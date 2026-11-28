Partly sunny to sunny in Wyoming on Sunday and a mix of clouds and clear skies overnight. Highs in the 30s and low 40s. Lows from the teens to low 30s.
Central:
Casper: Mostly sunny and breezy today with a high near 36 and wind gusts as high as 36 mph. Partly cloudy and breezy overnight with a low near 34 and wind gusts as high as 38 mph.
Riverton: Partly sunny today with a high near 33 and mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 19.
Glenrock: Mostly sunny today with a high near 39 and mostly clear overnight with a low near 34 and wind gusts as high as 25 mph.
Southwest:
Evanston: Gradually becoming sunny today with a high near 42 and partly cloudy overnight with a low near 28.
Green River: Gradually becoming sunny today with a high near 42 and partly cloudy overnight with a low near 26.
Cokeville: Gradually becoming sunny today with a high near 35 and mostly cloudy overnight with a chance of snow after 4 a.m. and a low near 22.
Western Wyoming:
Pinedale: Partly sunny today with a high near 30 and increasing clouds overnight with a slight chance of snow after 4 a.m. and a low near 17.
Alpine: Partly sunny today with a high near 37 and mostly cloudy overnight with a chance of snow after 4 a.m. and a low near 29.
Big Piney: Gradually becoming sunny today with a high near 31 and increasing clouds overnight with a low near 15.
Northwest:
Dubois: Mostly sunny and breezy today with a high near 37 and wind gusts as high as 28 mph. Mostly clear and breezy overnight with a low near 29 and wind gusts as high as 29 mph.
Jackson: Partly sunny today with a high near 36 and mostly cloudy overnight with a chance of snow and a low near 25.
Old Faithful in Yellowstone National Park: Partly sunny today with a high near 32 and wind gusts as high as 20 mph. Mostly cloudy overnight with snow likely mainly after 4 a.m. and a low near 23.
Bighorn Basin:
Thermopolis: Partly sunny today with a high near 32 and mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 26.
Cody: Partly sunny today with a high near 35 and mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 28.
Lovell: Partly sunny today with a high near 36 and wind gusts as high as 20 mph. Mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 25.
North Central:
Buffalo: Partly sunny today with a high near 37 and mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 30.
Sheridan: Partly sunny today with a high near 37 and mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 21.
Dayton: Partly sunny today with a high near 39 and mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 27.
Northeast:
Gillette: Partly sunny today with a high near 35 and wind gusts as high as 26 mph. Gradually becoming mostly clear overnight with a low near 24 and wind gusts as high as 23 mph.
Newcastle: Mostly sunny today with a high near 35 and mostly clear overnight with a low near 28.
Hulett: Increasing clouds today with a high near 40 and wind gusts as high as 18 mph. Gradually becoming mostly clear overnight with a low near 27 and wind gusts as high as 17 mph.
Eastern Plains:
Torrington: Sunny today with a high near 44 and mostly clear overnight with a low near 26.
Douglas: Mostly sunny today with a high near 40 and partly cloudy overnight with a low near 31.
Kaycee: Mostly sunny today with a high near 35 and wind gusts as high as 20 mph. Mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 27.
Southeast:
Cheyenne: Sunny today with a high near 40 and increasing clouds overnight with a low near 29 and wind gusts as high as 30 mph.
Laramie: Mostly sunny today with a high near 38 and wind gusts as high as 25 mph. Partly cloudy overnight with a low near 26 and wind gusts as high as 25 mph.
Chugwater: Mostly sunny today with a high near 42 and wind gusts as high as 25 mph. Partly cloudy and breezy overnight with a low near 34 and wind gusts as high as 30 mph.
South Central:
Rawlins: Increasing clouds and breezy today with a high near 35 and wind gusts as high as 40 mph. Mostly cloudy and breezy overnight with a low near 29 and wind gusts as high as 40 mph.
Encampment: Increasing clouds today with a high near 36 and mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 26.
Wamsutter: Partly sunny and breezy today with a high near 32 and wind gusts as high as 26 mph. Partly cloudy and breezy overnight with a low near 23 and wind gusts as high as 22 mph.