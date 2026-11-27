Fans of Yellowstone National Park spent Black Friday getting a rare chance to watch coyotes, eagles and wolves feast on a carcass in the Upper Geyser Basin on the Old Faithful webcam near the famous geyser.

Eagle-eyed viewers of the webcam atop the Old Faithful Visitor Center spotted ravens, eagles, and at least two wolves converge on a carcass alongside the Firehole River in the Upper Geyser Basin, not far from the famous geyser.

For Yellowstone’s global audience of geyser gazers and wildlife watchers, it was a rare feast for the eyes right after enjoying stuffing and turkey at home.

Thanksgiving Dinner

Carcasses always draw a crowd in Yellowstone, and this one was first noticed on the webcam Friday morning.

“We saw both elk and bison appearing nervous on Wednesday,” said webcam watcher and GeyserTimes contributor Katie La Salle-Lowery. “This morning, we saw ravens and coyotes on a carcass.”

La Salle-Lowery surmised that a pack of wolves “made the carcass” sometime late Thursday or early Friday, but she couldn’t be sure. Because of the angle where the carcass ended up, it’s hard to tell what the wolves even killed.

“I can't tell for sure because it's in a dip next to the river,” she said. “The size seems too small for bison, but how much is concealed?”

Still, there was plenty to see on the webcam.

Two coyotes eagerly helped themselves to the sudden windfall of fresh meat, tugging and tearing at the carcass under the watchful eye of at least two bald eagles perched in nearby trees or soaring overhead.

Even from a distance, the vivid red of the exposed flesh of the carcass stood out against the snow-covered grass along the Firehole River.

Then around 12:55 p.m., a white wolf appeared. It waded across the river to reach the carcass, scattering several ravens, to help itself to a mouthful of meat.

Dozens of people hopped on the webcam’s live feed, waiting for more wolves to join the feast. Another was spotted soon after.

The webcam operator, a volunteer controlling it remotely, spent the entire afternoon panning between erupting geysers and the spot where the carcass was being torn apart.

“The rest (of the wolves) might have been sleeping it off in the trees when we saw the first earlier, but that is just speculation,” said La Salle-Lowery. “Time will tell if more make appearances.”

Becky Benson, watching from Mandan, North Dakota, identified the wolf as 1577F, “the only white-colored wolf that has a collar.”

“I’ve been watching that wolf since she was a pup,” she wrote. “Glad to see she’s getting some food.”

Wolves On Webcams

Many amazing things can be seen on the Old Faithful webcam, but wolves are a rarity.

According to the 2022 Yellowstone Wolf Project Annual Report, the Upper Geyser Basin is within the territories of the Wapiti Lake and Firehole River packs.

However, as it’s the most popular spot in Yellowstone for people, wolves tend to avoid the Old Faithful area due to the crowds.

In February 2024, 12 wolves were spotted wandering around the empty boardwalks at Old Faithful, delighting dozens of wildlife watchers.

Retired federal ecologist Chuck Neal said wolves would appear on the Old Faithful webcam more often were it not for the relentless crowds of tourists.

“On any given day in winter, it would not be unusual for a pack to be loitering on the boardwalk or even in the middle of the road,” he said. “I've seen them lie in the middle of Lamar Valley Road in winter when the traffic is minimal.

"They’d trot through Mammoth Hot Springs if people weren’t there.”

Even grizzlies are a rare sight in the open spaces of the Upper Geyser Basin. One wandered into the same area as the carcass in March 2025, only to be chased off by an entire herd of bison.

Wolves are a rare-enough sight in the Upper Geyser Basin. Wolves making a kill in the area is even more so, especially on webcam.

According to Neal, that's a direct result of the “blasé” attitude Yellowstone’s wolves have toward tourists in their territories. They know where they can go without encountering people, and when to go there.

“If crowds of people show up, they won't persist in that behavior,” he said. “They're going to stay away from those crowds.”

Perfect Timing

When an animal dies or is killed in one of Yellowstone’s busy areas, staff might remove or relocate it. This ensures visitors stay safe while scavengers get to enjoy the free food.

Earlier this year, Yellowstone’s bear management team used kitchen knives to dismember a bison carcass near Soda Butte Creek.

They cut off the legs at the joints and spread them across the open plain, then gutted the carcass to expose more flesh and blood.

“With the proximity of fly fishermen and hikers, it presented a situation that was possibly chaotic,” Joseph “Jojo” Kaul, owner of Kaul of The Wild Yellowstone Tours, told Cowboy State Daily at the time. “They wanted to know how to speed up the process of this bison being consumed, but instead of removing it, they left it so the wildlife watchers and enthusiasts of the park could enjoy it.”

Wolves aren’t seen in the Upper Geyser Basin for most of the year, let alone actively hunting and killing prey. They picked the perfect time for a Black Friday dinner.

Yellowstone’s interior roads are closed until Dec. 15, when they open to over-snow traffic via snowmobile and snow coach. That means people won’t be roaming around Old Faithful for a few more weeks.

With no risk to visitor safety, and no grizzlies to bully them away, the wolves, coyotes, eagles, and ravens can enjoy their meal uninterrupted.

Rangers probably won’t try to haze them away or relocate the carcass, since it’ll be nothing but bones by the time tourists return to Old Faithful.

Bon Appetit

By Friday evening, activity still swarmed around the carcass. No more wolves had been seen, but the ravens and eagles hanging around the Upper Geyser Basin suggested more meat was available.

A herd of bison grazed on both sides of the river but didn't seem bothered by the nearby carcass or the scavengers it was attracting.

The far-off view from the webcam worsened as heavier snow rolled in. A winter storm is expected to drop between 8 and 15 inches of snow across the mountains of western Wyoming by Saturday morning.

La Salle-Lowery recorded videos of the coyotes and wolf at the carcass, archiving them for future reference and enjoyment on the GeyserTimes Dashboard.

It’s a one-of-a-kind occurrence on the popular Old Faithful webcam.

“It’s been a vast repository of observations for many years,” she said. “It lets watchers chat with each other, call out observations, share info, and just general chatter. It’s useful and fun.”

Andrew Rossi can be reached at arossi@cowboystatedaily.com.