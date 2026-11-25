Remember that old song, “Over the river and through the woods, to grandmother’s house we go?”

Well, forget about it. This Thanksgiving, Grandma — and the rest of the family — are just as likely to meet at a cabin in Jackson Hole or trade turkey and stuffing for roast pig at a Hawaiian luau.

Despite higher airfares and gas prices, which have slightly cooled overall holiday travel nationwide, the urge to turn Thanksgiving into a full-fledged family vacation is reshaping how Americans spend the long weekend.

Some 81.5 million Americans plan to travel 50 miles or more from home between Tuesday and Monday, according to AAA’s 2026 Thanksgiving travel forecast. This is down .1% from last year’s record, but is still 3.7 million higher than pre-pandemic levels — showing just how big this post-COVID-19 shift has become.

Meanwhile, Airlines for America projects U.S. carriers will move nearly 29 million passengers over the broader 11-day holiday window, adding an average 38,000 more seats per day than last Thanksgiving. Deloitte’s 2026 Holiday Travel Survey, meanwhile, finds Thanksgiving now accounts for about one-third of all leisure vacations Americans plan to take.

In Wyoming, this shift is playing out in two directions at once. Out-of-state families are pouring into Jackson Hole, which has popped up at No. 3 on a recent HomeToGo list of trending cabin getaways. At the same time, plenty of Teton County locals are packing their bags and heading the opposite way.

“We’re going to Hawaii,” said Ashley DiPrisco, a Jackson real estate agent. She flew the Jackson coop Saturday with her husband and children, with plans to meet her parents, sister and brother-in-law — who were already there, taunting her from the beach — for a Thanksgiving week to remember.

“It really turned out that none of us felt like cooking or hosting,” she told Cowboy State Daily. “So we said, ‘How about going to a luau in Hawaii for Thanksgiving instead?’”

Christy Doty, left and her husband, John, share a moment at Jenny Lake. (Courtesy, Christy Doty)

A Thanksgiving Kids Won't Forget

A snowy late November in Wyoming was what drew Christy Doty, a Louisiana teacher, to Wyoming for Thanksgiving last year.

“I’m from the south,” she told Cowboy State Daily. “So we try to go somewhere that’s cold.”

Doty and her family were among the record 598,923 boardings that passed through Jackson Hole Airport during the last 12-month fiscal year ending in July. That year was part of a broader statewide tourism boom that brought 8.8 million overnight visitors and $5 billion in travel spending to Wyoming.

Doty and her husband and two daughters have traveled nearly every Thanksgiving for the past decade for one simple reason. It’s typically the only time when the whole family can take a break and travel together. The kids are off of school, the parents are off for the holiday, and it’s a nice, long break that lends itself to a week of travel.

Doty settled on Grand Teton National Park in November after crunching the travel numbers and realizing that a Thanksgiving trip would be more budget-friendly than peak winter or peak summer vacation.

Before arriving, Doty posted in a Wyoming travel group on Facebook to ask what would be open during the November lull. She was taken aback by some of the negativity.

“A lot of people weren’t very friendly,” she said. “They were like, ‘Don’t come, bad time.’ Some guy was like, ‘Cancel your whole trip!’ And I was like, ‘Oh my gosh!’ I got really nervous about it.”

She had already booked her flight and hotel, though, and went anyway. She and her family were not disappointed, either.

The charms of the quieter shoulder season won her and her family over from the moment they stepped off the plane at Jackson Hole Airport and saw those snow-covered peaks framed through the terminal glass.

“Jackson Hole Airport was, oh my gosh, the most beautiful airport we ever flew into,” she said. “I tell people if you ever go to Jackson Hole, you’ve gotta fly into the airport. I just enjoyed the scenery.”

The park gates were closed to vehicle traffic for the season, Doty acknowledged. But she and her family parked at the barrier and hiked far enough to see Jenny Lake — a bucket list item for Doty — on Thanksgiving Day. They also spotted a bull moose, soaked in Astoria Hot Springs, and took a day trip to see the National Museum of Military Vehicles in Dubois.

Doty also leaned into sampling everything huckleberry she could find, and brought some of the jam back to remind her of their trip all year long.

“I tell you what, my kids will never forget that Thanksgiving Day for the rest of their lives,” Doty said with a chuckle.

The famed antler arch in downtown Jackson (Alamy)

Ditching the Kitchen — And Family Drama

In Jackson’s hospitality industry, the shift away from traditional home-cooked holidays has been building steadily over the past three to five years, said Brian Hunnings, regional general manager for Arbus Hospitality, which operates the Alpine House, Anvil Hotel and Cache House in Jackson.

