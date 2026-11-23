It is startling – as the ramifications of Wyoming's primary and general elections kick in – how accurate Charlie Kirk was in predicting in 2020 that our state would turn decidedly Democrat blue in a mere six years.

Right on schedule, we see a list of election results, appointments and statistics showing that Kirk, who was murdered for his conservative beliefs in Utah on September 10th, 2025, was prescient in the prediction he made in Gillette six years ago.

The popular founder of Turning Point USA said Wyoming would go the way of Colorado, Nevada and other Democrat-dominated western states, as pseudo Republicans who vote like Democrats infiltrate our state elected offices and legislature.

Witness the August primary election wipe out of almost every lawmaker who identified with the Freedom Caucus, engineered by a $1.5 million, multi-interest group campaign, complete with a 20-page, full-color brochure titled “Break the Freedom Caucus Majority: A Coalition Strategy for 2026.”

And it succeeded.

Somehow, ties with Freedom Caucus members in Washington, D.C., who have been staunch supporters of President Donald Trump, were turned into an indictment of Wyoming Freedom Caucus members, through relentless opposition, ridicule, and negative advertising.

Representatives who made significant progress in reducing taxes, supporting choice in education, and opposing craziness like boys in girl's sports and locker rooms were depicted as dangerous, wrong-headed outsiders.

Mission accomplished.

Witness the November 3rd defeat, by 25,000 votes, of Prop 1, a ballot initiative that would have cut property taxes on primary residences of Wyoming homeowners affected in recent years by big increases in property tax bills. National and state education associations contributed most of the over $2.1 million it took to defeat Prop 1, with dire, inaccurate predictions of big cuts to schools, law enforcement and fire protection.

Mission accomplished.

Witness the election of Eric Barlow as our new governor, who the Evidence-Based Wyoming web site reports was less conservative than even the two lonely Democrats in the Wyoming Senate in 2026.

Barlow has been on both sides of the Medicaid expansion issue over the years, and data analyst Doug Gerard predicts that when it comes to state spending, Barlow will be like Gov. Mark Gordon “on steroids.”

And now, Barlow has named Walter Eggers as his attorney general nominee, a longtime Democrat who has donated over the years to Hillary Clinton, Kamala Harris, Barack Obama and Democratic interest groups.

Who could blame Republicans for asking, “Is a longtime Democrat the best person he could find for attorney general? Weren't there qualified Republicans? What's going on here?”

Witness newly-elected Secretary of State Robert Short's naming of Cara Boyle Chambers as his deputy, who donated $2,500 to assorted Democrats, including – incredibly – Graham Platner, the Maine socialist with the Nazi tattoo.

Again, Republicans can be excused for wondering what donations like that say about preferences and judgment.

Witness the appeal last Spring by longtime state Sen. Cale Case, at a League of Women Voters gathering in Fremont County, for Democrats to change their party affiliation to Republican, to help defeat Freedom Caucus members in the August primary.

Think about it. A longtime alleged Republican (Case) asked Democrats to help rid the Republican party of it's most conservative members. And his appeal succeeded.

Democrat officials are now asking their party-hopping members to come back home, having accomplished their mission.

This is happening in the supposedly red state that backed Trump by 70 percent in three elections.

And then there's this. Pundit Victor Davis Hanson said in a podcast last week that Democrats who want to boost their newly-won majority in the U.S. Senate have suggested that a mere 30,000 new residents coming to sparsely-populated Wyoming in coming years could result in two more Democrat members of the Senate.

It could happen, given the influx of Front Range Coloradoans, fleeing higher home prices, into Cheyenne.

Read it and weep, fellow conservative Republicans. We needed those Freedom Caucus members to keep Wyoming firmly in the Red State category.

But it turns out that Charlie Kirk was right, because of so-called Republicans who are actually just Democrats in Disguise.

For small-government, common sense, frugal conservatives like some of us - here and nationally - the quote that comes to mind is from New York Mets coach Casey Stengel:

“Doesn't anybody here know how to play this game?”

Dave Simpson can be contacted at DaveSimpson145@hotmail.com