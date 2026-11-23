Partly sunny to sunny in Wyoming on Tuesday and a mix of cloudy and clear skies overnight. Highs in the 30s and 40s. Lows in the teens and 20s.

Central:

Casper : Mostly sunny and breezy today with a high near 43 and wind gusts as high as 33 mph. Mostly clear and breezy overnight with a low near 28 and wind gusts as high as 30 mph.

Lander: Mostly sunny today with a high near 41 and partly cloudy overnight with a low near 24.

Shoshoni: Mostly sunny today with a high near 41 and partly cloudy overnight with a low near 19.

Southwest:

Evanston : Mostly sunny today with a high near 36 and mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 19.

Rock Springs: Increasing clouds today with a high near 38 and mostly cloudy overnight a low near 19.

South Pass : Mostly sunny and breezy today with a high near 29 and wind gusts as high as 29 mph. Partly cloudy overnight with a low near 20 and wind gusts as high as 21 mph.

Western Wyoming:

Pinedale : Increasing clouds today with a high near 32 and mostly cloudy overnight a low near 15.

Afton : Mostly sunny today with a high near 40 and mostly cloudy overnight a low near 19.

La Barge: Mostly sunny today with a high near 34 and mostly cloudy overnight a low near 14.

Northwest:

Dubois : Mostly sunny and breezy today with a high near 40 and wind gusts as high as 28 mph. Mostly cloudy and breezy overnight with a low near 26 and wind gusts as high as 26 mph.

Jackson : Mostly sunny today with a high near 40 and mostly cloudy overnight a low near 16.

Old Faithful in Yellowstone National Park : Partly sunny today with a high near 33 and mostly cloudy overnight a low near 15.

Bighorn Basin:

Thermopolis : Sunny today with a high near 42 and partly cloudy overnight a low near 21.

Cody : Sunny today with a high near 44 and partly cloudy overnight with a low near 27.

Lovell: Sunny today with a high near 40 and partly cloudy overnight with a low near 19.

North Central:

Buffalo: Mostly sunny today with a high near 43 and mostly clear overnight with a low near 28.

Sheridan: Patchy fog before 8 a.m., mostly sunny today with a high near 43 and partly cloudy overnight with a low near 16.

Dayton : Mostly sunny today with a high near 45 and partly cloudy overnight with a low near 25.

Northeast:

Gillette : Mostly sunny today with a high near 39 and wind gusts as high as 21 mph. Mostly clear overnight with a low near 21.

Newcastle: Partly sunny today with a high near 39 and mostly clear overnight with a low near 23.

Sundance : Partly sunny today with a high near 37 and mostly clear overnight with a low near 23.

Eastern Plains:

Torrington: Mostly sunny today with a high near 49 and mostly clear overnight with a low near 22.

Lusk: Increasing clouds today with a high near 44 and mostly clear overnight with a low near 22.

Wright: Mostly sunny today with a high near 39 and wind gusts as high as 25 mph. Mostly clear overnight with a low near 22 and wind gusts as high as 22 mph.

Southeast:

Cheyenne: Sunny today with a high near 48 and mostly clear overnight with a low near 25.

Laramie: Sunny today with a high near 43 and mostly clear overnight with a low near 23.

Medicine Bow: Sunny and breezy today with a high near 39 and wind gusts as high as 35 mph. Mostly clear and breezy overnight with a low near 22 and wind gusts as high as 30 mph.

South Central:

Rawlins: Mostly sunny and breezy today with a high near 36 and wind gusts as high as 30 mph. Partly cloudy and breezy overnight with a low near 25 and wind gusts as high as 30 mph.

Saratoga: Sunny today with a high near 40 and mostly clear overnight with a low near 20.

Hanna: Sunny and breezy today with a high near 35 and wind gusts as high as 35 mph. Mostly clear and breezy overnight with a low near 20 and wind gusts as high as 30 mph.



