Say the words out-of-state buyer and WyoTech in the same sentence, and it’s bound to conjure memories from a not-so-distant past when the nationally renowned career and technical education school in Laramie nearly became extinct.

Jim Mathis came back and rescued the school in 2018 and he remembers just how devastating out-of-state ownership was for the campus. When he walked through the doors of WyoTech as its new owner, the trade school felt less like a bustling campus and more like a cavernous ghost town.

It had 230,000 square feet of empty shops and classrooms, and just 12 students to fill them.

“It was like a baby in a battleship,” Mathis told Cowboy State Daily in a 2024 interview. “There was nobody around. We’d give tours to people once a week in a big, huge building with no students and we said, ‘You’ve got to take a risk. This is going to work.’”

It did work.

Today, WyoTech has more than 1,200 students from all 50 states. Its graduates are treated like star athletes, flown to and from the school to interview for some of the best jobs in the country. WyoTech’s training lineup includes cutting-edge equipment from companies such as Kenworth, which donated a $2 million fleet in 2025 to help prepare students for high-demand diesel-mechanic jobs.

It has 235 employees and a campus that has expanded twice to keep up with demand. It’s on track to grow to more than 1,800 students, thanks to a $48.2 million, 137,000-square-foot campus expansion due to open in 2027.

Now, though, Mathis and his brother-in-law are preparing to hand the keys to a new owner, Utah-based Management & Training Corporation. It’s a move that might make some Cowboy State residents nervous, given the career and technical school’s near-fatal brush with out-of-state ownership less than a decade ago.

But this transfer, set to happen on or after Dec. 5, is different, Mathis told Cowboy State Daily. This is part of a succession plan to an entity he said he believes perfect to grow and manage the school for the next generation of WyoTech students.

“We’re getting older. Hate to say old, but we’re getting older,” Mathis said. “We didn’t really have a succession plan. Over the last year, we made a decision to try to find a partner that, if anything happened to myself or my brother-in-law, would continue on with WyoTech the way we want.”

Mathis stressed he is not retiring — at least not yet. He plans to stay on as CEO for “several years,” and campus president Kyle Morris will remain at the helm of day-to-day operations as well. In fact, all 235 WyoTech employees will transfer to the new ownership, so business will continue as usual, he said.

Dalton Jones, left, works on homework with fellow students at WyoTech in Laramie. He arrived from Washington with 2 cents in his pocket hoping to change his future. He'll finish in nine months and job ready. (Renée Jean, Cowboy State Daily)

With voids of unfilled technical education jobs in Wyoming — like welders, plumbers and construction workers — the state needs to adjust its education system to those fields. That was the message from the state’s blue-collar sector to legislators Tuesday. (Courtesy Wyotech)

With voids of unfilled technical education jobs in Wyoming — like welders, plumbers and construction workers — the state needs to adjust its education system to those fields. That was the message from the state’s blue-collar sector to legislators Tuesday. (Courtesy Wyotech)

Some WyoTech automotive students get to bring their own project cars to work on. (Courtesy WyoTech)

(Courtesy WyoTech) Arrow left Arrow right

Not A Corinthian College

Mathis knows WyoTech’s history intimately.

He started as an 18-year-old diesel student from LaGrange in 1975 and talked his way into a teaching job at 19, eventually rising to CEO. He watched enrollment climb to 2,200 students in Laramie before its parent company Bankers Trust sold it to Allied Capital in 1999. From there, the school was sold to California-based Corinthian Colleges in 2002.

Mathis didn’t trust Corinthian’s corporate culture. He handed in his 90-day notice and headed back to his cattle ranch.

His instincts proved right.

Corinthian, a sprawling chain of more than 130 for-profit schools, filed for bankruptcy in 2015 amid federal regulatory battles. Its successor, Education Credit Management Corporation, eventually decided to shutter the remaining WyoTech campuses, laying off staff and teaching out the final students.

When Mathis stepped in to buy the school in July 2018 — aided by a $5 million state loan arranged through the Legislature and $7 million from his family — WyoTech’s national reputation had been shredded. He spent millions over the first few years just convincing people to take a chance on the school.

Mathis was quick to draw a sharp line between WyoTech’s past corporate owners and MTC.

“Yes it is a sale,” he said. “However, it’s more of a partnership than anything, and business goes on as usual at WyoTech. We want to inform readers that it’s not going to be a Corinthian Colleges. It’s not going down. It’s much different than it was.”

Dan Marquardt, president of MTC, echoed the sentiment. Founded 46 years ago by Marquardt’s grandfather, the Utah company has no outside shareholders and no plans to go public or “flip” the school, he said.

