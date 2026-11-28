Conservative estimates put the number of dogs in the United States at around 90 million. Almost half — nearly 44% — of households have at least one (1.5 on average).

By far, most of these domesticated wolf descendants are of unknown mixed breeds. But rather than watered down through millennia, selective breeding has also created hundreds of unique and intentional variations.

Specific characteristics have been bred into our canine companions to produce hunters, herders, and a host of desirable doggo traits. The result is a dog for every job.

Whether filling a purse, pacing in a truck bed, or straining a leash on a bike path, dogs are everywhere.

Svalinn, which breeds and trains elite protection dogs in Montana, uses mainly Belgian Malinois, German shepherd and Dutch shepherd breeds. (Courtesy Photo)

Smart As A Whippet?

Top dog trainers in Wyoming are quick to point out that breed doesn’t determine everything. While generalizations can be made as far as predicting behavior, all dogs are trainable and each dog is unique.

“All dogs can learn,” said Krissi Goetz with Jackson Hole Positive Training. “Certainly, stock dogs — your borders, Aussies, heelers — have a reputation for being 'smarter’ not necessarily because they are smarter but because they have been bred for years to work in partnership with people and learn quickly in a way easily recognizable to people.”

Intelligence in the canine community can be relative. Many experts prefer the term "trainability," measured by how quickly a dog learns a command or word.

In this category, the border collie stands alone, boasting upwards of a thousand-word vocabulary and the impressive ability to perform inferential reasoning.

In one 2004 study, a border collie named Rico had committed to memory the names of more than 200 toys.

When researchers placed seven of those familiar toys and one brand-new toy in another room and asked Rico to fetch the new item using an unfamiliar name, he successfully retrieved the novel object on the first try.

Amazingly, Rico still remembered the new object's name four weeks later.

A 2011 study with a border collie named Chaser duplicated the findings .

Dog trainer Thomas Mikkelsen agreed it’s not always a simple formula when it comes to assessing intelligence.

“Sometimes, with certain breeds like bulldogs or hounds, they were bred to be very independent and so they are often described as stubborn,” he said.

Most scent dogs and guard dogs have a degree of trainability bred out of them on purpose. The job assigned to tracking dogs, for instance, requires a dogged (excuse the pun) fixation on what the nose knows and little else.

Guard dogs, like the chow chow — a Chinese fighting dog — are also able to focus on the task at hand. Distraction is an unwelcome attribute.

JaNeen Burrows, owner of Countryside Grooming. (Courtesy Photo)

Kim Green, founder of Svalinn, a Montana company that breeds and trains elite protection dogs. (Courtesy Photo)

Dr. Ashleigh Evans (Courtesy Photo) Arrow left Arrow right

Best In Go: Most Athletic Breeds

If it isn’t already unfair that the border collie is noted as the craftiest canine, the breed originating on the Scotland-England border is also widely considered the most athletic.

Ranked in the top 3 with the Belgian Malinois and Siberian husky, the border collie combines speed and agility to cover vast distances in its mission to herd anything and everything.

Carolyn Auge, who trains dogs for agility trials, says she sees plenty of herding dogs excel on the course.

“For a pure athlete, it is the border collie, hands down,” Auge said. “They are like the ballerinas of the dog agility world. They are so fluid and smooth, I don’t think people can really appreciate the sinew and muscle and raw power that is going on underneath the coat when they are in motion.”

Plenty of Wyoming ranchers employ Australian shepherds and Queensland cattle dogs (heelers) to tend to their herds. The heeler’s fierce devotion and toughness make it a go-to stock dog for anyone in the beef producer industry.

When it comes to sheep, border collies rule the flock.

“I had a heeler once before I knew any better,” joked Douglas horse trainer Kevin Meyer. “But you can't beat a border collie. It’s hard for me not to be a dog snob when it comes to them. They are so smart, low-maintenance, and I can get so much done with them.”

Meyer always keeps three of the breed on his ranch at any given time. One older veteran, one worker in its prime, and a younger pup learning the trade from both.

“You gotta have a job for them, though,” Meyer warned, “or they will find ways to entertain themselves.”

Add raw power to the mix of a border collie’s athleticism and you get a Belgian Malinois. Close cousin to the German shepherd, the Malinois is found primarily in the military and law-enforcement fields.

Americas favorite dog breed by state, according to Trusted Housesitters.

$175,000 Belgian Malinois

Kim Greene is founder and CEO of Svalinn, where she trains and breeds elite personal protection dogs on a 180-acre farm in Livingston, Montana.

How elite? Try $175,000 for a finished 2-year-old.

Greene and her staff are working around 50 dogs at any given time, most of them Belgian Malinois and some Dutch shepherds.

Greene says much of the dogs’ training is about making them family-friendly. They already know how to bite.

“We don't train things into a dog (that) it doesn’t inherently already know. We do a lot of stability and agility training,” Greene said. “But most of what we do is integration with the average family lifestyle, home acclimation.

