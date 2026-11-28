Hank Timmer was still using a pacifier when he began teaching his father about machinery.

During one of their frequent trips to Ace Hardware, the then-2-year-old grabbed his father's pinky and pulled him down an aisle toward a water heater.

The little boy took the pacifier out of his mouth, pointed to a component on the machine and, in a squeaky little voice, said, "Pressure release valve."

His father, Brian Timmer, an artist who admittedly knows little about such things, was astonished.

"Something's up here," Timmer recalled thinking. "This is just weird and cool, but definitely different."

Hank was diagnosed with autism around the first or second grade.

Twelve years later, the 14-year-old Cody vacuum prodigy is selling and repairing vacuum cleaners in his father's downtown art gallery, where customers can admire a painting of Wyoming's mountains before consulting the teenager about the finer points of suction, filtration and German engineering.

A young Hank Timmer sits with his mother on the kitchen floor surrounded by the pieces of a dismantled vacuum cleaner. (Brian Timmer)

Hundreds Of Vacuums

The Timmers have photographs of Hank taking apart a vacuum cleaner in the kitchen with his mother when he was little.

Brian and his wife, Betsy, both artists who grew up in Michigan, moved to Cody in 2018, when their two boys were 4 and 6.

It was around that time that Hank's vacuum collection began in earnest.

Family trips involved stops at thrift stores, garage sales, and estate sales. Eventually, people started dropping off their unwanted machines at the Timmer family home.

He even received vacuum cleaners for Christmas. At one point, Hank possessed around 300 of them. They took up space inside the family's home, on the front porch and in the yard.

"He loved everything about it," Brian told Cowboy State Daily. "Destroying them, fixing them, you name it."

By the time he was about 7, Hank was dismantling Dyson vacuum cleaners down to their circuit boards, getting into parts of the machines that weren't even designed to be serviced at that level, his father said.

Curiously, Hank is sensitive to sound, but he still enjoys the hum of the motors through earmuffs.

He vacuumed for fun and "especially for stress relief," said his father. "It was like something he just was soothing to him."

Lynn Steward, a longtime Cody vacuum repairwoman, has mentored Hank Timmer since he was about 8. (Courtesy Lynn Steward)

The Vacuum Lady

One day Hank discovered a little shop in Cody called Gary's Vacuum, where he befriended a woman named Lynn Steward.

Steward, who spent 27 years working at the shop, remembers Hank being about 8 years old when he came in looking for a belt for a vacuum cleaner he'd picked up at a garage sale.

He started coming in about once a month with his mother, sometimes in need of parts, sometimes with questions and other times just to look at the inventory.

He was a quiet little boy who barely spoke or made eye contact with Steward.

"When it came to vacuums, he just lit up," Steward told Cowboy State Daily.

By 9, Hank was working alongside Steward on Tuesday and Thursday afternoons while his father waited in the showroom with Hank's service dog, Pete.

Whenever Steward came across a vacuum beyond saving, she'd let Hank take it home and throw it out of his treehouse.

"Just a typical kid," she said.

Before long, the education was going both ways.

"She said that he was teaching her things she never even knew about vacuum repairs," Brian said about the evolution of Hank as a vacuum guru.

When the motor on an old commercial-style vacuum gave out, Hank drilled a hole through the top of the machine and figured out how to use a cordless drill to spin its fan so he could still vacuum with it.

"You forgot he was just like a 10-year-old boy, you know, because he was so smart," Steward said.

When she decided to close the business a couple of years ago, Hank was devastated, but Steward offered to continue working with him if they could find somewhere to do it without the expense of renting a storefront.

Brian had an idea; there was a room in the basement of his art gallery that could be cleared out.

Today, Steward still comes to the gallery on Tuesday afternoons, volunteering her time to help Hank with billing and calling customers, now in retirement helping her own former apprentice run his own shop.

Hank handles the repairs and talks with customers.

"She's a very special part of this whole thing," Brian said.

Hank Timmer's fascination with vacuum cleaners began when he was a toddler. Trips to hardware stores and thrift shops were among his favorite outings. (Brian Timmer)

Stop Buying Cheap Stuff

Hank has strong opinions about vacuum cleaners. Most of them suck. Or rather, they don't suck — which is the whole problem, he said.