“Having seen and visited a lot of trade schools around the country before meeting Jim and the team at WyoTech, it stands above and beyond,” he said. “It’s the gold standard. This is about protecting the legacy that Jim has built here at WyoTech, and making sure that it’s untarnished through this process.”

MTC is not entirely new to the Cowboy State. It’s best known nationally as the largest operator of U.S. Department of Labor Job Corps centers, running automotive, welding, electrical and construction trades programs from Hawaii to New York, but it also helped open and has long operated the Job Corps center near the Wind River Reservation.

“We’re not foreign,” Marquardt said. “And we’re also next-door neighbors.”

Jim Mathis was a WyoTech student before he returned in 2018 to buy the then-floundering Laramie trade school, building it into one of the nation’s most-respected auto mechanical programs. Now he’s selling WyoTech to a Utah buyer. (CSD File)

Drones, AI, And Satellite Campuses

Rather than scaling back, both leaders say this partnership will set the stage for WyoTech’s next phase of growth — both in Laramie and potentially beyond Wyoming’s borders.

Alongside its campus expansion, WyoTech had already added a 90,000-square-foot automotive building in 2022. It also took over a former U.S. Forest Service facility to double its welding program from 60 to 120 students, and recently installed a massive 10-by-35-foot paint booth — big enough to put an entire semi-tractor inside.

Mathis said the school also owns 70 acres across from its west Laramie campus and has architectural plans on file for additional dormitories and training bays.

“We are always dreaming and scheming, I call it, and looking at buildings and expansion for housing and more training facilities,” Mathis said. “I wouldn’t be surprised at all if in a couple years we’re pounding some nails someplace.”

The school is also considering satellite WyoTech campuses in other states within the next several years — an idea Mathis said he was exploring in the South before meeting Marquardt.

“We also see growth in Laramie,” Marquardt added. “With a great product, there’s lots of different routes we could take, so I think both of those are on the table.”

Meanwhile, WyoTech is preparing to adapt its curriculum to a rapidly automating workforce. The school has already received approval from its accrediting body to launch a high-technology program within the next year or two focused on autonomous vehicles, drones, and precision agriculture.

While artificial intelligence may be reshaping white-collar offices, both Mathis and Marquardt said AI is a diagnostic tool — not a replacement — for skilled technicians who work with their hands.

“Hopefully you can diagnose something faster, but you still got to be hands-on to replace the computer system,” Mathis said.

“Auto shops and engine maintenance aren’t being taken over by AI at this juncture,” Marquardt agreed. “It truly is a pathway to allow people to express higher professional judgment in their day-to-day work.”

Generation Z has grown up digital, and many aren’t choosing traditional colleges. They’re packing Wyoming’s trade schools, lured by shorter, cheaper programs and better job prospects. It’s earned these Gen Z’ers the nickname The Toolbelt Generation. (Courtesy WyoTech)

Generation Z has grown up digital, and many aren’t choosing traditional colleges. They’re packing Wyoming’s trade schools, lured by shorter, cheaper programs and better job prospects. It’s earned these Gen Z’ers the nickname The Toolbelt Generation. (Courtesy WyoTech)

Tim Shearer with his truck the Cowabunga, which will be a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle themed truck. He got a start on it while at WyoTech for his special project. He heads to Michigan in two weeks, with a job already in hand. (Renee Jean, Cowboy State Daily)

Students have to stay busy while they're in class, just like they would if they were working for an employer. (Renée Jean, Cowboy State Daily)

Generation Z has grown up digital, and many aren’t choosing traditional colleges. They’re packing Wyoming’s trade schools, lured by shorter, cheaper programs and better job prospects. It’s earned these Gen Z’ers the nickname The Toolbelt Generation. (Courtesy WyoTech) Arrow left Arrow right

‘We Turned Down Quite a Few Other Offers’

For Mathis, who spent more than a decade as a private-equity turnaround specialist rescuing failing trade schools across California, Connecticut, Florida and Texas before coming home to ranch — and rescue WyoTech — finding the right buyer came down to culture.

“We turned down quite a few other offers,” he said. “When we met Dan and his management team, and actually went out to Utah to meet more of them, we were sold. They’re very similar in high standards, ethics and vision.”

Looking back at the 12 students rattling around an empty battleship in 2018, Mathis said his mission really hasn’t changed, even if the name on the ownership paperwork will soon be different.

“Everybody’s passionate about training and seeing students succeed,” he said. “Their success is our success.”

Contact Renee Jean at renee@cowboystatedaily.com

WyoTech rescuer Jim Mathis, left, shakes hands with Dan Marquardt, whose Utah company is purchasing the school. (Jim Mathis)

Renée Jean can be reached at renee@cowboystatedaily.com.