Chance of rain and snow, windy in Wyoming on Saturday, especially early. Blustery, slight chance of snow in some areas overnight, otherwise mostly clear. Highs in the 30s and low 40s. Lows from the single digits to low 20s.

Central:

Casper : Patchy blowing snow before 9 a.m., rain and up to 2 inches of snow and windy today with a high near 35 and wind gusts as high as 39 mph. Mostly clear overnight with a low near 21.

Lander: Rain and snow likely before 1 p.m., breezy today with a high near 34 and wind gusts as high as 23 mph. Mostly clear overnight with a low near 17.

Jeffrey City: High wind warning until 11 a.m. Patchy blowing snow before 9 a.m., rain and snow near certain before 2 p.m. and windy today with a high near 33 and wind gusts as high as 50 mph. Mostly clear overnight with a low near 18 and wind gusts as high as 21 mph.

Southwest:

Evanston : Chance of snow before 8 a.m., otherwise partly sunny and breezy today with a high near 38 and wind gusts as high as 36 mph. Mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 18.

Rock Springs: Chance of rain and snow, otherwise partly sunny and windy today with a high near 41 and wind gusts as high as 47 mph. Increasing clouds overnight with a low near 20.

South Pass : Winter storm warning until 11 a.m. Snow and patchy blowing snow before 10 a.m. likely, windy, cloudy, gradually becoming mostly sunny today with a high near 31 and wind gusts as high as 41 mph. Partly cloudy overnight with a low near 13.

Western Wyoming:

Pinedale : Winter storm warning until 11 a.m. Chance of snow mainly before 8 a.m., patchy blowing snow before noon, breezy, gradually clearing skies today with a high near 33 and wind gusts as high as 34 mph. Increasing clouds overnight with a low near 8.

Afton : Chance of rain and snow mainly before 10 a.m., breezy, gradually becoming mostly sunny today with a high near 32 and wind gusts as high as 33 mph. Increasing clouds overnight with a low near 14.

La Barge: Chance of snow before 9 a.m., windy, gradually becoming sunny today with a high near 40 and wind gusts as high as 43 mph. Increasing clouds overnight with a low near 13.

Northwest:

Dubois : Chance of snow mainly before 8 a.m., patchy blowing snow before 10 a.m., windy, gradually becoming sunny today with a high near 32 and wind gusts as high as 39 mph. Partly cloudy and breezy overnight with a low near 16 and wind gusts as high as 21 mph.

Jackson : Chance of snow mainly before 7 a.m., breezy, gradually becoming sunny today with a high near 34 and wind gusts as high as 28 mph. Increasing clouds overnight with a low near 10.

Old Faithful in Yellowstone National Park : Winter storm warning until 11 a.m. Gradually becoming sunny today with a high near 28 and wind gusts as high as 24 mph. Increasing clouds overnight with a low near 11.

Bighorn Basin:

Thermopolis : Snow likely mainly before 8 a.m., patchy blowing snow before 11 a.m., windy today with a high near 35 and wind gusts as high as 34 mph. Mostly clear overnight with a low near 16.

Cody : Winter weather advisory until 11 a.m. Chance of snow mainly before 8 a.m., patchy blowing snow before 9 a.m., breezy, gradually clearing skies today with a high near 33 and wind gusts as high as 39 mph. Mostly clear overnight with a low near 15.

Powell: Chance of snow mainly before 7 a.m., patchy blowing snow before 11 a.m., windy, gradually clearing skies today with a high near 37 and wind gusts as high as 41 mph. Mostly clear overnight with a low near 17.

North Central:

Buffalo: Snow likely mainly before 8 a.m., patchy blowing snow, windy today with a high near 32 and wind gusts as high as 41 mph. Mostly clear overnight with a low near 21.

Sheridan: Chance of snow mainly before 10 a.m., gradually clearing skies today with a high near 36 and wind gusts as high as 40 mph. Partly cloudy overnight with a low near 16.

Ranchester : Chance of snow mainly before 11 a.m., gradually clearing skies today with a high near 35 and wind gusts as high as 41 mph. Partly cloudy overnight with a low near 17.

Northeast:

Gillette : Snow likely before 11 a.m., breezy today with a high near 32 and wind gusts as high as 36 mph. Partly cloudy overnight with a low near 20 and wind gusts as high as 30 mph.

Newcastle: Snow likely mainly before 11 a.m., breezy today with a high near 33 and wind gusts as high as 32 mph. Partly cloudy and blustery overnight with a slight chance of snow, a low near 21 and wind gusts as high as 29 mph.

Sundance : Snow likely mainly before 11 a.m., mostly cloudy today with a high near 31 and wind gusts as high as 28 mph. Mostly cloudy overnight with a slight chance of snow, a low near 21 and wind gusts as high as 26 mph.

Eastern Plains:

Torrington: Rain and snow likely, breezy today with a high near 41 and wind gusts as high as 35 mph. Mostly clear and blustery overnight with a low near 21 and wind gusts as high as 30 mph.

Wheatland: Rain and snow near certain, breezy today with a high near 43 and wind gusts as high as 35 mph. Partly cloudy overnight with a low near 24.

Wright: Up to 2 inches of snow mainly before 11 a.m., blustery today with a high near 31 and wind gusts as high as 32 mph. Partly cloudy overnight with a low near 19 and wind gusts as high as 29 mph.

Southeast:

Cheyenne: Rain and snow likely, otherwise partly sunny and windy today with a high near 40 and wind gusts as high as 55 mph. Mostly clear and blustery overnight with a low near 17 and wind gusts as high as 35 mph.

Laramie: Rain and snow likely, windy, patchy blowing snow after 1 p.m. today with a high near 38 and wind gusts as high as 45 mph. Partly cloudy overnight with a slight chance of snow before 11 p.m. and a low near 15.

Pine Bluffs: Rain and snow likely, mostly cloudy and windy today with a high near 40 and wind gusts as high as 45 mph. Mostly clear and blustery overnight with a low near 17 and wind gusts as high as 35 mph.

South Central:

Rawlins: High wind warning until noon. Rain and snow likely, windy today with a high near 38 and wind gusts as high as 55 mph. Gradually becoming mostly clear overnight with a slight chance of snow before 11 p.m. and a low near 19.

Saratoga: Rain and snow likely, patchy blowing snow before noon, windy today with a high near 37 and wind gusts as high as 50 mph. Gradually becoming mostly clear overnight with a slight chance of snow before 11 p.m. and a low near 16.