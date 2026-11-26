It took decades for Wendy Corr to finally hit her breaking point.

The singer, single mom and then-news director at Cowboy State Daily had been running on caffeine and to-do lists for years, juggling two full-time jobs — one doing the news, the other singing with her partner, Dan Miller — plus directing the choir at her church in Cody.

She was doing all this while still getting dinner on the table, helping kids with homework, and slipping in a coffee date or phone calls with family and friends. How had she kept it together so long and at what cost to her health?

It was the summer of 2025, and she and Miller, a former talk show host , were planning a monthlong Midwest musical tour. They were driving home from performing for guests in Cody when he suggested she write a book sharing some of her experiences.

She should call it “Confessions of a Busy Body,” he suggested.

She stared, trying to imagine when she’d possibly wedge writing into the relentless machinery of her days.

“I was too busy to write about being busy,” she said.

Yet he wasn’t wrong.

Every shortcut and survival tactic she’d clawed together through years of near-misses might just offer a lifeline to others trying to survive while somehow getting ahead.

She pulled out her computer and started sketching out chapter ideas before setting it aside. In doing so, she also realized that she had to make some monumental life choices, including stepping down from her full-time job at Cowboy State Daily.

Wendy Corr spent the summer leading guests through Yellowstone and Grand Teton National Parks as a tour director for Tauck. Now, Corr and partner, Dan Miller, are working on starting a new tourism-related business. (Courtesy Photo)

Know When To Say 'No'

Though the news industry was in her blood at that point — and knowing she’d miss the people and day-to-day work — the long hours and constant churn had finally taken their toll.

She and Miller also decided it was time to step down from their summer gig in Cody — Dan Miller’s Cowboy Music Revue — and figure out their next chapter.

This freed up time for Corr to write the book, “Confessions of A Busy Body: Tools for Thriving When You Carry Too Much, ” which published this summer.

After shopping the manuscript around to agents and publishers, she made the decision to self-publish on Amazon so she could retain complete control of the final product and get it out to the public as quickly as possible.

“It’s the book I wished I would have had years ago when I was 35 years old and raising my children as a single mother,” she said.

Corr weaves her own chaotic anecdotes with pragmatic advice on juggling calendars and expenses, offloading work, and navigating nutrition — but the book’s most resonant lesson, drawn from hard experience, is the art of saying no before your plate overflows.

Each chapter closes not only with reflective prompts that invite readers to examine their own overcommitted lives, but also with stretch breaks, curated playlists, and wry confessions from a woman who learned the hard way what happens when you try to do it all.

Corr shares her advice not as rigid systems, but as simple, practical tricks that proved effective in her own life.

These are doable systems, she said, and are as simple as offering straightforward methods for organizing one’s space to avoid the daily frustration of searching for misplaced keys or a phone.

Also, having personally navigated a lifelong struggle with weight, she discusses shifting her mindset from using food as a reward to viewing it as fuel, accompanied by practical low-calorie meal suggestions and recipes.

Beyond the practical advice, Corr’s hard-won wisdom reveals a deeper truth: That self-worth isn’t measured by productivity, that pushing limits exacts a toll no achievement can repay, and that decades of overwork leave their mark not just in stress but in the body’s quiet rebellion.

Wendy Corr sings with partner, Dan Miller, during a concert. Being a professional singer is just one of Corr's pursuits, along with writing. (Courtesy Photo)

Navigating The Chaos

She calls the last 20 years her “era of two lives,” and doesn’t soften the edges when she talks about the cost — the exhaustion, the frayed connections, the parts of herself left behind in the rush.

This book is meant to help others navigate the same chaos.

“I wish someone would have sat me down years ago and said, ‘You know what, you don’t have to do it all,’” she said. “It just takes a few steps, a few pieces of organization, a few ‘aha’ moments. There are simple ways to make it work.”

Corr’s most resonant lesson was learning to say "no" — to stop accepting obligations out of guilt or a misplaced sense of duty, and to quit chasing the fleeting validation that came from playing the hero.

“I had to learn to hang up my cape,” she explained. “I had to learn that ‘no’ is not a four-letter word and had to set boundaries and learn to delegate.”

This was not an easy lesson for her to learn, mind you, as she recounts her experience “delegating” a task while watching over that person’s shoulder the whole time and agreeing to do something simply because she turned down two other tasks and worried the universe was keeping score.

Writing the book forced her to reevaluate her life, reshaping not only her perspective but her ambitions.

Now at age 56, she hopes to use it as a platform to help others prioritize what matters and navigate the chaos of modern demands.

“My goal is not to help people be more productive,” she said. “My goal is to help people decide what deserves their time, attention and their love and then to make time for those things.”

So far, she’s received positive feedback from the people who have read the book and hopes that sharing her story will resonate with others who can benefit from her hard-earned decades of over-doing life.

Now, she’s figuring out her own next chapter.

After spending this summer leading guests through Yellowstone and Grand Teton national parks as a tour director for Tauck, Corr and Miller are working on starting a new tourism-related business.

But she can’t quite quit being a busy body. Corr intends for the book to be more than just a one-time project.

“We really envision ‘Busy Body’ as a brand,” said Corr. “I’m more than a writer. I’m a teacher, and my vision is that this book will be the launch pad for videos, in-person workshops, and an upcoming book tour through the Cowboy State.”

Contact Jen Kocher at jen@cowboystatedaily.com

Wendy Corr has written the book she wishes someone had given her 20 years ago when she was a single mom raising children while juggling multiple jobs and other commitments. (Courtesy Photo)

Jen Kocher can be reached at jen@cowboystatedaily.com.