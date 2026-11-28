It began on a mountaintop in the 1990s.

Tom Rea, then a newspaper reporter in Casper, had ventured into Wyoming's Sweetwater country with Bureau of Land Management officials on an assignment about the sprawling Sun Ranch.

From high above the ranch, he recalled being able to see 100 miles in every direction.

"I thought, 'Man, you could really figure out some stuff about the West if you could just write a book about how exactly this ranch was put together,'" Rea told Cowboy State Daily.

What began as a fascination with the evolution of a Wyoming cattle ranch became an exploration of religion, death, commerce, land ownership and the power to shape America's understanding of its past.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints wanted to acquire Martin's Cove, a stretch of federal land where hundreds of starving Mormon pioneers are believed to have sought shelter during a deadly November storm in 1856.

For the church, it was a place of profound religious significance.

For Rea, it was also part of a landscape through which hundreds of thousands of emigrants had passed, leaving behind graves, inscriptions and stories of their own.

He worried about what might become of those stories.

The controversy inspired his 2006 book, "Devil's Gate: Owning the Land, Owning the Story."

Now, 170 years after the handcart tragedy, a proposed land exchange has revived the question at the heart of Rea's book.

Who gets to tell the story of a place?

Casper historian Tom Rea holds his 320-page book, Devil's Gate: Owning the Land, Owning the Story. (Kolby Fedore, Cowboy State Daily)

Sacred Ground, Public Land

About 60 miles southwest of Casper, the Sweetwater River cuts through a granite ridge, splitting the rock into an enormous natural gateway.

For much of the year, the surrounding country is quiet. Sagebrush crowds the spaces between boulders, and the prairie stretches away toward distant mountains.

Few traces remain of the enormous volume of human traffic that once funneled through this valley.

In 1933, the Utah Pioneer Trails and Landmarks Association erected a monument at nearby Martin's Cove, commemorating the suffering and rescue of Mormon handcart pioneers.

The site was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1977.

In 1996, the church bought the 12,000-acre Sun Ranch, which bordered the federally owned cove. The property provided a place to commemorate the handcart tragedy and welcome visitors wishing to retrace the journeys of their ancestors.

In 2002, Utah Congressman Jim Hansen introduced legislation that would allow the church to purchase federal land surrounding the historic site and acquire the cove.

The proposal met fierce resistance in Wyoming, where opponents questioned whether public land of national historical significance should be transferred to a religious organization.

Rea understood the church's desire to preserve a story so essential to its identity. He also knew how many other stories had unfolded in those same hills.

The prospect of one eclipsing the others troubled him.

"Once you own the land, you get to tell the story of what happened," Rea said, describing the central premise of his book.

Drawing Lines In Dirt

The church's efforts to acquire Martin's Cove eventually resulted in a compromise.

Rather than sell the property, the federal government agreed in 2004 to lease the land to the church for 25 years. The agreement carried an annual price tag of $16,000, the Salt Lake Tribune reported at the time.

The arrangement did not put an end to the controversy.

In 2005, the American Civil Liberties Union challenged the lease in federal court, arguing that the government's arrangement with the church amounted to an unconstitutional endorsement of religion.

Concerns included religious messages encountered by visitors and the way the publicly owned historic site was being interpreted.

The dispute ultimately ended in a settlement in 2006.

For Rea, the controversy raised questions that stretched well beyond the church and its ownership ambitions.

His book examines how European-American concepts of property ownership transformed the West, dividing enormous stretches of country into parcels that could be bought, sold, inherited and fenced.

Those concepts differed fundamentally from the ways many Indigenous peoples understood and occupied the land.

Ownership changed not only the appearance of the landscape, but also the stories people told about it.

Wind and weather has worn away inscriptions at Devil's Gate. (Jason Vlcan, National Historic Trails Interpretive Center)

Refuge Turned Tomb

To understand the church's determination to acquire Martin's Cove, one must go back to November 1856.

The wind ripped across the Sweetwater Valley as hundreds of exhausted Mormon pioneers dragged their belongings toward the granite hills ahead.

Many had crossed the Atlantic from England, leaving behind familiar streets and family homes for the promise of Zion, where they hoped to worship freely and build new lives among fellow believers.

Unable to afford conventional wagon teams, they loaded their possessions into small, two-wheeled wooden handcarts and pulled them across the continent themselves.

