More than 100 years of Douglas history went up in flames earlier this month when a fire destroyed a legacy building, leaving a charred, gaping hole at 206 W. Center St. in the city's downtown district.

The 106-year-old building that was destroyed Nov. 9 has ties to Custer’s Last Stand, Gen. George Crook, and Wyoming’s own Rough Riders.

It began as the town’s drugstore and was home to the Used to be Yours consignment clothing shop when fire claimed the old brick building next door to the 1886 Maverick Bank, another cornerstone Douglas building that was also damaged.

“It was such a cornerstone building and business for our community,” said Heidi McCullough, secretary of the Douglas Historic Preservation Commission. “It's been here as long as Douglas has been a city.”

Local historian Peg Layton Leonard said the original drugstore was founded by C.D. Brodbeck in 1887. He operated it for a year before selling it to John J. Steffen, an adventure-seeking pharmacist who named it Steffen Drug.

A new building was put up on that spot around 1920, which stood for 106 years until Nov. 9.

Along with the clothing store, a barbershop and vape shop in the Maverick building also suffered damage, as did the historic College Inn bar on the other side.

The vape shop was gutted, and vacant apartments upstairs in the old Maverick Bank also were impacted; however, they haven’t been occupied since the 1960s.

The Used to be Yours consignment clothing store was at the historic 106-year-old Douglas building at 206 W. Center St. that burned down on Nov. 9. (Google)

Steffen’s Legacy In Douglas

Steffen, born in Lorraine, France, immigrated to the United States in 1871, settling in Iowa as a teenager, according to his April 1914 obituary in Bill Barlow’s Budget.

He entered the pharmaceutical business in Iowa but was drawn west during the Black Hills gold rush.

In 1876, he joined an expedition to the Black Hills before traveling to Wyoming Territory.

At Fort Laramie, Steffen reportedly became a scout for Gen. George Crook during the Yellowstone campaign in 1876. His obituary also places him with Maj. Marcus Reno’s command near the Little Bighorn.

In 1886, Steffen co-founded a drugstore in Lusk, and the Douglas location was his second pharmacy. He also was co-owner of the Third Street Opera House by 1900.

Over the years, Steffen served as a Converse County commissioner and was elected mayor of Douglas four times.

He was appointed to the Wyoming State Board of Pharmacy and was a founding member of the Douglas Cornet Band.

During the Spanish-American War, Steffen and his son Ben joined Wyoming’s Rough Riders, but the war ended before the regiment saw combat.

Beginning around 1879, Steffen accumulated his extensive collection of Native American cultural objects.

Eventually, this collection was displayed in his pharmacy, with several objects sold to collector George Gustav Heye in 1907.

They are now housed in the Smithsonian’s National Museum of the American Indian.

According to the Douglas historic walking tour, the rest of his collection went to a Denver museum.

Steffen was buried with Masonic and military honors in Douglas’ Park Cemetery. His funeral procession was described in Bill Barlow’s Budget as one of the largest the community had witnessed.

His children, Ben, Louis and Lorraine, continued operating the family drugstore and ushered in a new era for the business.

Steffen Drug was founded in 1889, a year before Wyoming became a state. John J. Steffen bought it in 1890 and his family ran it for nearly 50 years as Douglas transformed around them from a wild frontier to the automobile age. (Douglas Historic Preservation Commission)

A drug store in Douglas was described as the corner stone of downtown. It was a familiar sight for over 100 years but was destroyed in a fire on Nov. 10. (Douglas Historic Preservation Commission)

John J. Steffen ran the Steffen Drug in Douglas. He was known for his world-class collection of Native American cultural objects, was the mayor for four terms and an active member of his community. His store was considered the cornerstone of Douglas. (Wyoming State Archives)

Downtown Douglas in the 1960s. ((Douglas Historic Preservation Commission))

John J. Steffen, known a J.J., ran the Steffen Drug which became one of the longest running continuous business in Douglas. (Bill Barlow's Budget) Arrow left Arrow right

Palm Trees and Dance Floors

The Steffen siblings saw Wyoming make the transition to the automobile. Their drugstore became part of the 1920s scene.

It was also during that decade when they tore down the original single story wooden building and built the brick building that burned down earlier this month.

At this new drug store, young people could dance beneath artificial palm trees, sip ice cream sodas and forget they were in Wyoming.

“It was a gathering place, mostly for teenagers or young adults,” McCullough said. “The soda fountain was in the basement.”

The little getaway in the basement was dubbed the Palm Garden and, for a while, the Steffen siblings renamed their father’s pharmacy Palace Drug before going back to Steffen Drug. They also added a fountain on the main floor.

“We discarded the last of those palms from basement storage just a few years ago,” Margaret Burnett, bookkeeper and wife of the drugstore’s next owner, said in the 1970s, “But the dance floor is still there.”

Retired firefighter Dan Smith watched for more than two hours as a historic Douglas building burned. (Dan Smith)

The Troublesome Banker

In 1937, the siblings sold the drugstore to Bob Shaffer, ending nearly half a century of Steffen family ownership. Shaffer ran the business until entering military five years later.

Ben Burnett bought the business and renamed it to Frontier Drug. He was married to Margaret, who was a local to Douglas and joined him in business.

Burnett had worked for Walgreen before coming to Douglas, so he obtained an early Walgreen Agency franchise for his new drugstore.

Burnett, at first, had little idea to whom he was extending credit because he refused to ask a customer their name. He didn’t want to appear to be new in town.

“On more than one occasion, Ben would come home for dinner with a detailed physical description of a customer,” Margaret said. “I’d spend the whole dinner hour trying to guess the person’s identity.”

This worked until a local realized Burnett didn’t know who he was. For several weeks, Burnette could not figure out who the man was. His wife did not recognize the name “George Tate” and knew it was an alias.

Finally, she realized it was a local banker.

“Whenever I’d spy the name ‘George Tate’ on a charge slip,” Margaret said, “I’d know our friend Henry had been in.”

The prankster would keep up the ruse to initiate new clerks.

There's nothing left of the 106-year-old historic Douglas drugstore after a Nov. 9 fire. (Jacey Bauman)

An Empty Lot

After nearly 140 years of continuous business in Douglas, the 100-year-old building that housed so many memories is gone. The Historic Preservation Commission always had the building as one of the stops on its downtown walking tour and will continue to share the stories – but now they will have to rely on photographs for tour groups.

For McCollough there is another regret. Visiting the basement to see where Palm Garden had been on her bucket list and now will never be fulfilled.

“It's a heartbreak for me that I never got to see it, but it was something we'd always talk about with the kids on our tour and they thought that was neat,” McCollough said. “It piqued their curiosity and their imagination of what that might have looked like and who might have gone there.”

McCollough describes the loss as a hole in their downtown and the end of a building that had been deeply connected to Wyoming’s history.

Jackie Dorothy can be reached at jackie@cowboystatedaily.com.