Ruth Hildahl still carries a faint, tiny scar just above her left eyebrow.

It’s barely noticeable to the patients she treats in her job as a paramedic, yet the 47-year-old is acutely aware of the small angel mark. It's all that remains of a violent rollover crash she survived as a 20-month-old toddler near Togwotee Pass in northwest Wyoming.

It’s a quiet, daily reminder that someone was watching over her on the fateful Fourth of July in 1980 that claimed her father’s life but somehow spared her own.

Now more than 46 years later, the Iowa woman is searching across Wyoming for the strangers who stopped at the wreck to dig a tunnel beneath her dad's overturned pickup and pull a crying baby from it.

Her message for them is simple.

“Thank you for saving my life, for being there, for doing the right thing," Hildahl told Cowboy State Daily. "They could have just continued to drive by.”

Ruth Hildahl was rescued from a Towgotee Pass crash as a baby in 1980. She grew up to become an emergency responder, and wants to find the good Samaritans who rescued her from the wreck all those decades ago. (Ruth Hildahl)

The ‘Dead Dad Binder’

For years, Hildahl — whose maiden name is Morgan — knew only fragments of what had happened that day.

Growing up, she knew her biological father, 35-year-old oil field worker Michael S. Mrugalski of Central Lake, Michigan, had died in a rollover crash when she was a baby.

As a teenager, she grew determined to piece together the whole truth of the accident.

First, she wrote to Wyoming agencies to request every record she could find. She put it all into what she now wryly calls her “dead dad binder.”

It’s a collection of yellowing newspaper clippings, handwritten witness statements, medical logs, an autopsy report and the official Wyoming investigator’s traffic accident report.

Reading through the reports the first time was a surreal experience. It didn’t sound like something that could have happened to her.

It sounded more like something she’d see on "60 Minutes" or some after-school special.

“It’s crazy to me,” she said. “I go through spurts where I think about it and dig it out and then reread through it. But I don’t talk about it very often because it doesn’t sound real. If it doesn’t sound real to me, I can only imagine what it sounds like to people I talk about it with.”

A Holiday Tragedy On Flagstaff Road

According to the accident report filed by Teton County Sheriff’s Deputy John Daily, her father had been visiting oil rigs that afternoon with a passenger, 32-year-old Beau R. Hughes of Jackson.

After drinking a case or so of beer between them, the men were driving back toward Togwotee Mountain Lodge, where they were all staying.

In the truck with them was Mrugalski’s 21-year-old fiancée, Donna Morgan of Mason City, Iowa, and their 20-month-old daughter, Ruth Ann.

The time, according to the crash report, was 5:30 p.m. and the pickup, a 1959 tan Ford F-250, was northbound on Flagstaff Road, a rugged, gravel road near Spread Creek, about 50 miles northeast of Jackson.

Witnesses told police Mrugalski was “cutting up” and swerving at roughly 40 to 45 mph — far too fast for the rough dirt road.

He misjudged a curve, dropped the left wheels off the edge, and went down a 12- to 14-foot embankment, rolling the truck onto its top.

(Ruth Hildahl)

‘We Had To Tunnel And Then Lift The Truck’

According to the statement he gave police, Stan Jung of Riverton was traveling with his wife and children when Morgan and Hughes flagged them down on the road.

Jung helped the injured woman into his vehicle and walked down to the overturned pickup. He found Mrugalski pinned beneath the driver’s side door and cab — then heard a baby crying underneath the crushed roof.

Unable to lift the truck by himself, Jung waited until another family arrived to help, then drove Morgan to Room 229 at Togwotee Mountain Lodge, where they called for an ambulance.

He also flagged down three more passing vehicles on the way to send aid back to the wreck.

Moments later, Les and Colleen Hamilton of Riverton arrived in their camper, just after leaving the Spread Creek area. The tan Ford had sped past them minutes earlier, they told police in their statement.

Despite a fractured collarbone and injured hand, Hughes joined Les Hamilton and other bystanders in a frantic effort to reach the trapped child.

“The truck was upside down,” Colleen Hamilton wrote in her statement to park rangers two hours after the crash.

Alongside a hand-drawn sketch of the overturned pickup with an arrow pointing to a stick-figure baby underneath, she wrote, “We had to tunnel and then lift the truck to get her out.”

A Second Chance

Down the road, Greg M. Smith of Jeffrey City was flagged down by a passing motorist. He used his CB radio to call for emergency help, then drove 2 miles up Flagstaff Road to the scene.

