Sheriff Andrew J. Knight of Deadwood was a powerfully built man who kept the law in 1889 and 1890 before returning to Missouri. During his term, he chased down horse thieves in the Black Hills and earned a reputation as being tough on crime.

Estelline Bennett described him in her book “Old Deadwood Days” as a pompous sheriff who, after tolerating unlawful businesses, shut down a gambling house because the owner opposed Mayor Solomon Star.

“He was one of the sons of the Anakims who were numerous in the Hills and was not hard to distinguish,” Bennett wrote.

According to Jesse Brown in his book “The Black Hills Trails,” Knight personally led a campaign against horse thieves. He formed a posse in 1889 that captured two “notorious” horse thieves, Buck Handon and Von Rippin.

It was February 1889, and Knight had been intent on the capture of Napoleon Bonaparte Doherty, aka “Doc” Doherty, who had attempted to rob the Homestake Mining Company the previous year.

The horse thieves were a bigger prize.

Knight eventually arrested Dohert as well, but it was a woman who finally outgunned Knight as children watched.

Sheriff Knight of Deadwood chased horse thieves in the remote regions of both Wyoming and the Dakotas. (Wyoming State Archives, Joseph Shimitz photo)

The Sudons

Simonsen, whose first name is unknown, was about eight years old when he was present at Knight’s undoing. Simonsen told the story to a journalist for the Federal Writers Project in the 1930s who recorded the following account.

The Simonsen family had a ranch on Bear Butte Creek near present-day Newscastle, which Simonsen described as wild and isolated. Near their ranch, in a big grove of spruce trees, was a log cabin where “Horse Thief” Sudon and his young wife lived.

The two families weren't friendly but, according to Simonsen, in those days people adopted a live-and-let-live policy and took pride in minding their own business.

John “Horse Thief” Sudon and his wife bought milk from their ranching neighbors and it was the duty of Simonsen and his little brother to carry the milk to the cabin.

This was a chore Simonsen said they enjoyed, for they liked “little” Mrs. Sudon. She always gave them “nick-nacks” to eat on the way home, and this kept up their enthusiasm for delivering the milk on time.

It was a fine evening when the boys were sent to their neighbors with the usual errand. However, when they stepped up to the door of the cabin, they noticed a strange horse tied to a tree nearby and heard an unfamiliar voice within.

“Curious, as children always are, we edged nearer the door,” Simonsen said. “And when Mrs. Sudon had taken the milk from us, we peeked in and were astonished to see a man sitting by the kitchen table pointing a gun at Mr. Sudon.”

John Sudon had handcuffs fastened with chains to his wrists. The boys stood “popeyed,” taking it all in, but the big folks didn’t seem to pay any attention to them at all.

The boys didn’t know at the time that the man with the gun was Sheriff Knight. He had come to pay a surprise visit at the little cabin in the spruces in his campaign against horse thieves.

In the distance, about 3 miles from Fort Meade, Dakota, Bear Butte can be seen. It was a remote land and the hide out for the John “Horse Thief” Sudon and his wife. Sudon was nearly captured by Sheriff Knight until his wife intervened. (Library of Congress, John Grabill photo)

Woman’s Wiles

Simonsen said Sudon was pleading with the sheriff not to leave immediately with her trussed-up husband.

“Oh, Mr. Knight, please won’t you let me fix supper for my husband before you take him away,” she was reported to say. “It’s such a long way to town and I have supper almost ready. Maybe you will eat a bit too?”

“No, thanks, ma’am,” said the sheriff. “I’ve had my supper and we’ll be going as soon as I find out a few things.”

The young woman kept on pleading as she scurried back and forth, putting dishes on the table and tending the cooking. Simonsen described her as a “pert, pretty little woman.”

“You must remember that the days of chivalry were not as yet dead, for men still looked upon women as tender, delicate creatures to be shielded from the harsh realities of the world,” Simonsen said.

A few stifled sniffs and surreptitious dabs with her apron at her tears apparently were able to penetrate the hard crust of the sheriff. He dropped the gun to his knee.

“Well, he can eat his supper before we start, I guess, if you hurry it up,” Knight said.

Suddenly Sudon stumbled and lurched against Knight. The revolver went slithering across the floor. Before he could react, she pounced on the gun and Knight was looking into the muzzle end.

Sudon’s tears had dried up and she said in a steady voice, “Take those handcuffs off my husband while I count ten or I’ll put a bullet through your brain.”

Sheriff Knight was known as a man of stature who was not afraid to chase an outlaw alone. It was a woman who finally outwitted him. (February 1889, St. Paul Pioneer Press)

Unlocking The Handcuffs

Knight hastened to unlock the handcuffs.

“Now, John,” she said, “Get the clothesline rope and tie him up.”

The outlaw couple soon left Knight lying on the floor of their cabin with his hands and feet tied. They got their horses and rode off into the woods, taking the sheriff’s horse with them.

The disgruntled officer squirmed about on the floor, trying to get out of his ropes. In the dusk, he finally spotted the boys as they stared at him through the cabin door.

Knight called to them and with help from the boys he managed to get loose and make it over to their family ranch. There, Knight borrowed a horse from one of thier woodcutters and started for town.

“As he plugged slowly along on the heavy old draft horse he had plenty of time to reflect on the perfidy of women,” Simonsen said. “But he no doubt took consolation in the thought that he was not the first man to be fooled by a woman’s wiles.”

Soon after, Knight left the Black Hills and never chased another horse thief in the wild, remote lands.

Contact Jackie Dorothy at jackie@cowboystatedaily.com

Sheriff Andrew Knight of Deadwood chased down horse thieves while in the employ of Mayor Solomon “Sol” Star. (Adams Museum, Deadwood)

Jackie Dorothy can be reached at jackie@cowboystatedaily.com.