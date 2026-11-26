“Disappearing Slim” Johnny was said to be a murderer and thief who fled from the civilization of the East to the remote Black Hills with his loot.

It was before 1877, when the land still belonged to the Sioux, that “Disappearing Slim” illegally established a homestead far from prying eyes in the extreme northeastern part of Wyoming, near modern-day Newcastle.

In the 1930s, writer Olaf B. Kongslie interviewed old-timers in Weston County who said they personally knew “Disappearing Slim” and recorded the following account now found in the Wyoming State Archives.

According to Kongslie’s informants, for two generations the local youth searched for the cave of the “robber recluse” who successfully evaded sheriffs for decades in what was described as one of the strangest hide-and-seek manhunts ever conducted.

Kongslie was told Slim murdered a wealthy old man and stole his money, a reported $10,000 in gold and paper currency.

Slim hid in the heart of Indian Country, which white men were forbidden to even enter and lived the quiet life of a hermit.

Disappearing Slim Johnny fled from back east after reportedly killing a man and stealing $10,000. He made his remote homestead on Limestone Peak near modern-day Newcastle. (Courtesy: USGS)

He selected a beautiful spot on the Limestone Plateau, and on a tiny upland meadow built himself a home. His illegal homestead was on the border of South Dakota and Wyoming in one of the most rugged regions of the Black Hills, according to Kongslie.

“It is a land of steep, jutting cliffs, deep, narrow canyons like gashes in the terrain, winding caves and tunnels washed out of the limestone formation by the action of water,” Kongslie wrote. “There are great castle-like rocks protruding from forest of pine and quake-aspen so dense that in many places only a small animal can penetrate the thickets.”

Konglie said Slim lived hidden away in the forest of limestone for years.

Slim built a crude log shelter and a stable and corral for his horses. He lived off the plentiful game and, in the summer, he raised vegetables in the rich soil of a little clearing near the shack.

In the winter, when the deep snows of the region piled up to the eaves of his cabin, Slim was said to have hibernated like a bear.

He lived in this wilderness, forgotten to the world, for decades.

Disappearing Slim Johnny had fled to the remote Black Hills bordering Wyoming and South Dakota in the 1870s. He was hiding from the law but his hideout began to be encroached one when gold was discovered in the area and eventually this civilization led to Slim Johnny’s arrest. (Courtesy: Library Of Congress)

Avoiding Capture

In the early days, once a year, Slim Johnny would make a trip to the trading post at Pierre, South Dakota, for supplies.

He would load his two horses with all they could carry and sneak back to his remote hideout once he made his purchases.

Slim Johnny took precautions to disguise himself before he entered the trading post because he knew authorities were looking for a tall, slender man with long blond hair and beard.

For his trips to town, according to Kongslie’s informants, Slim disguised himself as a stoop-shouldered, dark-complexioned, black-bearded man with a lame leg.

In this way, Slim Johnny was able to fool the law for many years. He also had a secret cave somewhere near his abode to protect himself from chance encounters from scouts and soldiers.

It was said he could disappear at a moment’s notice and this is also where he kept his stolen riches.

However, civilization began to encroach. Kongslie said the land was wrested from the Indians, and white people were pouring into the country looking for gold and digging in every hillside for the yellow nuggets.

Soon ranches dotted the banks of Beaver Creek that flowed at the foot of the plateau. It was becoming increasingly difficult to maintain Slim Johnny’s policy of isolation.

Logging in Weston County on Franny's Peak was one of the activities that brought civilization to Slim Johnny who was a murderer hiding out in the Black Hills. After decades of hiding in his caves, he was captured by an apple pie. (Courtesy: Wyoming Archives, 1921)

The towns of Custer and Newcastle were built and soon the whistle of locomotives penetrated even his lonely retreat.

“The hustle and bustle, the excitement and color of the young, growing communities attracted him in spite of himself,” Kongslie wrote. “Slim found himself drinking at the bars and “playing the wheels” all too often.”

The locals who knew him then said Slim Johnny was extremely lucky at poker and often put back twice as much money in his strong box in the cave as he had taken out.

At first, he avoided his new neighbors as much as possible, but they would come and intrude on his solitude. Gradually he discarded his disguises and went about openly.

However, he remained a tight-lipped, odd-acting fellow and was regarded with suspicion. Eventually the truth filtered through that Slim Johnny was a hunted man and a criminal.

“Then began the queerest game of fox-and-hounds ever played, with Slim as the fox and the officers of the law as hounds,” Kongslie wrote.