When he arrived, two men were digging in the dirt underneath the hood and cab.

“The baby was laying on her back,” Smith wrote in his witness statement. “When we moved enough dirt from around her, three of us picked enough pressure off the baby to pull her out.”

Colleen Hamilton, who knew first aid, took the toddler into the Hamilton’s camper.

“We put her on a board, covered her with blankets and brought her to the resort in our camper,” Hamilton wrote in her statement. “I washed blood and dirt out of her mouth. I tried to keep her as still and as calm as possible.”

At Togwotee Mountain Lodge, Grand Teton National Park patrolman Christopher J. Cooley took over monitoring the toddler’s vitals until she could be transported to St. John’s Hospital in Jackson.

Aside from swelling around her left eye, a scrape on her back and the small scratch above her left eyebrow, the 20-month-old was somehow virtually unharmed.

Her father, meanwhile, was pronounced dead at the scene from mechanical asphyxiation caused by the weight of the truck. According to the autopsy report, his entire left side had been crushed.

“I would assume he died instantly,” Hildahl said. “After reading the report and finally being able to understand what it says, there wasn’t anything anyone could have done to save him.”

State laboratory tests later showed her father’s blood alcohol concentration was 0.23%, nearly three times the legal limit.

In the aftermath of the tragedy, strangers at Togwotee Mountain Lodge pooled their money to buy Morgan a bus ticket back to Iowa. Hildahl’s grandmother and great-aunt paid the difference so the injured mother and her baby could fly home instead.

Ruth Hihldah grew up to be a paramedic worker, and has passersby to thank for saving her life as a baby in a crash on Togwotee Pass. They pulled her from a car wreck when she was 20 months old. She wants to find them to thank them. (Ruth Hildahl)

Wanting To Understand

Growing up, Hildahl often wrestled with the weight of the crash and the questions it raised for her. She couldn't fully grasp the medical terminology in her father’s autopsy report until later when she became a paramedic.

Looking back, she can see how much her life has been shaped by the crash, which happened before she was old enough to say a word or even understand what happened.

Talking about it is still emotional for her, so most of the time Hildahl doesn’t discuss it.

But she knows how much it has shaped her life, down to her choice of career.

“I started out as a volunteer driver,” Hildahl said. “I just thought, if people hadn’t stopped for me, I don’t know where I would be today. So that’s where it started, and then it just worked into a full-time career.”

Her experience has given her a deeper, more compassionate perspective of the addiction that claimed her father’s life.

“Where I work, we have a Native American settlement,” she said. “And the prevalence of alcoholism there is crazy high.”

One time, she had a patient in the back who she recalled saying, “I don’t know why I can’t quit drinking.”

Her response was unequivocal.

“You know what, buddy? I don’t either,” she said. “But if it takes me 100 times to take you to rehab and on the 100th time it sticks? It’s worth every trip that we take.”

(Ruth Hildahl)

Retracing The Accident

Over the past decade, Hildahl has slowly retraced the crash that has shaped her life. About 10 years ago, she went to Michigan to place flowers on her father’s grave and met a half-brother she had never known.

More recently, while traveling through the region for a funeral in Utah, she detoured to Flagstaff Road to find the embankment where the truck rolled over.

Each step has brought a measure of closure, but something has always felt like it’s missing.

“I thought going to Michigan to put flowers on his grave would be the closure that I needed, and it was like, 'Nope now I need to go to Wyoming,'” she said. “And then, when I went to Wyoming, it’s like, 'OK, nope, now I need to find these people.'”

She recently posted in a Jackson-area Facebook group, hoping someone might recognize the names from her binder and know how to get in touch with any or all of them.

After 46 years, Hildahl realizes some of the people who pulled her out from under the truck and saved her life might no longer be alive, or in Wyoming.

Still, she hopes by sharing their names across Wyoming, either the rescuers themselves or their children and grandchildren might see her story and reach out.

This week, Hildahl worked a Thanksgiving shift before plans to spend Christmas surrounded by her three grown children and 10 grandchildren — a family that exists only because a few strangers refused to keep driving on a dusty mountain road in 1980.

Every morning when she looks in the mirror before a shift, she still sees that faint mark above her left eyebrow.

All she wants now is the chance to look the people who saved her life in the eye and tell them how much it’s meant to her.

“Thank you,” Hildahl said. “Thank you for saving my life, for helping my mom, and for trying with my dad.”

Renée Jean can be reached at renee@cowboystatedaily.com.