Lannie Hamilton, the veterinarian for Lander Spay and Neuter, was on vacation in Alaska when a local cat hoarding situation became a crisis.

A Lander woman had walked into the home to find it overrun with cats and trash, and the community rallied within hours to raise money for spaying and neutering the animals and finding them better homes.

When Hamilton got home and turned her attention to the situation, she expected to see feral cats like the ones she’s treated for years.

What she found instead stopped her in her tracks, Hamilton told Cowboy State Daily.

"I thought this was a typical cat hoarder, and she was not,” Hamilton said. "It was ridiculous how well taken care of they were.”

Still, rehoming a group of full-grown cats is rarely easy, and no one involved expected this to be any different.

But just a couple of weeks after they were pulled from the hoarded home, all 15 of the surviving cats have been successfully adopted.

“I’ve been a vet in this community for 36 years,” Hamilton said. “And this is one of the most incredible stories I’ve ever witnessed.”

Only a couple of weeks after 15 cats were rescued from a hoarded house in Lander, all of the pets have been adopted and have new homes. (Cori Slingerland)

‘Wait A Minute’

Earlier this month, Lander resident Cori Slingerland stepped into a neighbor's house to find waist-high trash and an uncountable number of cats.

The owner was a neighbor of Slingerland’s family member, and Slingerland previously told Cowboy State Daily that the woman’s mental state had been clearly deteriorating for years.

Slingerland said the owner’s daughter had tried to help, but her options were limited as she lives across the state in Gillette.

Recognizing that the situation was out of control, Slingerland said she was able to talk to the owner and get her into the residential mental health treatment that she needed.

Then, Slingerland turned her attention to the cats.

Two were already beyond saving, a kitten suffering from suspected ammonia inhalation and another cat that died after becoming trapped in the clutter.

For the rest, Slingerland said her immediate priorities were food, clean litter boxes and getting every animal spayed or neutered.

That’s where Hamilton got involved, but she came to find out that her spay and neuter services weren’t needed.

“I'm just looking at the cats,” Hamilton said. “I’m like, ‘Wait a minute. Every cat is spayed and neutered, fat and friendly.’”

Even before she got the cats on her surgery table, Hamilton said they were not behaving like typical feral cats.

While still in Alaska, she had told Slingerland to set up kennels and put food inside them for the cats that had escaped the house and were living outside.

Most feral cats are terrified of being confined, Hamilton said, so the feedings were meant to get these cats comfortable with the kennels before she started trapping.

These cats didn’t need that kind of acclimation.

"I was literally setting a trap, and they were walking in it,” Hamilton said. "They were all so happy to be inside.”

Only a couple of weeks after 15 cats were rescued from a hoarded house in Lander, all of the pets have been adopted and have new homes. “That’s a freaking miracle, that doesn’t happen,” says a local veterinarian. (Cori Slingerland)

‘Broke My Heart’

Another telltale sign of a feral cat is that it goes completely silent once it is trapped and covered, Hamilton said

The cats Hamilton trapped were singing and screaming instead, she said, as if they were dying to be heard.

One of the most vocal was a Siamese cat that she and Slingerland named Talky Toes.

"He's named Talky because he talked to me for 24 hours, telling me that I had done the wrong thing,” Hamilton said. “He screamed all night and said, 'I am not a feral cat!’”

While Hamilton was pleasantly surprised the cats were not in a dire state, she said the situation still broke her heart. Her mind went straight to the owner and the mental health break she had suffered.

“All along the way, she was taking care of her cats,” Hamilton said of the owner. “Which broke my heart, split me wide open.”

Hamilton said having 15 cats in a house is not neglect on its own, as long as they are well cared for. Only one cat was unspayed, and she had two back-to-back litters of kittens.

Hamilton suspects that happened as the owner's mental state reached crisis level.

“I don't call that neglect,” Hamilton said.

Slingerland told Cowboy State Daily on Wednesday that she doesn’t think the situation is as cut-and-dry.

"I know Lannie, as a vet, thought all of the cats were much healthier than expected,” Slingerland said. “But I don't know how I feel about that yet. Honestly, I don't know.”

Slingerland said she never doubted the owner's intentions and that the woman did love those cats.

But after standing in the house and taking in the overwhelming smell, squalor and filth, she does not think that is a suitable life for any animal.