Historian Howard A. Christy, writing in BYU Studies, traced the company's disastrous journey in part to a three-week delay in building handcarts that sent the emigrants west dangerously late.

By Oct. 4, church leaders in Salt Lake City had learned that more than 1,000 emigrants, including two handcart companies, were still somewhere on the plains.

Brigham Young called for a rescue effort the following day.

On Oct. 19, an early winter storm caught roughly 600 members of the Martin company at a crossing of the North Platte River near present-day Casper.

Snow swept across the open country. Temperatures plunged, and food dwindled to starvation rations.

The emigrants reached Devil's Gate on Nov. 2, seeking shelter near an abandoned trading post known as Fort Seminoe.

Two days later, rescuers helped them cross the icy Sweetwater River and move toward a sheltered hollow in the surrounding rocks.

Even with help, the emigrants faced five miserable days camped among the rocks.

John Kirkman, just 8 years old when he survived the ordeal, later recalled the suffering in an account reproduced by the National Park Service.

"Death had taken a heavy toll and the Ravine was like an overcrowded tomb. No mortal tongue could describe the suffering."

The company left the cove Nov. 9, with survivors beginning to reach Salt Lake City on Nov. 30.

The National Park Service estimates that between 100 and 125 members of the Martin company died during the journey, though other historical accounts put the toll higher.

Exactly how many lie buried near Martin's Cove remains uncertain.

Bones Beneath Granite

Nine years before the Martin company staggered into the Sweetwater Valley, another family stopped near Devil's Gate to bury a child.

Rea pointed to the grave of 18-year-old Frederick Richard Fulkerson as one of the many moving stories in the surrounding country.

In 1847, Frederick was traveling toward Oregon with his parents, James and Mary Fulkerson, and their family.

While helping move livestock across the North Platte River near present-day Casper, the teenager became badly chilled and exhausted.

Not long afterward, he got sick.

His family continued west, but Frederick's condition worsened.

He died July 1, 1847, and was buried beside a granite boulder in Rattlesnake Pass.

Thirteen days later, his mother died near the Green River.

Frederick's grave is still marked.

Jason Vlcan, a visitor information specialist with the Bureau of Land Management's National Historic Trails Interpretive Center in Casper, said emigrants steered their wagons through Rattlesnake Pass because the gorge at Devil's Gate was too rugged and dangerous to navigate.

Other families were not so fortunate in leaving behind a recognizable record of their dead.

Rea said disease killed more emigrants than the dramatic accidents and violent encounters that often dominate stories about the frontier.

Poor sanitation, contaminated water and crowded camps helped spread illness. River crossings presented their own dangers, with swift currents threatening livestock, wagons and people.

Families buried their dead wherever they could, marking graves with wooden crosses, stones or whatever they could find.

Time erased many of those markers. Their forgotten graves remain a testament to the indomitable human spirit and the extraordinary lengths to which people will go for the promise of a better life.

170 years after the tragic deaths of hundreds of Mormon pioneers at Devil's Gate, a proposed land exchange has sparked a fight over who owns the Wyoming history on that land. (L. Kreutzer, National Park Service)

Frontier Between Worlds

It took Rea roughly two years to research and write his book.

He followed footnotes through other historians' work, dug into bibliographies and sought out the firsthand accounts that brought long-dead people to life.

Among his favorite sources were letters written by a young soldier from Ohio stationed along the emigrant trails. The soldier described his meals, his surroundings, his superiors and his experiences with the people he encountered.

Rea also combed through journals written by women traveling west, discovering a more intimate portrait of frontier life than conventional histories sometimes provide.

What surprised him most was the sheer variety of people he encountered in the historical record.

Between roughly 1850 and 1870, a complex society flourished along Wyoming's emigrant trails, populated in part by trading families of mixed European and Indigenous ancestry.

They operated businesses, formed extensive family networks and supplied the seemingly endless stream of travelers moving west.

By the mid-1850s, Rea said, small trading operations dotted portions of the trail, selling goods to passing emigrants.

He likened them to modern convenience stores.

Farther east, near present-day Evansville, trader John Richard operated a bridge across the North Platte River, along with a store and blacksmith shop.

For travelers who had already spent weeks hauling their belongings across the country, paying to cross a bridge could spare them the considerable risks of fording a swollen river.

