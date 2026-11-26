The turducken arrived in a box packed with dry ice and printed with instructions.

But I was in a hurry to burn it — the box, not the turducken. I needed to build a fire so the sweet-roll dough could rise.

There went the turducken instructions, into the fragrant inferno of my unfailing woodstove.

No matter, there’s only one way to cook a giant bird: stuff it, smother it in butter and seasoning, put it in an oven bag and roast until it’s 165 degrees all the way through.

My mother-in-law taught me that, and how to sew a button.

Something about a woman hard at work makes 12-year-old boys want to fight.

“Hey!” yelled Middleborn. “Don’t point your dagger at me.”

“It’s wood. It’s only a wood dagger,” answered the twin who thinks he’s Legolas.

“You could still SKEWER me,” grumbled Middleborn.

Legolas squinted at the knife’s point.

“Yeah, he’s got ya there,” added the twin who thinks he’s Aragorn.

Aragorn made a dagger today too, but he was hiding it behind his shield, not wanting to sully it in a skirmish with a brother or a bird.

The bird smelled amazing.

We all paused to make hot chocolate. Then the twins crossed swords.

Middleborn put on his dirt bike helmet and strutted across the house just to feel the weight of awesomeness.

I didn’t peel the potatoes before chopping them. It’s better to leave the skin on: Let there be texture, let there be earthen, lumpy, papery loam in the mashed potatoes.

I steamed the broccoli, baked the sweet rolls, whisked the gravy.

Cooking isn’t the trick for having a nice dinner. Getting everyone to the same table is.

The Husband picked up Firstborn from work. He told Middleborn not to give anyone a stroke.

He told the twins to put down their swords.

The Husband also called in his dad, “Papa,” to help conquer the great turducken.

Firstborn was the first to notice something strange about the “turkey.”

“Is that —“ he gasped. “Is that turducken?!”

I nodded.

“Sweet.”

Cowboy State Daily's Clair McFarland made a turducken this Thanksgiving — a deboned chicken stuffed inside a deboned duck stuffed into a turkey. (Clair McFarland, Cowboy State Daily)

Middleborn sniffed. “Why didn’t you get a tur-kraken?”

A tur-kraken is apparently the same configuration but with an octopus inside. Short answer: I’ve failed at life and should be indentured.

Seeing some brownish stuffing glug out, Aragorn asked, “which part is ucken?”

This struck Middleborn funny. “Which part’s turd!” he exclaimed, rather than asked.

I said that a turducken is a chicken, inside a duck, inside a turkey — all cooked together.

Legolas was concerned. His dimples vanished. His grey eyes deepened.

“But ... how did the chicken get inside the duck … inside the turkey?”

I opened my mouth to explain it, but I was too slow.

“Reverse C-section,” said Firstborn, beaming with mischief.

Legolas scratched his head.

“Congratulations! It’s pregnant,” added Firstborn.

The Husband decided to help.

“See, you kill the turkey first, then put duck food inside it. And when the duck waddles in there, you stab the turkey again,” said The Husband.

I slapped my forehead.

“Actually,” said Firstborn. “You dehydrate the chicken. Then you let the duck eat, like, a tiny, dry chicken pill. But then you give the duck water and WHOOMF: full-size chicken blows up in it.”

Catching the momentum, Middleborn added, “maybe it’s one of those slinky chicken slingshot things and you just shoot it up the duck’s — “

“All right, gentlemen, let’s eat,” I said.

I cut the roasted little flock into cross sections.

Once the jokes ended, Legolas’ dimples returned.

These birds were delicious. They must have died happy, knowing they’d each be locked in a culinary embrace with two weirder versions of themselves.

The practice of stuffing animals into other animals before cooking is too old to trace. But a few bloggers credit Louisiana chef Paul Prudhomme with popularizing the turducken.

He also trademarked the name.

John Madden made the thing famous during a Thanksgiving football game in the mid-1990s, and raved about it every year thereafter.

“Now you’re talkin’,” said Madden in 1997. “It’s got eight legs!”

Legolas still had no answers.

“So,” he began gently, while helping me wash dishes, “that thing didn’t have guts, right?”

I looked up into his eyes. He’s taller than I am now.

Even as he looks down at me, he doesn’t realize it. He thinks he’s my little child, waiting for answers about safe practices with poultry.

“Right, babe. It didn’t have any guts,” I said.

Legolas put his dagger away, into its slit holder behind his shield, and tightened his cloak.

“But,” I added, “you sure do.”

Contact Clair McFarland at clair@cowboystatedaily.com