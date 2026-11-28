Who'd have thunk?

Never in my wildest dreams did I imagine myself washing dishes, doing laundry, making beds, grocery shopping, cooking meals, and getting my lovely wife up in the morning, helping her get dressed, putting on her pajamas at night, and tucking her into bed.

But today, that is my life.

I am a domestic goddess.

And I am pretty darned good at it.

How Did I Get Here?

My wife of 60 years, Nancy, has always been the hardest-working person I have ever known. She kept up the house, worked a full-time job, took care of the kids and grandkids, and generally did everything so I could go off and do all my things. We were both very busy.

In the fall of 2012, we went to Hong Kong to check out printers for my coffee-table books. We spent three weeks there. It was a great trip.

Here is a factoid for you: Wyoming is one of the least populated places on earth, with about six people per square mile. In Hong Kong, the figure is roughly 35,000 people per square mile.

But I digress.

In the spring of 2013, we were watching television when a feature about Hong Kong came on. I said to her, "Hey, remember that place? We were just there."

She looked at me with a blank expression.

"I don't remember ever being there," she said.

Yikes!

She had been acting forgetful about things, but I had chalked it up to getting older. She was over 65, after all. No, no, no. Something more serious was happening.

She later backed the car into a fence. Then she knocked a mirror off a friend's car by driving too close. She misplaced the car keys twice.

Up until then, she had been the most organized person I had ever known. She even won the Wyoming Jefferson Award in 2011 for her outstanding volunteer work with Relay for Life and the Christmas Food Basket program.

And now, suddenly, she was having all these difficulties.

Was this Alzheimer's? It sure looked like it.

Our local neurologist, who had been treating her multiple sclerosis for 30 years, sent us to Denver to a top-notch medical center to find out. It was one of the leading facilities in the country.

Once there, they spent three hours putting her through a battery of tests. We were on pins and needles waiting for the results.

Their conclusion?

"No, she does not have Alzheimer's."

We were ecstatic!

But then again, what was causing these problems?

"She has White Matter Dementia," Dr. Chris Filley told us.

He should know. He was a leading researcher who had identified and studied this condition, which can mimic Alzheimer's in patients with MS.

Dr. Filley later became head of Neurology at the University of Colorado and saw only a handful of patients. Because Nancy was one of his longtime patients, he asked us if he could become her personal physician.

Yes! Of course!

A few years ago, Nancy's local neurologist, Dr. Peter Crane, and Dr. Filley both retired within a two-week period.

Geez. That just didn't seem fair.

And Now

In the fall of 2023, we were in Las Vegas, having taken our RV down there for its annual winter escape. In the middle of the night, Nancy suffered a grand mal seizure.

I had no idea what was happening. I called an ambulance, and off we went to the hospital.

That began our current journey.

Nancy has gradually regressed over the past several years. That included 20 months living with our daughter Amber in Dallas, where she received treatment from some outstanding physicians.

By June of this year, she had turned a major corner and started getting better. We came home.

Folks here in Lander kept asking if we were "home for the summer."

Heck no! We live here, I told them.

Since then, we have used several local caregivers through an excellent home-care service called Anam Cara. Our daughter Amber has also spent time here, and our daughter Shelli Johnson, who lives in Lander, has been absolutely indispensable. Friends like Marge Wolfe, Babes Fagnant, Dawn Groenke, Dottie Tonkovich, and a host of others have filled in nicely, too.

It Takes A Village

Although I am claiming here to be a domestic goddess, the reality is that I have lots of help.

Nancy has wonderful friends who stop by and keep her company. We have the hired help, and, of course, our immediate family is always pitching in.

It truly takes a village.

But when all the other folks have gone home and the noise quiets down, there we are.

Two old codgers, leaning on each other.

I am so grateful that my own health is good enough that I can take care of this wonderful gal who has spent almost all her adult life taking care of me.

I never imagined this would be my job description at this stage of life.

But it is.

And you know what? I wouldn't trade it for anything.

Bill can be reached at Bill@CowboyStateDaily.com