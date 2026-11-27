Every summer, tourists flock to Jackson Hole with guided safaris booked and high-powered spotting scopes in hand, all for a glimpse of a grizzly or a bull moose.

Star Valley resident Johnny Jerzykowski gets his wildlife encounters from the cab of his garbage truck, catching views that no tour could ever offer while collecting along his route.

“When you're driving around Yellowstone and there's an animal by the road, you can tell what it is by the size of the crowd,” Jerzykowski told Cowboy State Daily on Friday. “I see these things daily, and I don't have to look for the crowds to find them.”

Jerzykowski, 32, worked in trash in Indiana, then in Cheyenne and Laramie before Yellow Iron Waste Removal and Excavation recruited him in 2024 to haul garbage in Jackson and the surrounding rural areas.

Wildlife, he said, is just part of the workday, and he only started recording his encounters because his two kids, ages 4 and 5, got a kick out of the moose, bears and elk he ran into on his route.

Then on Nov. 5, he shared a video of a baby bear cub hitching a ride in his hopper, and suddenly millions of people were watching.

‘Things Just Got a Little More Interesting’

Jerzykowski first spotted the little bear on the side of the road climbing up a pole.

When he noticed that there wasn’t a mama bear in sight, he called the Wyoming Game and Fish office in Jackson, worried about what the lone cub was doing in a Jackson residential neighborhood.

“He was in a very wealthy neighborhood called the Pines, between Wilson and Teton Village,” Jerzykowski said. “We were worried that he was just going to climb a tree in the wrong person's front yard.”

It took him a few tries to reach anyone at Game and Fish, and while he was on hold the cub turned and ran straight toward his truck.

Jerzykowski called out to his helper, who rides on the back, and had him climb up into the truck, worried the cub would pop out from underneath and cause him to fall.

Once both men were safe inside the truck, the cub took advantage of the opening and made its way into the hopper to search for a snack.

“I looked in the camera, because we have a hopper camera on our garbage truck,” Jerzykowski said. “He was standing in the back of a truck, so I was like, 'Oh, things just got a little more interesting.’”

A young bear was spotted climbing a pole before running to jump into the hopper of a Jackson Hole garbage truck. (Johnny Jerzykowski)

‘He Was Very Malnourished'

When he got a closer look at the cub, Jerzykowski said it was clear why it was desperate for food.

“He was very malnourished,” Jerzykowski said. “I was really worried about him.”

A Game and Fish biologist later called Jerzykowski directly and told him the cub had been separated from its mother for a couple of weeks.

Wildlife officials had been tracking the malnourished animal in hopes of rescuing it, he said.

But Jerzykowski said he couldn’t wait for Game and Fish to come pull the cub out of his truck.

The cub was tearing through plastic bags and Jerzykowski worried it would swallow some of it, which could have blocked its digestive system and killed the young bear.

“As much as I'd love to have waited for the biologist to get there and pull him out, I didn't want him to eat all of that plastic,” Jerzykowski said.

‘He Flew Past Me’

Jerzykowski got out of the truck and walked to the back to hand tighten a bolt he had noticed working loose.

Since the cub let him get so close, he decided to see whether he could coax it out of the hopper.

“We made eye contact,” Jerzykowski said. “Then all I saw was a blur of fur as he flew past me.”

The hopper is only about 6 feet wide and Jerzykowski describes himself as a big guy, which left the cub a tight squeeze to get past him.

“I would be lying if I didn't say that my heart did skip a beat when he jumped past me,” Jerzykowski said. “I had no idea if he was coming to me or going past me.”

Even though the cub was small and skinny, Jerzykowski is an outdoorsman and knows that even a young bear separated from its mother still has sharp claws.

But the cub made no move to attack.

Instead, it dashed past him, leaving wet paw prints on the pavement and heading for the yard next door.

“He ran over and he climbed up a tree in the front yard,” Jerzykowski said. “That’s where I told the biologist that we last saw him.”

A skinny bear cub didn’t waste any time jumping into the hopper of Jackson Hole garbage collector Johnny Jerzykowski's truck while scrounging for food. "This is my life every day," he said about the wildlife encounters he captures on video while collecting trash. (Johnny Jerzykowski)

‘It’s Life Here’

Jerzykowski doesn't know what became of the cub and he didn't think the encounter was anything more than a slightly exciting day at the office.

“This is my life every day,” Jerzykowski said. “I just didn't think anybody would be interested in seeing it.”

A message left with that region’s Game and Fish office about whether the cub has been found wasn’t immediately returned Friday afternoon.

But within a week, the video he posted to Facebook had racked up more than 4 million views. He figured if people wanted to see life through the windshield of a Jackson Hole garbage man, he might as well start sharing more.

“I don't want to be somebody I'm not and pretend to be an influencer,” Jerzykowski said. “But now I'm bringing these encounters to the people who aren't out here and aren't experiencing it on a daily basis.”

The bear cub was far from his only close call.

Since he started picking up trash in Jackson, Jerzykowski said he has had a bull moose stand up next to a customer's trash can, a mule deer wander right up to him in someone's backyard and joggers circle wide around a huge bull moose strolling down a bike path.

"We pick up in Kelly, and you're driving through a herd of buffalo every winter,” Jerzykowski said. “It’s life here, but you don't see that in downtown Indianapolis or Texas or anything like that.”

But he said not every encounter leaves him time to pull out his phone and get a video.

“I had an incident with a grizzly bear last year up in Teton Village,” Jerzykowski said. “I got out of the truck, walked to the back of the truck, and happened to look behind me.

"And the grizzly bear had walked down somebody's driveway to the main road.”

Without bear spray on him, Jerzykowski said he revved the truck and made as much noise as he could until the bear wandered off.

He doesn't see social media turning into a second job, but he said any extra money from the views would be a welcome boost in a place as expensive as Jackson.

“It's just kind of fun,” Jerzykowski said. “The second income is a perk.”

‘Not In The Spotlight’

Jerzykowski doesn't think he has the makings of a full-time influencer, and he wouldn't want to be one anyway.

“I probably don't see myself ever leaving trash,” Jerzykowski said. “You look at plumbers, trash, sanitation workers as kind of the bottom of the food chain. But, in reality, it takes a real special person to do this.”

The job takes thick skin and a lot of patience with people who rarely give it a second thought, but Jerzykowski said he takes pride in doing it well.

“I'm in a field of work that's not in the spotlight, but some people notice,” Jerzykowski said. “I like to make those people's day.”

Jerzykowski grew up in Casper and spent years in Indiana.

He said being back in Wyoming and around wildlife every day is just another reason he loves what he does.

And when family visits from the Midwest, Jerzykowski said he's reminded just how special those daily wildlife encounters are.

When his mom and stepdad came out for Christmas one year, the first thing they wanted was photos of buffalo and moose, and Jerzykowski said knew exactly where to take them from the regular sightings on his route.

“I can go to these places and there's nobody there,” Jerzykowski said. “Nobody knows about these spots.”

Emma Jane Jackson can be reached at emma@cowboystatedaily.com.