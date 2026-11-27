Wyoming’s most famous archaeological site is poised to rewrite human history once again.

Discoveries from the La Prele Mammoth Site near Douglas have placed two important North American Paleoindian cultures, the Clovis and Folsom, in the same place at the same time.

That represents an “unprecedented find,” said Todd Surovell, a professor and director of the George C. Frison Institute of Archaeology and Anthropology at the University of Wyoming.

Surovell said that makes his favorite archaeological site even more important.

This enthusiasm came after he embraced these discoveries, which he wasn't happy about when they first emerged from the ground.

“I was really angry when we found this,” he said. “I did not want it. It seemed like an unnecessary complication, but the more you're out in the field, the more you come across things that surprise you and change your understanding of the human past."

The Clovis and Folsom points found at the La Prele Mammoth Site near Douglas. These distinctly different projectile points come from two different Paleoindian cultures, making the discovery of both at the same site unprecedented. (Todd Surovell)

The Clovis Culture

To understand the significance of the new discoveries at La Prele, it’s important to introduce the people and places that make them so unprecedented.

The exact history of humanity’s arrival in North America is still being studied and debated. The earliest archaeological culture that's widely recognized on the continent is the Clovis culture.

Archaeologists believe the Clovis were hunter-gatherers who used large, heavy projectile points to hunt large animals like mammoths, mastodons, and giant ground sloths.

Their appearance in North America has been linked to the extinction of these large mammals, which happened at the same time or shortly after.

The La Prele Mammoth Site is a Clovis site near Douglas.

Discovered in 1986, the site contains the skeleton of a young Columbian mammoth surrounded by thousands of human artifacts, indicating a Clovis tribe killed and butchered the animal at that spot.

Many discoveries at the La Prele site have been found in large clusters, buried 10 to 12 feet underground. Archaeologists believe the Clovis people erected large temporary structures at the spot while butchering the mammoth.

“We think (the clusters) represent the floors of ancient houses that date to just shy of 13,000 years old,” said Wyoming State Archaeologist Spencer Pelton in 2024.

“They probably camped for a couple of weeks, maybe while they processed animals, fixed the tools from hunting, processed and scraped some hides, repaired clothing, that kind of thing. And then they'd be off,” he added.

Among their latest discoveries are multiple hearths, several bone needles for sewing, and a first-of-its-kind bone bead. All of these have been associated with the Clovis culture.

Folsom People

Then there’s the Folsom tradition, the Paleoindian culture widely believed to be descended from the Clovis.

Their telltale artifact are fluted projectile points, smaller and more intricate than Clovis points.

“These are seen as chronological types,” Surovell said. “The idea is that Clovis points were designed for hunting mammoths and Folsom points were designed for hunting bison, and this faunal association (at other sites) has stuck with these two-point types.”

Since Clovis and Folsom artifacts aren’t found in the same stratigraphic layers, the widely accepted theory is that the bison-hunting Folsom followed the mammoth-hunting Clovis.

The Clovis disappeared with the mammoths, so the Folsom used smaller, more advanced projectile points to hunt the next largest animal in North America, the bison.

Radiocarbon dating of established Clovis and Folsom sites has supported that theory.

“The story is that Folsom comes after Clovis, and we’ve been saying that for almost 100 years,” Surovell said. “This idea of Clovis-mammoth, Folsom-bison is a very deep antiquity in the history of archeology.”

One other important point: after decades of study, La Prele is widely believed to be a single occupation. It was used only once for a short period, rather than being a permanent or even semi-permanent dwelling place that several generations returned to.

“If I had to guess, the site was probably occupied longer than a day, no more than a month,” Pelton said. “People came, killed a few animals, camped there for a little while, and left this fairly pristine record of what happened during that time, (but) it’s one occupation.”

The La Prele Mammoth Site near Douglas. First found in 1986, La Prele is one of the most famous and important archaeological sites in North America. The site itself is on private land but has been added to the National Register of Historic Places. (Todd Surovell)

Happy, Angry, Amazed

Between 2014 and 2024, Pelton, Surovell and other archaeologists excavated at La Prele every summer.

They found several new “blocks” at the football field-sized site, where they recovered thousands of amazing artifacts, including the bone bead and needles.

Surovell said one artifact had eluded archaeologists for 25 years until they finally found it — a Clovis point in Block C, less than 40 feet from Block A, where the butchered mammoth lies.

“I was really, really happy when we found this Clovis point,” he said. “I was really angry when we found what we found in Block D.”

Block D, not far from Block C, contained a high density of artifacts. Among them was, of all things, a broken Folsom point.

Based on its distinct size, shape, and the deep fluting at its center, there was no doubt that a Folsom point had been found at La Prele.

Then there was another unlikely find.

An otherwise unassuming flake of chert (a sedimentary rock) from Block E fit perfectly onto the edge of another chert flake from Block A, where the mammoth skeleton was found.

“That's a really remarkable and lucky find,” Surovell said. "People break tools, so different portions of those tools end up far apart. The likelihood of finding one of those pieces is really low.

"At La Prele, we have two pieces of the same tool, 38 meters apart.”

After working through his initial emotions, Surovell had to reconcile what the discovery of these artifacts meant.

