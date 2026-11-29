For eight hours, Liz Schwartz and her husband Rob staked out an icy Yellowstone National Park creek, cameras ready for an elusive and rarely-seen weasel to pop out.

Technically, though, it wasn't a weasel.

What Schwartz, a wildlife photographer from New York, was waiting for was an ermine, a type of short-tailed stoat whose brown fur turns snow-white in winter.

Finally, the ermine appeared, giving Schwartz a few minutes to get the photos she’d waited for.

"It was surreal,” Schwartz told Cowboy State Daily. “We had never seen anything like that before.”

An ermine stands in a field after catching a rabbit in Yellowstone National Park. (Courtesy, Liz Schwartz)

‘Kind Enough To Tell Us’

The couple were in Yellowstone last week to celebrate their 36th anniversary. They stayed in Gardiner, Montana, a community they appreciated for its small-town feel with its three restaurants open in winter despite serving as the park’s northern gateway.

“Everybody was just so down to earth,” Schwartz said. “Where I live, it's very phony, New Yorkish.”

Wildlife photography is a hobby the couple shares back home, where they photograph bald eagles and raise money for a local wildlife rescue organization through a Facebook page.

They brought their cameras and gear on the anniversary trip, and Schwartz said the feel they found in Gardiner extended to the other wildlife photographers in the area.

That’s how they knew where to find the ermine that morning.

After spotting one earlier that day, the couple came across another photographer's pictures of an ermine on Instagram and messaged him to ask if he could point them to where they might get their own shot.

She wasn’t expecting to hear back.

“Photographers that I know would have never told me where that ermine was,” Schwartz said. “But he did. He was kind enough to tell us where to go in the morning.”

Schwartz was at the spot near Slough Creek by 7 a.m. the next morning, and they soon learned they weren't the only ones hoping for a glimpse.

People waited eight hours to see an ermine emerge on Slough Creek in Yellowstone National Park. (Courtesy, Liz Schwartz)

‘You Guys Are Prepped’

A group of strangers soon formed, and Schwartz said it was an unlikely mix.

“One was a nurse from Gardiner,” Schwartz said. “One was a woman who worked at the front desk at the Mammoth Hot Springs, and then another amazing photographer.”

Schwartz said the morning wasn't that cold, with temperatures in the 30s, but she and her husband still came bundled up, and other onlookers came even more prepared.

"One of the ladies offered to make me soup,” Schwartz said. “They have like a little propane cookers because they camp and hike. You guys are prepped out there.”

But the couple didn't make it through completely unscathed.

For eight hours, Liz Schwartz and her husband Rob staked out an icy Yellowstone National Park creek, cameras ready for an elusive and rarely-seen ermine to pop out. (Courtesy: Liz Schwartz)

To reach the spot where the ermine had been seen, they had to cross the icy creek, a detour Schwartz hadn't anticipated when she put on her Ugg boots that morning.

The ice didn't hold completely, leaving her with wet feet, and her husband fared even worse.

“My husband fell in,” Schwartz said. “We just toughed it out. He got a little bit wet, and my feet were just wet, but we were OK.”

Even with wet boots, Schwartz said the makeshift group on the riverbank kept spirits high and made the hours fly by.

“Everyone was wonderful,” Schwartz said. “We all just talked and shared stories.”

An 8-hour stakeout on a frozen Yellowstone riverbed paid off for a New York wildlife photographer, who captured rare photos of an elusive ermine, including watching it hunt and kill a rabbit. (Liz Schwartz)

‘Right For The Jugular’

The ermine didn't make its appearance until about three hours into the stakeout. When it finally did, it popped out, looked over the crowd and scampered across the ice.

“Then it went over the road to the other field because it goes after voles and mice and whatever it can get,” Schwartz said.

She got to see those hunting skills firsthand as the ermine took down a rabbit, then struggled to haul it up an incline into a field on the side of the road.

"It went like right for the jugular on the rabbit, like crazy,” Schwartz said. “It looks so cute, but it actually has to eat three times its weight every day, so it's a vicious killer.”

Many of Yellowstone's wild animals have grown used to people as visitation to the park has surged in recent years, and Schwartz said the ermine was no different.

“It definitely looked at us,” Schwartz said. “It didn't seem impressed. It wasn't scared."

Ermine are listed as common in Yellowstone, but their small size and quick movements make them easy to overlook, and many visitors never see one.

Schwartz said she wasn't sure how rare a sighting was since she isn't from the area, but with so many others spending the day waiting for it, she figured it must be uncommon.

“I didn't know if this was regular for people to do,” Schwartz said. “To us, it was magical.”

Wildlife photographer Liz Schwartz and her husband, Rob. (Liz Schwartz)

‘The Chance You Take’

Schwartz and her husband waited five more hours after the first sighting. Since the ermine had just caught a rabbit, they figured it would go back the way it came to bring its dinner home.

“For some reason, it didn't bring it back,” Schwartz said. “It just went out to eat and never came home.”

Schwartz and her husband were the last ones to leave, but long waits with nothing to show for them come with the territory for wildlife photographers.

"It's the chance you take,” Schwartz said. “There were incredible photographers, and if they're going to spend a whole day there, it's got to be special.”

Even without the ermine's return, Schwartz said the anniversary trip left her and her husband with plenty of reasons to see more of the area.

"I can't wait to come back,” Schwartz said.

Emma Jane Jackson can be reached at emma@cowboystatedaily.com.