivery fee, he drove a rented lift a mile down the road at a top speed of 1 mph — taking an hour each way. After battling a wobbly lift to light up a 70-foot pine, he watched half a roofline of newly clipped lights suddenly pop loose and crash down, forcing him to start over.

He had arrived at 7 a.m. that day, and didn’t return the lift he’d rented until 9 that night.

“I think the customer saw us suffering up there,” Murphy said with a chuckle. “He gave us a $50 tip to go get some food.”

Ryan Murphy endures 60 mph winds, snow and ice to install holiday lights on homes in Lander and Riverton. (Ryan Murphy)

Keeping The Lights On

Unlike homeowners who untangle knotted strings of store-bought lights each winter, Murphy’s clients essentially lease an all-inclusive service.

Pricing starts at $450 minimum for a straightforward roofline and scales up to $3,500 or more for sprawling homes with branch-wrapped trees, wreaths and pillars. Commercial displays, such as at local banks or places like the Wind River Casino, can run even higher.

Murphy’s price covers custom-cut LED bulbs tailored to the exact dimensions of a building. He offers full-season maintenance, as well as takedown between January and March, with storage in labeled bins across two storage units in Lander and Riverton for his repeat customers.

He’s available to fix anything that’s wrong with the lights throughout the holiday display season, and doesn’t mind if customers call to let him know something is wrong.

“If I’m driving around town and I see like a single lightbulb that’s out, I’ll go and fix it,” he said.

Year-Long Preparation

Murphy’s prep work happens long before Christmas. He will buy bulk supplies, including lights, in February and March when the prices drop the most. He also spends hours sitting in front of his fireplace “bulbing” — that is, hand-screwing bulbs one at a time onto 1,000-foot reels.

If that sounds easy enough to do while watching television, think again. It’s just like knitting. There’s a pattern with the multi-colored light strings. And just like with knitting, a skipped light means the whole thing has to begin again, all the way back to the mistake.

“In your head, you’re just like, ‘yellow, blue, orange, green, red,’” Murphy said. “If you get distracted, you’ll mess up the pattern.”

Tangles, too, are inevitable — though he has tried a range of tactics over the years.

“If you’re patient when you’re rolling them back out, you can do pretty good,” he said. “But if you get lazy, you can create a really serious mess.”

Ryan Murphy, owner of Lander Lights, starts before Halloween putting up holiday lights for dozens of customers around Fremont County. (Ryan Murphy)

Never Gets Old

Well-meaning homeowners often try to “help” Murphy string up the lights for their display.

“When I go to a house, it’s often an older guy who has been doing his Christmas lights for a long time, but doesn’t want to get up on the ladders anymore,” he said. “Which makes a lot of sense. But they’ll always come out there and kind of tell me exactly how to do the lights.”

Those instructions sometimes run counter to what Murphy would do for a professional display.

“I kind of always have to nod my head and agree with them,” Murphy said. “But then I kind of have to tell them that I’ll do their design and stuff, but there’s certain things that just, as a professional company, I can’t do it exactly the way he was doing it.”

Whatever doubts a homeowner might have that first time are usually dispelled the moment they turn on the display. It doesn’t hurt that most of them will also get cards from their neighbors, telling them how much they enjoy the new display.

Still, Murphy does have his favorites.

“I do a display at the Fort Washakie Center, which is kind of a credit union,” he said. “They do their Christmas tree light up and their parade, which is really fun, because there’s a crowd.”

Murphy goes to that each year and for him, it’s the lights of Christmas going on in his heart every year. Even though he has spent nearly every waking hour of every day stringing lights — and one might think he’d get tired of looking at them by then — he never does.

“I love looking at them,” he said. “It’s like a lot of hard work, but to look at the finished product is pretty awesome.”

Murphy didn’t start out to be a Christmas lights guy, but now that he is, he wouldn’t have it any other way.

“I find it really connecting with the community,” he said. “I was doing lights at the senior center and just got to talk to hundreds of people, and they were all excited about the lights. And I’ve just met so many cool people in the community through the job that I otherwise wouldn’t have met.”

Renée Jean can be reached at renee@cowboystatedaily.com.