When asked why he believes travelers are skipping Grandma’s dining-room table, Hunnings didn’t hesitate.

“Yeah, because there’s too much cleanup afterwar. That’s why,” he said. “People want to go to a place where they feel like it’s going to add something to them, and Jackson has that magic about it. The trade-off is you get way more memories than being stuck in a kitchen cooking a turkey or pumpkin pie.”

There’s another reason families are booking mountain hotels instead of cramming into a single living room: A vacation destination makes excellent neutral territory.

Post-pandemic, travelers seem to have less patience for politically fraught holiday arguments around the dinner table, Hunnings said. A destination town gives everyone room to breathe — or hit the slopes — instead of being trapped on the couch for hours.

“People just don’t know how to get along anymore,” Hunnings said. “And nobody wants to be demonized on a holiday that’s supposed to be what you’re thankful for. Coming to neutral ground kind of resets the playing board for people.”

Snow Sparks A Booking Surge

Historically, November in Jackson Hole falls squarely into what locals call “mud season.” It’s a fifth season that falls into that quiet lull lurking somewhere between summer tourists and winter ski bum rush. Hotel occupancy dips to 20% or so, and many restaurants offer two-for-one specials to lure residents out for a night on the town.

Mud season has been shrinking, Hunnings said, with many properties offering steep off-season discounts between 20% to 30% — including Alpine House.

Once snow began falling last week, Thanksgiving bookings at Alpine House jumped 35%, Hunnings added. Based on the figures he’s seen, hotels in general are now on pace to reach mid-70% occupancy by Thursday.

Meanwhile, local resorts and travel promoters are sweetening the pot for holiday arrivals. Visit Jackson Hole is touting that flyers landing at Jackson Hole Airport can present their boarding pass for a free lift ticket on their arrival day at Jackson Hole Mountain Resort (opening the day after Thanksgiving) or Grand Targhee, (open now through April 18) or Snow King, (opening Dec. 4).

JHMR and Grand Targhee are offering half-day tickets, and Snow King offers a full-day ticket. Those landing later in the day can ski at Snow King until 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

For visitors who aren’t hitting the slopes, outfitters are also pitching dog sledding, fat-tire biking at Cache Creek, winter wildlife tours on the National Elk Refuge, treks to Granite Hot Springs and more, Visit Jackson Hole told Cowboy State Daily.

Even from afar — and while traveling herself — travel advisors like Jessica Nix say they’re seeing a definite pull to Jackson Hole.

Nix is a Nashville-based travel advisor, who was herself traveling in Iceland. She said better flight connections from Tennessee, coupled with the popularity of the television series “Yellowstone” and proximity to two national parks, have made Jackson an easy sell in her travel book.

She said the pull toward Jackson seemed to take off just after 2020, and has been rising ever since. She has made the trip and believes it’s a great destination for the holidays.

“I think Jackson stands above other areas because of its wide variety of activities, great lodging options, and wonderful food and entertainment,” she told Cowboy State Daily.

An itinerary this year might include elk watching at sunrise for Thanksgiving morning, and the free, untimed 5K Turkey Trot Thanksgiving morning at 9 a.m. — costumes encouraged.

Several restaurants are offering specials for Thanksgiving — reservations recommended — but for those in the know, there’s also a free Thanksgiving dinner from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Jackson Hole Elks Lodge for the community at large.

The next day, JHMR opens for a different kind of Black Friday, and then later that night the Town Square lighting follows from 5 to 7 p.m. with Santa and a firetruck, free cookies and cocoa and a community band.

Pre-Winter Breather For Locals

For Jackson residents, Thanksgiving week remains one of the final chances to catch their breath before winter ski crowds descend in earnest by mid-December.

With Teton County schools giving students the entire week off, DiPrisco said several of her colleagues are also skipping town — some for Hawaii, another for a Broadway show in New York City.

“Especially being a hospitality town, everybody needs to have a moment to recharge before the next season,” she said, noting that direct connections through Salt Lake City or Denver made getting to Kona relatively painless.

Not everyone in Jackson is packing a suitcase, though.

Hunnings is staying put and plans to host his own annual holiday tradition — a late-night “Friendsgiving” potluck at his house for hotel employees who don’t have family nearby, held only after the last out-of-town guests are tucked into their rooms for the night.

As for whether DiPrisco’s Hawaiian luau will replace traditional Thanksgiving dinners permanently, she’s keeping an open mind.

“I guess I’ll let you know on the other side if it was a good idea or not,” she said. “Or if we missed hanging out at home.”

Renée Jean can be reached at renee@cowboystatedaily.com.