Partly sunny to sunny in Wyoming on Tuesday and a mix of cloudy and clear skies overnight. Highs in the 30s and 40s. Lows in the teens and 20s.
Central:
Casper: Mostly sunny and breezy today with a high near 43 and wind gusts as high as 33 mph. Mostly clear and breezy overnight with a low near 28 and wind gusts as high as 30 mph.
Lander: Mostly sunny today with a high near 41 and partly cloudy overnight with a low near 24.
Shoshoni: Mostly sunny today with a high near 41 and partly cloudy overnight with a low near 19.
Southwest:
Evanston: Mostly sunny today with a high near 36 and mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 19.
Rock Springs: Increasing clouds today with a high near 38 and mostly cloudy overnight a low near 19.
South Pass: Mostly sunny and breezy today with a high near 29 and wind gusts as high as 29 mph. Partly cloudy overnight with a low near 20 and wind gusts as high as 21 mph.
Western Wyoming:
Pinedale: Increasing clouds today with a high near 32 and mostly cloudy overnight a low near 15.
Afton: Mostly sunny today with a high near 40 and mostly cloudy overnight a low near 19.
La Barge: Mostly sunny today with a high near 34 and mostly cloudy overnight a low near 14.
Northwest:
Dubois: Mostly sunny and breezy today with a high near 40 and wind gusts as high as 28 mph. Mostly cloudy and breezy overnight with a low near 26 and wind gusts as high as 26 mph.
Jackson: Mostly sunny today with a high near 40 and mostly cloudy overnight a low near 16.
Old Faithful in Yellowstone National Park: Partly sunny today with a high near 33 and mostly cloudy overnight a low near 15.
Bighorn Basin:
Thermopolis: Sunny today with a high near 42 and partly cloudy overnight a low near 21.
Cody: Sunny today with a high near 44 and partly cloudy overnight with a low near 27.
Lovell: Sunny today with a high near 40 and partly cloudy overnight with a low near 19.
North Central:
Buffalo: Mostly sunny today with a high near 43 and mostly clear overnight with a low near 28.
Sheridan: Patchy fog before 8 a.m., mostly sunny today with a high near 43 and partly cloudy overnight with a low near 16.
Dayton: Mostly sunny today with a high near 45 and partly cloudy overnight with a low near 25.
Northeast:
Gillette: Mostly sunny today with a high near 39 and wind gusts as high as 21 mph. Mostly clear overnight with a low near 21.
Newcastle: Partly sunny today with a high near 39 and mostly clear overnight with a low near 23.
Sundance: Partly sunny today with a high near 37 and mostly clear overnight with a low near 23.
Eastern Plains:
Torrington: Mostly sunny today with a high near 49 and mostly clear overnight with a low near 22.
Lusk: Increasing clouds today with a high near 44 and mostly clear overnight with a low near 22.
Wright: Mostly sunny today with a high near 39 and wind gusts as high as 25 mph. Mostly clear overnight with a low near 22 and wind gusts as high as 22 mph.
Southeast:
Cheyenne: Sunny today with a high near 48 and mostly clear overnight with a low near 25.
Laramie: Sunny today with a high near 43 and mostly clear overnight with a low near 23.
Medicine Bow: Sunny and breezy today with a high near 39 and wind gusts as high as 35 mph. Mostly clear and breezy overnight with a low near 22 and wind gusts as high as 30 mph.
South Central:
Rawlins: Mostly sunny and breezy today with a high near 36 and wind gusts as high as 30 mph. Partly cloudy and breezy overnight with a low near 25 and wind gusts as high as 30 mph.
Saratoga: Sunny today with a high near 40 and mostly clear overnight with a low near 20.
Hanna: Sunny and breezy today with a high near 35 and wind gusts as high as 35 mph. Mostly clear and breezy overnight with a low near 20 and wind gusts as high as 30 mph.