Mostly sunny in Wyoming on Thursday, breezy in some areas. Partly to mostly cloudy overnight, windy in some locations. Highs in the 40s and 50s. Lows mainly in the 20s and 30s.

Central:

Casper : Mostly sunny and breezy today with a high near 49 and wind gusts as high as 30 mph. Mostly cloudy and breezy overnight with a low near 38 and wind gusts as high as 37 mph.

Lander: Mostly sunny today with a high near 49 and mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 34.

Glenrock: Sunny today with a high near 53 and wind gusts as high as 25 mph. Partly cloudy and breezy overnight with a low near 35 and wind gusts as high as 30 mph.

Southwest:

Evanston : Mostly sunny today with a high near 44 and partly cloudy overnight with a low near 28.

Rock Springs: Mostly sunny today with a high near 45 and wind gusts as high as 20 mph. Mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 30.

Lyman : Mostly sunny today with a high near 50 and partly cloudy overnight with a low near 31.

Western Wyoming:

Pinedale : Mostly sunny today with a high near 42 and increasing clouds overnight a slight chance of snow after 4 a.m. and a low near 25.

Afton : Gradually becoming sunny today with a high near 46 and mostly cloudy overnight with a chance of snow mainly after 3 a.m. and a low near 29.

La Barge: Gradually becoming sunny today with a high near 44 and mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 24.

Northwest:

Dubois : Breezy, gradually becoming sunny today with a high near 46 and wind gusts as high as 29 mph. Mostly cloudy and windy overnight with a chance of snow after 3 a.m., a low near 33 and wind gusts as high as 41 mph.

Jackson : Gradually becoming sunny today with a high near 45 and mostly cloudy overnight with a chance of snow mainly after 4 a.m., a low near 28 and wind gusts as high as 20 mph.

Old Faithful in Yellowstone National Park : Gradually becoming sunny today with a high near 37 and wind gusts as high as 23 mph. Mostly cloudy overnight with a chance of snow, a low near 25 and wind gusts as high as 29 mph.

Bighorn Basin:

Thermopolis : Mostly sunny today with a high near 49 and increasing clouds overnight a low near 32.

Cody : Mostly sunny today with a high near 54 and mostly cloudy overnight a low near 36.

Greybull: Mostly sunny today with a high near 44 and mostly cloudy overnight a low near 25.

North Central:

Buffalo: Mostly sunny today with a high near 51 and increasing clouds overnight with a low near 37.

Sheridan: Patchy fog before 8 a.m., mostly sunny today with a high near 50 and mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 29.

Story : Mostly sunny today with a high near 52 and mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 36.

Northeast:

Gillette : Mostly sunny today with a high near 48 and wind gusts as high as 22 mph. Mostly cloudy overnight with a slight chance of rain after 11 p.m., a low near 34 and wind gusts as high as 23 mph.

Newcastle: Sunny today with a high near 46 and mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 33.

Sundance : Mostly sunny today with a high near 45 and mostly cloudy overnight with a slight chance of rain and snow after 11 p.m., a low near 32 and wind gusts as high as 16 mph.

Eastern Plains:

Torrington: Gradually clearing skies today with a high near 55 and partly cloudy overnight with a low near 32 and wind gusts as high as 25 mph.

Douglas: Sunny today with a high near 55 and partly cloudy and breezy overnight with a low near 32 and wind gusts as high as 30 mph.

Guernsey: Gradually becoming sunny today with a high near 54 and partly cloudy overnight with a low near 34.

Southeast:

Cheyenne: Mostly sunny today with a high near 56 and wind gusts as high as 25 mph. Partly cloudy and windy overnight with a low near 37 and wind gusts as high as 45 mph.

Laramie: Mostly sunny today with a high near 50 and wind gusts as high as 25 mph. Partly cloudy and breezy overnight with a low near 31 and wind gusts as high as 40 mph.

Chugwater: Mostly sunny and breezy today with a high near 55 and wind gusts as high as 35 mph. Partly cloudy and windy overnight with a low near 43 and wind gusts as high as 55 mph.

South Central:

Rawlins: Sunny and breezy today with a high near 43 and wind gusts as high as 30 mph. Partly cloudy and breezy overnight with a low near 34 and wind gusts as high as 40 mph.

Saratoga: Sunny today with a high near 47 and partly cloudy and breezy overnight with a low near 29 and wind gusts as high as 30 mph.