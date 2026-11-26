Chance of rain and snow, windy in some areas of Wyoming on Friday, otherwise partly sunny. Chance of rain and snow, windy overnight. Highs mainly in the 40s and low 50s. Lows in the 20s and 30s.

Central:

Casper : Partly sunny and breezy today with a high near 51 and wind gusts as high as 37 mph. Rain and snow likely mainly after 3 a.m., windy overnight with a low near 34 and wind gusts as high as 46 mph.

Riverton: Gradually becoming mostly sunny today with a high near 54 and mostly cloudy and breezy overnight with a chance of rain and snow mainly after 5 a.m., a low near 30 and wind gusts as high as 23 mph.

Shoshoni: Partly sunny today with a high near 52 and wind gusts as high as 22 mph. Mostly cloudy and breezy overnight with a chance of rain and snow mainly after 5 a.m., a low near 32 and wind gusts as high as 24 mph.

Southwest:

Evanston : Partly sunny today with a high near 44 and wind gusts as high as 33 mph. Mostly cloudy overnight with a chance of rain and snow after 11 p.m., a low near 32 and wind gusts as high as 34 mph.

Green River: Partly sunny and breezy today with a high near 50 and wind gusts as high as 37 mph. Mostly cloudy and windy overnight with a slight chance of rain and snow, a low near 36 and wind gusts as high as 40 mph.

Kemmerer : Partly sunny and windy today with a high near 42 and wind gusts as high as 39 mph. Mostly cloudy and windy overnight with a chance of rain and snow, a low near 32 and wind gusts as high as 44 mph.

Western Wyoming:

Pinedale : Winter storm warning until 11 a.m. Saturday. Chance of snow and rain, mostly cloudy today with a high near 40 and wind gusts as high as 26 mph. Breezy overnight with rain and snow likely, a low near 28 and wind gusts as high as 28 mph.

Alpine : Rain and snow likely today with a high near 38 and wind gusts as high as 21 mph. Breezy overnight with rain and snow, a low near 32 and wind gusts as high as 33 mph.

Big Piney: Chance of rain and snow mainly after 5 p.m., otherwise partly sunny and breezy today with a high near 43 and wind gusts as high as 33 mph. Mostly cloudy and breezy overnight with a chance of rain and snow, a low near 27 and wind gusts as high as 33 mph.

Northwest:

Dubois : Snow and rain likely, otherwise mostly sunny and very windy today with a high near 40 and wind gusts as high as 50 mph. Windy overnight with rain and snow near certain, a low near 32 and wind gusts as high as 47 mph.

Jackson : Rain and snow near certain today with a high near 39 and wind gusts as high as 22 mph. Breezy overnight with rain and up to 2 inches of snow, a low near 29 and wind gusts as high as 38 mph.

Old Faithful in Yellowstone National Park : Winter storm warning until 11 a.m. Saturday. Snow near certain today with a high near 33 and wind gusts as high as 24 mph. Up to 5 inches of snow overnight with a low near 25 and wind gusts as high as 30 mph.

Bighorn Basin:

Thermopolis : Mostly cloudy today with a high near 51 and breezy overnight with rain and snow likely mainly after 5 a.m., a low near 30 and wind gusts as high as 22 mph.

Cody : Mostly cloudy and breezy today with a high near 49 and wind gusts as high as 33 mph. Mostly cloudy and blustery overnight with rain and snow likely, a low near 28 and wind gusts as high as 33 mph.

Ten Sleep: Gradually becoming mostly sunny today with a high near 48 and rain and snow likely overnight with a low near 32.

North Central:

Buffalo: Partly sunny today with a high near 43 and blustery overnight with rain and snow likely, a low near 30 and wind gusts as high as 29 mph.

Sheridan: Chance of rain and snow, mostly cloudy today with a high near 48 and mostly cloudy overnight with a chance of rain and snow and a low near 26.

Big Horn : Chance of rain, mostly cloudy today with a high near 46 and mostly cloudy overnight with rain and snow likely and a low near 30.

Northeast:

Gillette : Chance of rain before 11 a.m., mostly cloudy today with a high near 45 and wind gusts as high as 26 mph. Mostly cloudy overnight with a chance of snow after 11 p.m., a low near 29 and wind gusts as high as 18 mph.

Newcastle: Chance of rain, mostly cloudy today with a high near 43 and wind gusts as high as 23 mph. Cloudy overnight with a slight chance of snow after 11 p.m., a low near 31 and wind gusts as high as 31 mph.

Upton : Chance of rain mainly before 11 a.m., mostly cloudy today with a high near 45 and wind gusts as high as 23 mph. Cloudy overnight with a chance of snow after 11 p.m. and a low near 28.

Eastern Plains:

Torrington: Increasing clouds today with a high near 53 and wind gusts as high as 25 mph. Mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 33.

Lusk: Partly sunny today with a high near 46 and wind gusts as high as 30 mph. Mostly cloudy overnight with a chance of rain and snow after 11 p.m. and a low near 27.

Midwest: Breezy, gradually becoming mostly sunny today with a high near 50 and wind gusts as high as 25 mph. Mostly cloudy overnight with a chance of rain and snow mainly after midnight, a low near 31 and wind gusts as high as 20 mph.

Southeast:

Cheyenne: Increasing clouds and windy today with a high near 54 and wind gusts as high as 55 mph. Mostly cloudy and breezy overnight with a chance of rain and snow after 5 a.m., a low near 33 and wind gusts as high as 40 mph.

Laramie: Mostly sunny and windy today with a high near 48 and wind gusts as high as 55 mph. Increasing clouds and windy overnight with a chance of rain and snow after 11 p.m., a low near 33 and wind gusts as high as 50 mph.

Medicine Bow: Partly sunny and windy today with a high near 46 and wind gusts as high as 55 mph. Mostly cloudy and windy overnight with a chance of rain and snow after 11 p.m., a low near 31 and wind gusts as high as 50 mph.

South Central:

Rawlins: High wind watch from 5 p.m. tonight until noon tomorrow. Mostly cloudy and windy today with a high near 44 and wind gusts as high as 50 mph. Mostly cloudy and windy overnight with a chance of snow and rain after 11 p.m., a low near 31 and wind gusts as high as 55 mph.

Encampment: Mostly cloudy and breezy today with a high near 44 and wind gusts as high as 40 mph. Mostly cloudy and breezy overnight with rain and snow likely, a low near 31 and wind gusts as high as 40 mph.