For Richard, the migration represented a business opportunity.

The history Rea uncovered was not simply one of pioneers traveling through an empty wilderness. It was also the history of an economy and a society taking shape around them.

Names Against Eternity

For emigrants crossing the vast prairie, Devil's Gate was a spectacle worth risking their necks to explore.

The Sweetwater River roared through a narrow granite chasm, its sheer walls rising hundreds of feet above the water.

"The chasm is one of the wonders of the world," Charles E. Boyle wrote in 1849, describing a nearly deafening roar and the outline of an enormous human face in the rock.

Pioneer journals shared by Vlcan reveal just how far travelers went to satisfy their curiosity.

In 1850, Byron McKinstry and a companion named Lyon scrambled to the gorge's rim before attempting a treacherous descent over rocky ledges, some dropping 8 to 10 feet.

After beginning their descent, they realized there was no climbing back.

"I was in much danger of falling," McKinstry wrote.

Three years later, Michael Luark ventured into the gorge carrying a gun and fired a shot that echoed between the cliffs like a continuous cannon blast.

By the time he climbed out, the sun had set and his wagon train had moved on.

He was hungry, thirsty and lost.

Other emigrants carved their names into the granite.

For pioneers crossing Wyoming's vast prairie, Devil's Gate was a spectacle worth risking their necks to explore. (Jason Vlcan, National Historic Trails Interpretive Center)

History Still Emerging

Even after decades of research, Rea continues to encounter stories that nearly slipped through the cracks.

This summer, a man searching for an ancestor's grave near Horse Creek, east of Independence Rock, stumbled across a small stone bearing two initials and a year.

"J L, 1849."

Another stone stood six feet away, its markings no longer legible.

The discovery eventually reached trail historian Randy Brown and researcher Dick Reed, whose database contains records of thousands of overland journeys.

With little more than two initials, a date and the location, researchers uncovered an account in an 1849 California newspaper that Rea said appeared to correspond with the grave.

The deceased was apparently a member of an organized group of gold seekers who fell ill and died along the trail.

More than 175 years after a group of strangers buried a fellow traveler in Wyoming, a fragment of his story resurfaced.

For Rea, discoveries like that illustrate the richness of a historical landscape that still has secrets to surrender.

Unfinished Western Business

Twenty years after Rea published his book, a new effort is underway to put Martin's Cove into the permanent ownership of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Wyoming Friends for Martin's Cove, a nonprofit that announced its formation June 29, is pursuing a congressional land exchange that would transfer 933 acres of federal land to the church in return for two equally sized tracts of church-owned land, totaling 933 acres.

One is a 358-acre parcel adjoining Independence Rock State Historic Site, encompassing nearly 2 miles of the Sweetwater River and sites once occupied by a trading post, Pony Express station and military post.

The other comprises 575 acres in the Granite Mountains, connecting the Miller Springs and Savage Peak wilderness study areas.

A June resource survey prepared by Grouse Mountain Environmental Consultants identified historical resources, wetlands and important wildlife habitat on the properties.

The nonprofit's president, Ryan Lance, said the proposal aims to secure the long-term preservation of Martin's Cove while expanding public access elsewhere.

The church's existing 25-year lease, authorized by Congress in December 2003, is scheduled to expire in 2029.

Unlike the proposed sale that sparked controversy more than two decades ago, the new proposal would bring an equal number of privately owned acres into public ownership.

170 years after the tragic deaths of hundreds of Mormon pioneers at Devil's Gate, a proposed land exchange has sparked a fight over who owns the Wyoming history on that land. (Kristin Cato via Alamy)

Centuries Of Human History

For now, the granite walls of Devil's Gate still stand over the Sweetwater River, the prairie spreading beyond them in a vast sweep of earth and sky.

This November marks 170 years since the Martin handcart pioneers huddled among the nearby rocks.

Their story survives through journals, family histories, monuments and generations of people determined not to forget what happened there.

Other stories survive in letters written home, names scratched into granite and the occasional discovery of a weathered gravestone.

Some may never be recovered.

What Rea found in the Sweetwater Valley was not a single story waiting to be told, but centuries of human history layered upon the same few miles of Wyoming country.

It is a history far easier to divide into acres than to disentangle into stories.

Kolby Fedore can be reached at kolby@cowboystatedaily.com.