Mix of cloudy and sunny skies in Wyoming on Wednesday. Mix of cloudy and clear overnight. Highs from the upper 30s to low 50s. Lows from the teens to low 30s.

Central:

Casper : Patchy fog before 9 a.m., mostly sunny today with a high near 48 and mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 31.

Riverton: Areas of fog before 10 a.m., mostly sunny today with a high near 43 and gradually becoming mostly clear overnight with a low near 22.

Jeffrey City: Patchy fog before 10 a.m., mostly sunny today with a high near 41 and wind gusts as high as 23 mph. Mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 24.

Southwest:

Evanston : Mostly cloudy today with a high near 40 and gradually becoming mostly clear overnight with a low near 21.

Green River: Partly sunny today with a high near 40 and gradually becoming mostly clear overnight a low near 23.

Cokeville : Mostly cloudy today with a high near 39 and gradually clearing skies overnight with a low near 16.

Western Wyoming:

Pinedale : Increasing clouds today with a high near 39 and gradually clearing toward daybreak overnight a low near 18.

Alpine : Patchy fog before 11 a.m., increasing clouds today with a high near 42 and gradually clearing skies overnight a low near 20.

Big Piney: Partly sunny today with a high near 38 and gradually becoming mostly clear overnight a low near 16.

Northwest:

Dubois : Increasing clouds today with a high near 47 and gradually becoming mostly clear overnight a low near 26.

Jackson : Patchy fog before 9 a.m., mostly cloudy today with a high near 43 and gradually clearing skies overnight a low near 17.

Old Faithful in Yellowstone National Park : Patchy fog before 11 a.m., mostly cloudy today with a high near 38 and gradually clearing skies overnight a low near 17.

Bighorn Basin:

Thermopolis : Patchy fog before 10 a.m., mostly sunny today with a high near 45 and mostly cloudy overnight a low near 26.

Cody : Patchy fog before 9 a.m., partly sunny today with a high near 47 and gradually becoming mostly clear overnight a low near 28.

Worland: Patchy fog before 11 a.m., mostly sunny today with a high near 43 and mostly cloudy overnight a low near 20.

North Central:

Buffalo: Mostly sunny today with a high near 49 and mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 33.

Sheridan: Areas of fog before 11 a.m., increasing clouds today with a high near 45 and cloudy, gradually becoming partly cloudy overnight with areas of fog after 2 a.m. and a low near 23.

Clearmont : Patchy fog before 8 a.m., increasing clouds today with a high near 45 and mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 25.

Northeast:

Gillette : Mostly sunny today with a high near 41 and wind gusts as high as 26 mph. Mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 25 and wind gusts as high as 24 mph.

Newcastle: Sunny today with a high near 39 and mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 28.

Moorcroft : Mostly sunny today with a high near 38 and wind gusts as high as 22 mph. Mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 22 and wind gusts as high as 21 mph.

Eastern Plains:

Torrington: Sunny today with a high near 49 and partly cloudy overnight with a low near 23.

Wheatland: Sunny today with a high near 51 and mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 28.

Kaycee: Areas of fog before 11 a.m., mostly sunny today with a high near 47 and mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 27.

Southeast:

Cheyenne: Sunny today with a high near 50 and partly cloudy overnight with a low near 23.

Laramie: Sunny today with a high near 50 and partly cloudy overnight with a low near 26.

Pine Bluffs: Sunny today with a high near 50 and partly cloudy overnight with a low near 22.

South Central:

Rawlins: Mostly sunny today with a high near 44 and mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 25.

Encampment: Mostly sunny today with a high near 48 and mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 26.