He's dubbed one Hoover model a "completely miserable piece of crap."

Cheap models at large he calls “bottom-of-the-barrel Walmart crap."

He is particularly irritated by Shark vacuum cleaners, which he said are clipped and glued together, making them difficult to take apart without breaking them.

"People should stop buying cheap stuff," he added.

For years, he lamented the difficulty of finding a worthy vacuum cleaner in Cody. When his father asked him which one he would buy if he could have any, Hank said SEBO, a German brand.

Brian contacted the company to see whether the gallery could become an authorized dealer.

A company representative visited the gallery and saw Hank's basement workshop. Despite the unusual circumstances, the company agreed to the arrangement, Brian said.

The gallery began carrying the brand a few months ago.

Hank's favorite is the SEBO D4, in part because of its repairability.

He isn't quite as enthusiastic about working on some other brands.

"You can fix them, but they're a pain in the butt to fix," he said of Dysons.

At 14, Hank Timmer has turned his lifelong fascination with vacuum cleaners into a business, selling and repairing machines at his family's downtown Cody art gallery. (Brian Timmer)

Wired Differently

For Brian and his wife, understanding how their son's mind works meant reconsidering much of what they thought they knew about raising children.

Through research, the family learned about a profile of autism commonly referred to as pathological demand avoidance, or PDA, which some also call a pervasive drive for autonomy.

For Hank, his father explained, being able to choose what he's doing helps him manage stress. Even ordinary demands can sometimes be overwhelming.

The family has learned to accommodate that.

When Hank is engrossed in a mechanical project, his parents don't insist that he stop because dinner is ready.

Instead, they set aside a plate and heat it up when he comes inside.

"That's what he needs to do to complete his project and feel good," Brian said. "He's like a 50-year-old guy who's been working on machines for 20 years."

The projects are more than entertainment or a way to make money. They help Hank relax.

Brian said Hank sometimes wakes up so overwhelmed by stress that, to borrow a mechanical term, "he's already redlining."

Having a project that excites him and absorbs his attention makes an enormous difference.

“He would actually vacuum for some of his schoolteachers because it just calms him,” added Steward. "And the same thing at his own house, he vacuumed for two hours. So yeah, his mom was lucky. She never really had to."

Cody's 14-year-old vacuum prodigy displays his lineup of German-made SEBO vacuum cleaners at his father's art gallery. (Brian Timmer)

Hank Can Fix It

In those early days at the vacuum shop, Hank would stay in Steward's work area where customers couldn't see him.

Eventually, he'd venture far enough out to stand behind her as she explained to customers what was wrong with their vacuum cleaners.

If Hank had done the repair himself, Steward would ask him to weigh in.

She remembers the expressions on the faces of older customers as a little boy explained the inner workings of their machines.

Over time, Hank went from looking at the floor to looking at people's chests and, eventually, looking them in the eye and talking to them.

"Cody's a really neat town," Steward said, adding that her customers were patient with Hank.

One day, Hank came into the shop with some vacuum cleaners of his own to sell.

Within about 30 minutes, he'd sold three of them, including a canister vacuum he repaired himself.

He sold that one for $400. It would have cost $1,300 new, Steward said.

"They definitely respected Hank, you know, knowing he fixed it," she said.

Lawnmowers, Too

When Hank was about 7 or 8, he went through a phase of watching the PBS television series "This Old House" for 90 minutes every morning.

Brian remembers taking him to visit a friend who was building a house and had an extensive collection of DeWalt power tools.

The man began pulling out tools to see whether he could stump the little boy. Hank recognized every one of them, including tools his father had never seen before.

This past summer, Hank repaired about 30 riding lawnmowers, which at times littered the family's yard.

He's also bought himself a zero-turn lawnmower with his earnings and turned a profit mowing lawns around his neighborhood, Steward said.

Brian finds it amusing because mechanical aptitude isn't something Hank inherited from him.

"I don't have a mechanical bone in my body," Brian said. "I'm an artist."

He's grateful, though, to have someone in the family who knows what to do when something breaks around the house.

Hank still has plenty of growing up left to do, but he's already found something many adults spend years looking for — a passion for his work.

Kolby Fedore can be reached at kolby@cowboystatedaily.com.