"When they are delivered to their families at two years of age these dogs need to be almost better citizens than the humans they’ll live with. Ready to deploy when needed but with that ‘off switch.’”

The working breeds all have smarts and stamina programmed into their genome. Sporting breeds like the retriever tend to adapt more to the situation and lifestyle of their owners — a character trait that helps make Labs a perennial favorite across the country.

Labrador and golden retrievers are ready to go when you grab your skis or mountain bike, or they can chill when you’re watching golf on a rainy Sunday.

The so-called bully breeds often receive a bad rap.

Fighting and guard dogs like pit bulls, Doberman pinschers, and Rottweilers often fall into the hands of irresponsible or overwhelmed owners and wind up in trouble. T

hese breeds often do better with a strong alpha presence in their life.

“Size matters. Most of the bully breeds are big powerful animals,” Mikkelsen said. “They tend to have male owners simply because they are harder to handle. They can pull you.”

Preston Pilant owns and operates 4PAWS Camp, a boarding facility outside of Evansville with more than 4,000 regular clients.

He almost never sees cowdogs at his place because they are usually on the ranch or farm. But he gets plenty of black Labs and German shepherds, and more than the occasional pit bull.

“Pit bulls have the stigma of being an aggressive dog. They can be difficult to place and are the most often surrendered breed, probably,” Pilant said. “But I have hundreds of clients who own pit bulls and the great majority, like 98%, don’t show any aggression. It’s mostly bad owners not bad dogs.”

Knowing that pitties are often discriminated against by city ordinances, HOAs, and boarding facilities, some vet clinics will classify pit bulls as American Staffordshire terriers in all database paperwork and on all medications just to avoid alarming anyone who might see it.

Pit bull mixes are super popular now. (Courtesy Photo)

A client getting the works at Countryside Grooming in Buffalo. (Courtesy Photo)

A German shepherd, perennially a popular choice for dog owners. (Courtesy Photo) Arrow left Arrow right

Rest Of The Litter

Some of the fastest-growing breeds by popularity are at both ends of the size spectrum.

Several pet industry experts contacted by Cowboy State Daily mentioned the rise in prevalence of Bernese mountain dogs, Chihuahuas, goldendoodles, and French bulldogs.

“We see a lot of Bernese,” Pilant confirmed. “We have a set of them that board with us almost every weekend.”

Poodle-crosses are also wildly popular now.

Ross Herman, owner of The Hairball Hotel in Victor, Idaho, says he has seen a noticeable surge in Labradoodles boarding at his place. Ditto, most dog groomers including JaNeen Burrows, owner of Countryside Grooming and Boarding.

“I’ve been doing this for 20 years and I’ve seen a recent uptick in poodles and doodles. People like the non-shedding, the hypoallergenic dog,” Burrows said. “We also get a lot of Great Pyrenees, corgis, pugs and dachshunds.”

Burrows added that she guesses cowdogs are likely underrepresented on the grooming table.

“We have our share of ranching and farming here but border collies and working dogs we might see only once a year to get shaved down so they don't get cockleburs in them,” she said.

Breeding for miniatures like the mini-Aussie continues to be trendy. Apartment-dwellers and those with limited home space tend to favor a more compact canine.

It’s a breeder fashion craze some would like to see go away.

“When selective breeding a mini, you are taking the smallest in the litter and mating it with the smallest of another litter,” Mikkelsen said. “Well, the smallest is the runt and it is the runt for a reason. You are working counter to natural selection. The runt tends to be the one that would not survive. It often has behavioral and physical issues so you get a lot of fearful or timid dogs bordering on anxious and neurotic sometimes.”

Dr. Dan Forman owns and operates Spring Creek Animal Hospital in Jackson. He worries the gene pool with minis might need a little chlorine.

“With the designer dogs and inbreeding, you have to be careful you don’t also include deleterious genes which bring undesirable traits,” Forman said. “With the minis, again, you are breeding solely for size reduction so there will be inherently some things overlooked.”

Sign at a Kanab Utah vet clinic. (Courtesy Photo)

Easy Keepers And Chronically Ill

Selective breeding to obtain a purer bloodline or to cross-breed for so-called designer dogs is sometimes called into question by those tasked with keeping dogs healthy.

Dr. Heather Carleton, DVM, is cofounder of Jackson Animal Hospital. She admits she might go broke if all anyone owned were mutts.

“Take Frenchies right now. The breed has just exploded. People are paying a lot for these dogs and they are, what, the third most popular now in the U.S.?” Carleton said. “But the average lifespan for Frenchies right now is four and a half years. That’s insane. These dogs are just not succeeding in life.”

Breeding for color can also be problematic. Carleton says black and yellow Labs tend to be hardier than their chocolate counterparts.

“Along with color you get a whole host of unintended problems,” she added.

And selective cross-breeding is more likely to amplify known longevity and health traits.

“The concept of mixing Labs and poodles, let’s say. You don't usually get the best of both breeds, you end up with the problems of both breeds,” Carleton said.

Breed alone doesn’t determine how often dog owners make a costly trip to the vet.

