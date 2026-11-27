There are two ways downstairs at a six-bedroom unorthodox $1 million home for sale near Cheyenne.

One is the expected and sensible route down the stairs.

The other has a “Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory” vibe — a chocolate-colored slide that curves around the staircase, spilling into the living room below.

From there, it’s a straight shot for laughing children headed outside through a set of sliding glass doors. Or, they could head the opposite way to the kitchen for breakfast first.

Owner David Herder built this custom slide to entertain the younger members of his growing family. He and his wife decided to expand their home, rather than downsize, to make room for children and grandchildren to gather for the holidays.

“We were just adding grandkids left and right,” Herder told Cowboy State Daily.

Now they’re ready to downsize, but the slide remains in this $1.05 million home that marries whimsy for the children with a hunting lodge vibe for adults on nearly 5 acres of Wyoming elbow room just outside Cheyenne.

Listing agent Justin Howell, who is with #1 Properties, told Cowboy State Daily the slide took even him by surprise. He’s never seen one like that in a home, let alone listed such a home.

“I don’t know exactly how they did it,” he said. “But it is pretty neat.”

The owners are selling the home, slide and all, so they can move closer to their children in Casper. That will bring them near their daughters, as well as almost a third of the grandchildren.

The six-bedroom house on five acres near Cheyenne is selling for $1.05 million. (Haylee McHenry Media)

It Could Have Been A Fire Pole

A slide wasn’t Herder’s first idea.

Herder and his wife initially considered a fire pole, but as they imagined how that might turn out with a rowdy group of young wrestlers and football players, they settled on a slide as safer.

With Herder’s experience in commercial heating, ventilation and air conditioning, he already had the skill set to build it himself.

Initially, he thought he would build the slide of wood, but after crunching the numbers and realizing that was going to cost $50,000, he settled on a different approach.

“I said, ‘Nah, I’m a sheet-metal guy,'” he said. “I can make that work.”

Herder built the body of the slide with sheet metal, which his son-in-law welded together. The chocolate-wood appearance comes from an adhesive wrap like those used to cover vehicles.

The wrap is also slicker, for a smooth ride down.

Children aren’t the only ones who have enjoyed it, Herder said. Plenty of adults have given it a try as well.

In fact, when his Leadership Wyoming class visited during construction, nearly everyone in the group of 30 adults took a turn.

The home embraces a “kidult” design — spaces that give adults permission to play, with features chosen as much for amusement as for every-day function. (Haylee McHenry Media)

The “Kidult” Design Trend

A slide might delight one homebuyer and look like a removal project to another. But indoor slides aren’t just a curiosity anymore.

Realtor.com has highlighted indoor slides as the latest home-design trend, with examples ranging from spiral slides into kitchens or laundry rooms to chutes installed beside conventional staircases as a faster, fun way downstairs.

Slides fit into a broader embrace of “kidult” design — spaces that give adults permission to play, with features chosen as much for amusement as for everyday function.

The interest in playful spaces is rising alongside a childhood nostalgia boom across the marketplace. Consumer tracking firm Circana reported that toy sales for adult recipients rose 25% year over year in the first half of 2026.

That helped fuel a 17% increase in overall toy sales — the industry’s strongest first-half performance in six years.

Herder heard differing opinions about the slide when he interviewed real estate agents. Some saw a sure-fire selling feature, while others emphasized how unusual it is.

“Everybody’s got an opinion,” he said. “Everybody’s got their own desires.”

He hopes the next owners will be a family that can enjoy it as much as his family did.

“We’re hoping someone comes along and says, ‘Yeah, this is just what we’ve been looking for,’” he said.

A Photographer’s Eye View

The slide is just one of many features that caught the eye of Haylee McHenry when she photographed the property for its listing.

She also liked the shortcut from the primary suite’s closet to the garage.

“It’s kind of like this secret, hidden little path,” she said.

Then there are the home’s four or five patios and decks, as well as the separate apartment built into the shop.

“It’s a gigantic house,” McHenry said. “And it really speaks for itself. I’ve shot hundreds and hundreds of homes, and this one is easily in the top five.”

Even choosing listing photos was difficult, she added.

“You can only have 50 photos on the MLS in Cheyenne, and it was hard to keep it to that limit,” she said. “I could easily have taken 70 to 100 photos and still miss stuff.”

A chocolate-colored slide curves around the staircase and spills into the living room, giving the home outside of Cheyenne a "Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory" feel.. (Haylee McHenry Media)

From Ranch To Lodge

The home wasn’t always the sprawling, two-story property it is today.

Built in 1981, it started as a single-story manufactured home, Howell said. A substantial expansion in 2017 added the upper level and a deck, while log siding helped tie the old and new spaces together.

“It was originally a ranch-style property, and they’ve turned it into a two-story and added all the square footage upstairs,” Howell said.

Today, the home has 5,360 square feet, including a 336-square-foot basement, according to the listing.

Four of the six bedrooms are upstairs, along with a second living-room area. The primary suite is on the main floor, where there’s also an office and a steam shower.

The hunting lodge look reflects his family’s interests, Herder said.

“We’re big outdoorsy people,” he said. “We hunt and fish and all that stuff.”

Corner platforms added during the expansion provide display spaces for mountain goat mounts and other wildlife decor. The mounts aren’t included in the sale, but the reinforced spaces are there for the next homeowner.

Different Patio For Every Wind

The separate 60-by-40-foot outbuilding combines heated shop space with an accessory dwelling unit that has a full kitchen, bathroom and bedroom.

The owners have used it for visiting guests and as an Airbnb.

The shop has power and overhead gas heaters, with space for projects, storage, and working on vehicles. Herder also has a reloading station there.

Outside, the patios are more than a place to set a few chairs and a barbecue grill. One covered patio has a refrigerator and television to go with its grilling space. Another includes a hot tub and a space heater.

With patios on different sides of the house, owners can choose their gathering spot based on which way the Wyoming wind is blowing.

Renée Jean can be reached at renee@cowboystatedaily.com.