When Governor Ed Herschler a staunch Democrat, hired me to work on his staff in 1984, I was fresh off the ranch, green as a gourd and a life-long Republican.

Herschler apparently didn’t give a rat’s ass about my party affiliation. He thought I had a skill set that would help Wyoming, and he put me to work.

About the only time that partisanship came up during my time on Gov Ed’s staff would be after hours with the all Democrat Carbon County Mafia (Bud Daley, Jerry Michie, John Orton et al) in the Cloud Nine Bar.

Herschler and his cohort of yellow dog Democrats goaded me mercilessly about belonging to the party of Nixon and Agnew.

I was, to my knowledge, the token Republican around Gov Ed’s campfire. But that made no difference to anyone when it came to getting Wyoming’s work done.

When Democrat Mike Sullivan was elected to succeed Herschler as Wyoming’s top executive, he kept me out of the unemployment line by asking me to stay on. Governor Sullivan sprinkled several of my fellow Republicans into the mix of his administration, including Joe Meyer as Attorney General.

Both governors, to their eternal credit, looked past the red R or blue D behind a person’s name, and focused instead on the qualifications and abilities of folks they invited to work alongside them.

And you’ll notice that “Work” begins with a big ol’ brown & gold “W”, just like Wyoming.

The work for which I was tasked involved complex and thorny issues of federal land and natural resource management. Ranching prepared me to understand the ins and outs of my job as a bureaucrat, and I was born with a natural ability to spit, whittle and bullshit with folks, which didn’t hurt.

The job required me to liaise with federal land managers, state agencies, commodity groups, environmental outfits, the press and the general public.

I ran each issue through the filter of federal and state law to clarify my thinking. I was expected to give the governor the best advice I could on state policy, based upon what I could figure out.

I spent 10 years in the trenches doing just that. And not once did I find it necessary to consult the platform of a political party in order to advise the governor. Nor did either governor ask me to check with a party’s leadership as part of my job.

Under both Governors Herschler and Sullivan, leading the State of Wyoming, getting the work done and putting the people of Wyoming first had nothing to do with their party’s platform. I certainly paid no attention to partisan politics when I did my job.

But that was back then.

Today we see Governor-elect Eric Barlow sharply taken to task by disgruntled Republicans for nominating Walter Eggers, a Democrat, for Wyoming Attorney General.

The same people are dropping a bag of angry rattlesnakes on the head of Secretary of State-elect Robert Short for appointing as his deputy Cara Boyle Chambers, a Republican who has (GASP) donated to Democrats in the past.

Both individuals are eminently qualified to perform their duties on behalf of the people of Wyoming. Both have the skill set necessary to do the job. But that isn’t enough for some within the GOP.

I think that is due to the fact that Barlow and Short overwhelmingly won their elections without the support of fire-breathers within their own party, and now the hotheads want to get even by insisting upon some sort of political purity test for all public employees.

Aesop wrote a fable about a fox and sour grapes that would seem to apply to this narrow slice of the Wyoming GOP. They should read it, then check the scoreboard again.

Both Barlow and Short were duly elected by the voters of Wyoming to do jobs that are clearly described in Wyoming’s Constitution and statutes. Nowhere in those documents is any reference to party planks or platforms as guidance for our public officials. Nowhere.

Governor Barlow and Secretary of State Short should surround themselves with the best an the brightest people they can find, regardless of party, to get real-world work done for Wyoming. Parties be damned!

Otherwise, we can simply dispense with our Constitution and laws, and let the Republican Party platform govern our state.

Rod Miller can be reached at: RodsMillerWyo@yahoo.com