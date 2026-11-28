Partly sunny to sunny in Wyoming on Sunday and a mix of clouds and clear skies overnight. Highs in the 30s and low 40s. Lows from the teens to low 30s.

Central:

Casper : Mostly sunny and breezy today with a high near 36 and wind gusts as high as 36 mph. Partly cloudy and breezy overnight with a low near 34 and wind gusts as high as 38 mph.

Riverton: Partly sunny today with a high near 33 and mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 19.

Glenrock: Mostly sunny today with a high near 39 and mostly clear overnight with a low near 34 and wind gusts as high as 25 mph.

Southwest:

Evanston : Gradually becoming sunny today with a high near 42 and partly cloudy overnight with a low near 28.

Green River: Gradually becoming sunny today with a high near 42 and partly cloudy overnight with a low near 26.

Cokeville : Gradually becoming sunny today with a high near 35 and mostly cloudy overnight with a chance of snow after 4 a.m. and a low near 22.

Western Wyoming:

Pinedale : Partly sunny today with a high near 30 and increasing clouds overnight with a slight chance of snow after 4 a.m. and a low near 17.

Alpine : Partly sunny today with a high near 37 and mostly cloudy overnight with a chance of snow after 4 a.m. and a low near 29.

Big Piney: Gradually becoming sunny today with a high near 31 and increasing clouds overnight with a low near 15.

Northwest:

Dubois : Mostly sunny and breezy today with a high near 37 and wind gusts as high as 28 mph. Mostly clear and breezy overnight with a low near 29 and wind gusts as high as 29 mph.

Jackson : Partly sunny today with a high near 36 and mostly cloudy overnight with a chance of snow and a low near 25.

Old Faithful in Yellowstone National Park : Partly sunny today with a high near 32 and wind gusts as high as 20 mph. Mostly cloudy overnight with snow likely mainly after 4 a.m. and a low near 23.

Bighorn Basin:

Thermopolis : Partly sunny today with a high near 32 and mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 26.

Cody : Partly sunny today with a high near 35 and mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 28.

Lovell: Partly sunny today with a high near 36 and wind gusts as high as 20 mph. Mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 25.

North Central:

Buffalo: Partly sunny today with a high near 37 and mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 30.

Sheridan: Partly sunny today with a high near 37 and mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 21.

Dayton : Partly sunny today with a high near 39 and mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 27.

Northeast:

Gillette : Partly sunny today with a high near 35 and wind gusts as high as 26 mph. Gradually becoming mostly clear overnight with a low near 24 and wind gusts as high as 23 mph.

Newcastle: Mostly sunny today with a high near 35 and mostly clear overnight with a low near 28.

Hulett : Increasing clouds today with a high near 40 and wind gusts as high as 18 mph. Gradually becoming mostly clear overnight with a low near 27 and wind gusts as high as 17 mph.

Eastern Plains:

Torrington: Sunny today with a high near 44 and mostly clear overnight with a low near 26.

Douglas: Mostly sunny today with a high near 40 and partly cloudy overnight with a low near 31.

Kaycee: Mostly sunny today with a high near 35 and wind gusts as high as 20 mph. Mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 27.

Southeast:

Cheyenne: Sunny today with a high near 40 and increasing clouds overnight with a low near 29 and wind gusts as high as 30 mph.

Laramie: Mostly sunny today with a high near 38 and wind gusts as high as 25 mph. Partly cloudy overnight with a low near 26 and wind gusts as high as 25 mph.

Chugwater: Mostly sunny today with a high near 42 and wind gusts as high as 25 mph. Partly cloudy and breezy overnight with a low near 34 and wind gusts as high as 30 mph.

South Central:

Rawlins: Increasing clouds and breezy today with a high near 35 and wind gusts as high as 40 mph. Mostly cloudy and breezy overnight with a low near 29 and wind gusts as high as 40 mph.

Encampment: Increasing clouds today with a high near 36 and mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 26.