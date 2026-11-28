A Colorado show steer named John managed to do something recently that left his owner wondering not so much how she was going to get him out of his predicament, but how on earth he had gotten himself into it.

John's head was completely through a metal pasture gate, cocked sideways and hopelessly stuck.

For all the years Carrie Johnson has spent raising cattle, she couldn’t quite figure out the mechanics of what John had accomplished.

She snapped a picture and sent it to her husband.

“There is no way I am getting him out of here on my own,” she told him.

While she waited for her husband to come home, Johnson kept watch over John and took a video, which she later set to the music of “Dumb Ways to Die.”

It was a little slice of ranch life that resonated with people on social media.

“Everyone wants to see the chaos,” Johnson told Cowboy State Daily.

Fortunately for John, the only casualty that day was a metal gate.

Of all the predicaments Carrie Johnson has seen cattle get themselves into, the one that takes the cake is the time a pregnant Highland cow named Luna went for an ill-advised winter swim. Then there was the time John, a show steer, got his head stuck under a gate. (Courtesy Photo)

Of Cows And Curiosity

Ask around in ranching country and chances are somebody has a story about a cow that got a bucket stuck on its head.

A plastic lawn chair might be a little more far-fetched, but at least one California rancher has witnessed that.

“500 acres. 50 head of cattle. And one plastic lawn chair. Guess what ended up wrapped around a cow’s head?” Jeff Clark quipped on social media.

Wyoming rancher Mark Eisele has rescued cattle from utility trenches, a cell tower enclosure and even an abandoned well pit.

“Animals are a little bit like people,” Eisele told Cowboy State Daily. “They don’t always go where they’re supposed to.”

With 1.16 million head of cattle and calves in Wyoming and another 2.55 million in neighboring Colorado, according to January 2026 figures from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, there are plenty of opportunities for bovine misadventures.

And there’s some science behind that curiosity.

A 2018 study published in the journal "Behavioural Processes" examined how 25 Japanese black cows responded to unfamiliar objects introduced into their pasture.

Researchers found that some cows consistently approached objects they hadn’t encountered, suggesting that individual cattle have distinctly curious or bold personalities.

How much curiosity it takes to get one’s head stuck in a lawn chair is another matter.

When show steer John got himself stuck in a pasture gate, Carrie Johnson and her husband knew the gate would have to go. She shot a quick video of the stuck steer and set it to music — a song called, "Dumb Ways to Die." Johnson's husband eventually freed John by dismantling the gate. (Courtesy Photo)

John Versus The Gate

Johnson and her husband both grew up ranching in the small western Colorado town of Collbran.

A third-generation rancher, Johnson now raises miniature Highland and High Park cattle alongside a herd of commercial cattle on the family's 130-acre ranch in Rifle, Colorado. One of her daughters is building her own little herd of commercial show cattle.

Even with all that experience, Johnson can count on one hand the number of times she’s had to deal with cattle getting themselves stuck.

John, her 14-year-old daughter's show steer, apparently decided to add to that tally.

It was a neighbor who first alerted Johnson’s husband to the situation.

“I think you have a cow stuck in the fence,” the neighbor told him.

Johnson headed out to the pasture and quickly realized that freeing John was going to involve more than a little pushing and pulling.

One thing working in her favor was that John was accustomed to being handled. As a show steer, he remained relatively calm throughout the ordeal, she said.

Another was that he didn’t have horns, which would have further complicated the rescue.

The gate, however, was going to have to go.

When Johnson’s husband arrived, he dismantled the gate, freeing John from his unfortunate captivity.

Johnson said she was surprised by how well received her video was, although she’s learned that people outside the ranching world have a fascination with the everyday goings-on of a working ranch.

“I think people appreciate the real unscripted moments,” Johnson said. “We have so many followers that don’t know what ranch life is like. They want to see the raw moments.”

From getting their heads stuck in lawn chairs to wedging themselves in gates, cattle have a knack for getting into some head-scratching predicaments. Wyoming and Colorado ranchers say even a lifetime of raising cattle can’t prepare them for everything. (David Ridley via Alamy)

Can You Hear Me Now?