“To a degree it is true, excessive inbreeding leads to a shorter life expectancy. Hybrid vigor is real. Mutts, on average, live 1.2 years longer,” Carleton said. “But dog size is a bigger determinant. Small to medium dogs are going to live longer. Dogs with normal-shaped muzzles live longer than short-muzzled dogs.”

Ashleigh Evans, owner and managing DVM at Rocky Mountain Animal Hospital, echoed similar findings.

“The more genetically diverse a dog is, those mixed-breeds, they have a better pool of genes compared to purebreds,” Evans said.

Evans also noted size.

“The bigger breeds tend to have more hip and elbow problems, arthritis, and shorter lifespans,” she said. “The Anatolians, Great Danes, Berns and German shepherds … we don't often see them reach double digits. Meanwhile, the crunchy old Chihuahua with no teeth is plugging along doing great.”

Both Carleton and Evans noted a marked rise in elbow dysplasia which, Carleton states, is more difficult to fix than hip dysplasia.

Cancer rates are also up in most dogs (Bernese 55-75% and a 60-65% increased chance of cancer in goldens) with the exception of toy breeds. Overall, according to Carleton, cancer risk in dogs is now 1 in 4.

“If I were getting a dog right now, the ideal dog for me would be a medium-sized Australian cattle dog-border collie mix about 30-35 pounds,” Carleton shared. “That’s a bomb-proof dog.”

Berenese mountain dogs and poodle mixes, like this doodle bern at left, are popular now in Wyoming. (Courtesy Photo)

Breed All About It

US News & World Report released its latest findings on dog breeds, adding that an estimated 56 million households have at least one dog.

An urbanization trend appears to be underway with the Labrador retriever sliding from the top spot to No. 3 in popularity. The Chihuahua, French bulldog, Yorkshire terrier, and Shih Tzu round out the top five.

The downsizing trend is likely a reflection of reduced living spaces, especially in major metropolitan areas. At 6 pounds fully grown, Chihuahuas work well in studio apartments.

Affectionate, easygoing, and kid-safe qualities still drive the demand for Labs across the country. Pampered Yorkshire terriers and Shih Tzus are the purse dog of choice for many, especially on the East Coast and in the South.

The most popular dog breed in Wyoming is difficult to determine. Much of the data stems from dogs registered with insurance providers.

Probably not a lot of Wyoming dogs are insured.

TrustedHousesitters collects feedback from more than 280,000 households where a recent survey found Wyoming is all over the place with dog breeds.

Labrador retrievers, Australian shepherds, golden retrievers, German shepherds, and Papillons all topped the list in Wyoming.

A Reader’s Digest poll conducted by VetStreet also noted a border collie popularity trend.

So, which breed is right for what owner? Lifestyle, living space, and activity level should be important considerations.

“I often hear people saying how much they want a really smart dog,” Goetz said. “However, those super brainiac dogs are not necessarily the easiest to live with. While they sure do learn fast, they also need lots of guidance and direction, attention, and training to thrive. If they don't get it, their busy minds tend to come up with their own hobbies. And, believe me, they are probably not hobbies you will like.”

Mikkelsen concurred.

“Smart and energetic dogs are sometimes the toughest ones,” he said. “If you don’t give them something to do, they will find something to do and it’s usually not something very good. The couch potatoes don’t give us too many problems. Smarter dogs need to be challenged more.”

Kevin Meyers' buddy Birdy likes going for rides. (Courtesy Photo)

To Each His Or Her Own

The saying "to each his own" is certainly true in dog ownership.

While the old adage about dogs and owners tending to look alike is true, exceptions abound.

“That’s a running joke in the vet community,” Evans admitted. “But it can be pretty tricky. We had the cutest little Chihuahua mix and a big burly man driving a dually came to pick him up and just doted on that dog. And the enormous German shepherd is just as likely to be owned by a tiny 100-pound lady who takes a run with it every day.”

Burrows, also, is careful not to make stereotypical assumptions.

"I can think of at least one guy who is all tatted up — a tough-looking, working guy — and he has this fluffy little poodle he adores,” she said.

And what’s in a breed anyway?

Recently retired from ownership at the Driggs Vet Clinic in Idaho, Dr. Donald Betts said he believes the best breed of dog is the one you bring home from the shelter.

Betts has seen his share of genetic defects in purebreds and mixed-breeds alike. But he has noticed one thing about mixed-breed dogs that doesn’t show up under a microscope.

“I am constantly amazed at the vast majority of dogs that get rescued and adopted, especially at an older age, that work out great," he said. "These dogs seem to truly appreciate the fact that they have finally got a good home and they know how lucky they are.”

Perhaps Lisa English sums up the breeder versus shelter dog argument best.

“I was looking for a purebred German shepherd. I had my heart set on it,” English said. “I came home from a shelter with a black mutt. Don’t ask me why. I still don’t know. She’s just so damn cute.”

Jake Nichols can be reached at jake@cowboystatedaily.com.