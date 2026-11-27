The old saying, “You are never too old to learn” is so true. I’ve realized it more as I have gotten older.

There will be plenty to learn at the Wyoming Stock Growers Association (WSGA) Winter Roundup Convention and Trade Show – one of the last conventions of the season – will take place Dec. 7-9 at the Best Western Downtown in Casper.

As always, this convention will be filled with great speakers, a large auction and plenty of opportunities to have a little fun.

On the morning of Dec. 7, there will be a Progressive Rancher Forum with a livestock market outlook, a technology in livestock grazing report, a heifer retention outlook and a rangeland weed infestation update followed by a luncheon with remarks from Gov.-Elect Eric Barlow and the Wyoming Wool Growers Auxiliary Make It With Wool Fashion Show.

In my opinion, one of the best parts of this year’s convention will take place that afternoon from 1-5 p.m. – a ranch succession seminar you won’t want to miss.

Speakers will include Wesley Tucker, a farm and ranch transition specialist from the University of Missouri; Certified Public Accountant Dirk Montgomery; Attorneys Ken Barbe and Pat Tolley and Lucy Pauley, a mediation coordinator with the Wyoming Department of Agriculture.

Presentation topics include family dynamics, financial planning and legal aspects of family transition.

I’ve heard only about 26 percent of Americans have a valid will, while 56 percent of Americans have no succession plans at all. I would guess those in agriculture are way above these percentages, as most are good business people who care for their families. But I have known a handful of ranchers who passed on without a will.

Getting proper information and having it done right is important. We want our successors to get the wealth, not the bill.

The morning of Dec. 8 will open with a general session including several speakers. One is University of Wyoming President Shane Reeves. The general session will be followed by committee meetings, and U.S. Department of the Interior Associate Deputy Secretary Karen Budd-Falen will also speak.

At lunch, there will be a presentation titled “Enhancing Our Future” about WSGA and the direction it should take into the future. I believe this presentation will be worth attending to hear planning for the future and how we can help.

The afternoon will be filled with committee meetings, the Young Producers Assembly and an evening reception, auction and banquet with Gov. Mark Gordon speaking.

On the morning of Dec. 9, there will be a legislative breakfast, followed by speakers from the Public Lands Council, National Cattlemen’s Beef Association and a panel of Wyoming women ranchers, followed by an awards luncheon with law enforcement recognition by the Wyoming Livestock Board.

One doesn’t have to be a WSGA member to attend the annual convention. They just need to register so they have an accurate count for those planning to attend.

For those involved in livestock production, WSGA has helped you in the past, so show up, learn from a great group of speakers and have some fun.

Dennis Sun is the publisher of the Wyoming Livestock Roundup, a weekly agriculture newspaper available online and in print.