"I think she should have asked for help sooner,” Slingerland said. “I think maybe I should have went over there sooner.”

Only a couple of weeks after 15 cats were rescued from a hoarded house in Lander, all of the pets have been adopted and have new homes. “That’s a freaking miracle, that doesn’t happen,” says a local veterinarian. (Cori Slingerland)

‘Actually, This Is A Great Fit’

Hamilton said that when she traps feral cats, they stay outside while they wait for their spay or neuter, and she releases them afterward because that is more comfortable for everyone.

“I have never captured a group of completely wonderfully socialized house cats that were now living outside,” Hamilton said.

With the unique circumstances, she was keeping all the cats in her house instead.

That left Slingerland in a mad dash to get them all into homes before she headed out of town for Thanksgiving.

“I didn't want to leave Lannie with all these cats in her house, because that's not what she does,” Slingerland said.

Some people reached out after Slingerland posted about the situation on Facebook, and they adopted cats from there. One woman even drove from Casper after seeing Cowboy State Daily's coverage.

For the rest, Slingerland said she turned to her own circle of friends and family and asked if they would foster while she was away.

“I really thought that I would be coming back on Sunday and having to figure out what to do with them,” Slingerland said. “But most of those foster homes changed their minds immediately. Like, ‘Actually, this is a great fit.’”

As she enjoyed Thanksgiving week with her family, Slingerland was bombarded with texts of the cats settling into their new homes, and she thinks every one of them found the perfect fit.

“We were getting pictures of them on their new owners' lap watching The Sopranos,” Slingerland said.

In the end, two cats died, and the two surviving kittens were taken in by the Pet Connection animal shelter. Three cats that were more feral were released back at the property once they were treated, and the nine friendly cats found homes in three days.

“That doesn't happen,” Hamilton said. “That’s a freaking miracle. Shelters say you can't adopt an adult cat, and they did it in three days.”

Only a couple of weeks after 15 cats were rescued from a hoarded house in Lander, all of the pets have been adopted and have new homes. “That’s a freaking miracle, that doesn’t happen,” says a local veterinarian. (Cori Slingerland)

‘She Misses Her Mom’

Now, Hamilton has just one more cat named Emerald, who is the sister of the one that died after becoming trapped in the clutter.

Emerald has been the slowest to warm up, Hamilton said.

“I’m trying to win her over,” Hamilton said. “I think she's so shut down because she misses her mom.”

Hamilton said she is not sure how it will all shake out yet, but she really wants to reunite Emerald with the homeowner once the woman is out of treatment.

"Can you imagine being mentally ill, being committed to a facility, and your life for the last how many years has been these loving, well-socialized, friendly cats,” Hamilton said. “Then, all of a sudden, you don't know what happened to them.”

The compassion Hamilton is extending to the owner is the same compassion she and Slingerland met from the community, and it is a big reason the whole situation was resolved so quickly.

Slingerland said that kindness started with the very first call she made to her best friend Alex Eckhardt.

“She was my first call, and she's been there since day one,” Slingerland said. "She’s a tremendous human being.”

‘It’s OK To Ask For Help’

From there, the community stepped in in a way both women said overwhelmed them.

Donations poured in, and Slingerland said she was even getting handwritten cards in the mail cheering her on.

“Even if we never got a dime, that was enough to keep me going,” she said.

That outpouring, they said, showed how many people are willing to help when someone is not afraid to ask, and both women think the culture around asking for help needs to change.

"How do we get it across to people that it's OK if you're overwhelmed,” Slingerland said. “I think people are embarrassed to ask for help. I think they're scared to ask for help.”

Slingerland is not affiliated with a shelter, but she has spent years in the equine world. She said that world has a different mentality, one where rehoming a horse that is not a good fit for its owner is accepted rather than seen as a failure.

"Equine people are like, 'Hey, if it’s not a good fit, let’s find someone else,'” Slingerland said. “I think working on that culture and making it more positive.”

Hamilton said it is just as important for pet owners to set up a plan for their animals ahead of time, so an emergency does not become a scramble like this one did.

“If something happens to you, do you have a plan for your animals?” Hamilton said.

Fourteen cats have new homes and one is still finding her footing, but Hamilton and Slingerland said the real work is making sure the next person in crisis asks for help sooner.

Emma Jane Jackson can be reached at emma@cowboystatedaily.com.