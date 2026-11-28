CHEYENNE — Did you know that more women than men serve in Colorado’s Legislature — over 50 percent?

In Wyoming’s 2027 Legislature, 29 percent of members will be women, according to the Center for Women and Politics at Rutgers University.

While the state is still shy of achieving equality, it is far better than the last time the state had only one woman in the Wyoming Senate.

That was in 2013. The legislator was Sen. Bernadine Craft, a Rock Springs Democrat who previously served in the House of Representatives.

Craft was an amazing woman — she was an Episcopal priest, a psychotherapist and advocate for people who had no voice and no money to hire a lobbyist.

She got along well with all the Republicans, but left after only one term.

The next election produced three women in the Senate.

Years before, in 2003, the Senate broke the invisible glass ceiling that kept women from top leadership positions.

They elected April Brimmer Kunz, a Cheyenne Republican, to be Senate President. A lawyer, Brimmer-Kunz proved to be an outstanding leader who could be very firm about maintaining decorum.

Coming up early next year, when the new set of lawmakers convene, will be the second woman Senate President, Tara Nethercott, also a Cheyenne Republican lawyer.

Nethercott did well as a committee chair and majority floor leader. She will perform much like April Brimmer-Kunz.

So will the new Senate Majority Leader Wendy Schuler of Evanston.

A former college athlete, Schuler said she developed a thick skin from 40 years of coaching.

That thick skin was valuable in her determination to remain independent and vote based on what was best for her constituents and the state, not any party.

It will also help with the touchy job of majority floor leader, who decides which bills get debated and which do not.

The new Senate will have 29 Republicans, two Democrats and 10 women.

And then there is the House Speaker.

It has been more than 50 years since Verda James, a Casper educator and Republican, got that title.

She served in the House from 1954 to 1970, and the last two years as Speaker. She also was at times the only woman in the House during her tenure, according to online accounts.

She was regarded as being responsible for the creation of the Wyoming School for the Deaf in Casper, which is now defunct.

If you search online for the first woman House Speaker, the first answer will be Edness Kimball Willkins, a Casper Democrat who received the title in 1966.

I once wrote a story and identified Edness as the first woman House Speaker, whereupon I was corrected by one of the veteran state government officials.

Edness was majority leader when then House Speaker Walter Phelan of Cheyenne died of a heart attack in office.

She served as Speaker from May 1966 to 1967. At that time the Wyoming Legislature met only in odd-numbered years.

Edness ran successfully for the state Senate in the fall of 1966, so she never served as House Speaker while the Legislature was in session.

Nevertheless, all the online official rosters list her as the first woman Speaker.

Since then there have been many women House members qualified to be Speaker who were rebuffed by male colleagues or didn’t even try.

The standout I remember is Rep. Rosie Berger, a Sheridan businesswoman and Republican, who was in line to be Speaker in 2016.

In a shocking development, Berger lost the Republican primary to Bo Biteman, who claimed she was anti-gun and criticized her support of the state capitol renovation project.

The win was regarded as one of the first signs of the rise of the conservative right wing of the Republican Party.

Biteman went on to become a House member and Senate President, and then lost his bid for a U.S. House seat this year.

Contact Joan Barron at 307-632-2534 or jmbarron@bresnan.net