Slim always managed to give the hounds the slip so he continued to live on his remote homestead. Once he realized his identity was known, he resumed his disguises and would only go to Custer or Newcastle when necessary.

He would be gone before the officers had time to learn he had even been there.

Disappearing Slim Johnny was living in the remote Black Hills for at least a decade, on the run for a murder, when ranchers moved into the area. He kept to himself but an apple pie proved his undoing and led to his capture. (Courtesy: Library of Congress, John C. H. Grabill, photographer)

Not At Home

A few times, the law “hounded him almost to his lair in the woods,” but he was always one step ahead. When they arrived at his cabin, Slim Johnny was nowhere to be found.

They would search his ranch and adjoining woods but never found a trace of his retreat. They tried to take him by surprise but never, night or day, were they able to find him at home.

One story shared with Kongslie said the law arrived just at dark and saw a light shining from his cabin window. They thought they had him cornered and sneaked around to surround the cabin and pounce on him.

However, Slim’s dog, a wild beast described as half coyote and half dog, raised an alarm. When they rushed to the cabin and threw open the door, no Slim was to be seen.

They were instead greeted by an inviting aroma of bacon and coffee. Hot cornbread and bacon steamed from the table, and the coffee pots sang on the stove.

It was a home-like scene, but the host was absent.

The hungry posse sat down and enjoyed the meal. When they left, they pinned a note on the door that read, “Thanks for the supper, Slim. You sure can make good cornbread. We’ll be seein’ you.”

This cat-and-mouse game went on for years even though a sizable reward was offered for Slim’s capture.

Disappearing Slim Johnny fled from back east after reportedly killing a man and stealing $10,000. He made his remote homestead on Limestone Peak and Castle Creek Valley. (Photo by Robert Dennis, Public Domain)

The Apple Pie Trap

“You might say that the apple pie was what captured Slim, but of course the sheriff got credit for it,” Kongslie wrote.

One evening Slim was out looking for a horse that had gone astray and found it at the ranch of his nearest neighbor. As Slim rode past the house the owner came out and greeted him.

The man engaged Slim in conversation about the straying horse and acted so friendly that Slim, as suspicious as he was about all people, lingered on the road in front of the ranch house door.

Kongslie explained how a flood of lamp light issued from the open door and a warm, delicious smell of freshly baked bread wafted into the cool autumn air.

The man of the house, a man named Bill, invited Slim to stay for supper.

“Aw, come on in, Slim, and have a bite to eat with us. You must get darned lonesome way up there by yourself,” Bill reportedly have said. “What’s your hurry? Come on in.”

Slim started to back away but at that crucial moment Bill’s wife appeared in the door with a fat apple pie in her hands, bubbling hot from the oven. She set the pie on the shelf by the door and a tantalizing fragrance of cinnamon spice was said to have drifted to the nostrils of poor Slim.

Slim gave in and dismounted from his horse. Bill offered him feed for his horse and a place in the barn.

Slim Johnny was then invited into the house, unaware that one of the children had already taken off to get the law.

When the gold rush happened in the Dakota’s, the hideout of Disappearing Slim Johnny, a murderer on the run, was no longer as isolated. He continued to live for decades in the Black Hills, one step ahead of the law despite the increase of people in the region (John C. H. Grabill, Library of Congress)

Slim Johnny's Final Days

He was sitting with the family in front of the fire when a clatter of hooves sounded in the yard.

Slim knew instantly what that meant. He realized that he had been betrayed and with a venomous oath he whipped out his gun and turned on his host.

But Bill was on guard and knocked the weapon from Slim’s hand. The bullet struck a wall.

Eyewitnesses described to Kongslie how the two men wrestled desperately until the posse entered and overpowered Slim.

After years of living on the run, Slim Johnny was caught. He went along with his captors quietly and it was said he pleaded guilty to his crime.

However, nothing could make him reveal the secret of his hidden cave.

He boasted that he had thousands of dollars stored there and piles of gold dust that he had dug from his secret mine, but when questioned about it, he had only one answer: “Damn you, you will never find it.”

Slim Johnny died in prison an old man, but never once did he reveal a single clue to the whereabouts of his mysterious hideout.

Despite two generations of searchers, the cave has never been discovered and Kongslie said the mystery will go unsolved — unless the treasure has already been found by someone who could keep a secret as well as Slim Johnny.

Jackie Dorothy can be reached at jackie@cowboystatedaily.com.