“I was annoyed when we found the Folsom Point because I knew it would cause problems for us,” he said. “I knew that people would question our interpretation that (La Prele) is a single event, and I think it's completely reasonable to question that.”

Every artifact at an archaeological dig is meticulously documented and mapped. Each of these pieces was mapped in two dimensions, but new technology allowed them to be mapped in three dimensions.

Using a device called a total station, Surovell mapped every new artifact so its depth and location within the various soil layers could be understood.

Once the total station points were projected onto a digital map, they all fell within the same layer, buried within 10 vertical millimeters of each other.

“(La Prele) is on an alluvial terrace, a geologic deposit that is 22 feet thick, but all of this stuff is within a couple inches in a single stratum,” he said. “All these diagnostic artifacts are sitting exactly on the same surface in a single component.”

Given their high-precision mapping and meticulous documentation, Surovell could only reach one conclusion.

“This stuff is absolutely contemporaneous,” he said.

Same Time, Same Place

Surovell and his team found the first evidence indicating that the Clovis and Folsom cultures existed during the same time period, supported by diagnostic artifacts from both cultures excavated at La Prele.

“On the one hand, it's not a huge surprise,” Surovell said. “Eventually, it probably had to have been found. But on the other hand, it is a huge surprise because nobody's ever found it.”

The discovery is likely to ruffle some feathers.

It blurs the accepted “Folsom followed Clovis" transition that North American archaeologists have accepted and internalized for decades.

Exceptional claims required exceptional evidence.

If the diagnostic artifacts aren’t enough, Surovell had more evidence from La Prele to support these discoveries.

For instance, Block D, where the Folsom point was found, contained a high density of bison bones with evidence of butchering. They also found two pieces of mammoth ivory in Block D.

“We don't know if this ivory came from (the La Prele mammoth), but it’s telling us almost certainly that people were working ivory in this area.”

The accepted hypothesis is that the Folsom culture didn’t appear until after the North American megafaunal extinction, when mammoths and other large mammals went extinct.

If the Folsom artifacts were found in the same layer as mammoth bones and ivory, it indicates they were contemporaneous.

Finding all of the artifacts within the same narrow layer at La Prele, a confirmed mammoth butchering site, strengthens that conclusion.

Surovell worked with Briggs Buchanan, a colleague at the University of Tulsa, to do a geometric morphometrics study of Clovis and Folsom points.

They compiled complex data on the size and shape of dozens of projectile points from both cultures, reaffirming how distinct they are.

When they analyzed the Clovis and Folsom points from La Prele, they fell in the expected range of their diagnostic criteria. Yet again, they were found in the same stratum at the site.

These clues, and many more, told Surovell that the original interpretation of La Prele was true, but now there was evidence that the Clovis and Folsom cultures were contemporaries at La Prele.

“We cannot find evidence from multiple occupations,” he said. “All of this stuff's on the same surface, at the same elevation, in the same stratigraphy. These people were using Clovis points and Folsom points at the same time in the same place.”

In With The New

La Prele was already one of North America's most important Paleoindian archaeological sites. The latest discoveries will only augment that status.

“I can't say for certain that we're looking at a single event or a single occupation, but it sure looks like one,” Surovell said. “It was not a place that people returned to over and over and over again.

"There are plenty of sites in Wyoming like that. If you're nomadic people, you might expect to see multiple occupations at La Prele, but we don't.”

Radiocarbon dating has dated the soil at the La Prele site between 12,730 and 10,960 before present. That means all the artifacts excavated at La Prele have to be older than 12,730 BP.

That would push the Folsom culture to, at least, 12,730 BP.

Surovell believes the new discoveries at La Prele might indicate the Folsom culture originated from the eastern slopes of the Rocky Mountains in Wyoming and Colorado.

While the Clovis were widespread across North America, Canada, and Mexico, the Folsom tradition had a more modest range: west to Idaho and Utah, east to Indiana, south to Texas, north to southern Canada.

“The Folsom are getting older,” Surovell said. “The first Folsom points are made at a time when mammoths are still walking around Wyoming. The oldest Folsom dates seem to be clustering in the Rocky Mountains and the northern part of the Folsom range.”

The big takeaway, from Surovell’s perspective, is that La Prele contains artifacts from the Clovis and Folsom cultures found on the same surface at a single archaeological site.

The idea that mammoth-hunting Clovis transitioned into bison-hunting Folsom isn’t as clear-cut as archaeologists have thought over the last century.

The La Prele Mammoth Site is on private land but has been added to the National Register of Historic Places. Excavations ended in 2024, and Surovell said there are no plans to return to the site, despite the temptation.

"We have over 60,000 artifacts to analyze and put together into a coherent story," he said. "I think any responsible archaeologist would leave a portion, if not the majority, of the site for future generations to investigate."

Further questions have been raised by the discoveries at La Prele, and they will be thoroughly scrutinized, but that’s how science works.

Surovell is sharing a compelling interpretation of La Prele based on what he and his colleagues never intended to find.

“La Prele has been an incredible archaeological site from day one, and it's been nothing but surprise after surprise ever since,” Surovell said. “This isn't something we're looking for or expecting, but La Prele has given us these really interesting finds and interesting problems to solve.

"It’s where we would expect this kind of thing to happen.”

Andrew Rossi can be reached at arossi@cowboystatedaily.com.