Eisele has learned that cattle don’t necessarily confine their mischief to things intended for cattle.

He recalled one time when a 500-pound calf wandered into a cell tower enclosure on his ranch after a gate hadn't been properly shut.

“She got in there and got sideways in those tower beams,” Eisele told Cowboy State Daily.

The calf put up a fight with the beams before Eisele was able to free her by unbolting the gate. She came away from the experience with a sore on her hip but otherwise was fine, Eisele said.

Eisele has also had yearlings fall into trenches dug for power lines or other utilities, leaving excavation crews scratching their heads over what to do with a large, four-legged animal at the bottom of a hole.

With a halter and some ranch equipment, Eisele said, they’ve managed to lift the animals out and send them on their way.

Perhaps the strangest predicament Eisele has encountered, though, involved a young cow that fell into an abandoned well pit.

Eisele climbed down into the pit with the agitated animal. With the help of a front-end loader, the cow was lifted up and out through the opening.

The pit now has a steel grate over it.

Of all the predicaments Carrie Johnson has seen cattle get themselves into, the one that takes the cake is the time a pregnant Highland cow named Luna went for an ill-advised winter swim. (Courtesy Photo)

The Trouble With Gates

Sometimes, Eisele said, the simple shape of a cow’s head can work against it.

Cattle might rub their heads against a gate or reach through it to get at something on the other side. With their roughly triangular-shaped heads, getting in can be considerably easier than getting out.

Sometimes all it takes is for a rancher to open the gate, Eisele said, and the cow goes on its merry way.

He’s heard stories from neighbors about cattle getting their heads stuck in truck tires, too, after rubbing against them.

“It’s more awkward and funny than anything,” Eisele said.

Most of the time, anyway.

From getting their heads stuck in lawn chairs to wedging themselves in gates, cattle have a knack for getting into some head-scratching predicaments. Wyoming and Colorado ranchers say even a lifetime of raising cattle can’t prepare them for everything. (Alamy)

A Cold Dip For Luna

Of all the predicaments Johnson has seen cattle get themselves into, the one that takes the cake is the time a pregnant Highland cow named Luna went for an ill-advised winter swim.

It was early February two winters ago.

The Highland cattle on the Johnson ranch love the water, Johnson said. In the summer, they like to swim in the ranch's pond, and they enjoy eating the cattails that grow around it.

In February 2025, the Johnsons had been planning to move the cattle away from the pond because the water was freezing.

But Luna, the biggest cow in the herd, beat them to the punch.

Johnson’s husband was fueling his skid steer and gazing out at the cattle near the pond when, all of a sudden, the animals bolted, Johnson recalled.

“I’m pretty sure we just had a cow fall through the ice,” she remembered her husband saying.

The Johnsons raced down to the pond, where they found Luna in the icy water. Thick ice around the edges of the pond and a steep bank complicated efforts to get her out.

Unlike John, Luna had an impressive set of horns. In this particular predicament, Johnson said, those horns proved to be an advantage.

The couple managed to secure Luna and keep her head above water while Johnson’s husband used a mini excavator to break up the ice.

Eventually, they got the enormous cow out of the pond, loaded her into a trailer and hauled her back to the barn.

There, Luna got a treatment not typically afforded to cattle on a working ranch: a thorough blow-dry.

Johnson said she was particularly concerned because Luna was pregnant. She called the veterinarian, who came out to examine the cow and determined she was fine.

The Johnson family operates the Home Ranch Cattle Company, a 130-acre ranch in Rifle, Colo., raising miniature Highland and High Park cattle alongside a herd of commercial cattle. (Courtesy Photo)

Never A Dull Moment

For all the planning, fence-building and precaution-taking that go into raising livestock, there’s only so much a rancher can do to anticipate what an inquisitive cow might get up to on any given day.

Sometimes it takes a front-end loader to remedy the situation. Sometimes it takes a little ice-breaking and a blow dryer.

And sometimes the cow is fine but the rancher needs a new gate.

“When you have livestock, things happen,” Eisele said.

Johnson couldn’t agree more.

“You honestly never know what’s going to happen around here,” she said.

Kate Meadows can be reached at kate@cowboystatedaily.com.