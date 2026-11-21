For nearly a year, downtown Cheyenne’s Tivoli has been bundled up in a shiny, white protective wrapper while its owners fought for insurance coverage after extensive hail damage in 2025.

Now the 1892 building is finally getting its Victorian crown back.

Replacing the copperwork on its façade is going to cost just over $660,000, part of an overall repair job that is approaching $1 million.

Ketan Chand, director of Bravas Properties, which owns the Tivoli, told Cowboy State Daily the historic structure's roof tiles have already been replaced, but getting the copper repairs approved took a bit more work.

“We had a great insurance company,” he said. “But we definitely had to twist some arms. It was a battle, but we won the battle.”

Colorado coppersmith Tillman John Nelson is leading the copperwork. He’s worked all over the nation, restoring everything from 1890s railroad cars to a Colorado castle, but he told Cowboy State Daily that the 134-year-old Cheyenne landmark is one of “the coolest” yet.

He’s fascinated by the building’s copper façade, which has at least 36 different profiles of copper between the front door and the bottom of the roof.

“There’s copper rosettes, copper astragals, beads, rope, seashells,” he said. “I mean, you name it, it’s on there.”

Tillman John Nelson, right, talks about the work he'll be doing to restore all the copper fixtures on the facade of Cheyenne's historic Tivoli in downtown Cheyenne. (Renee Jean, Cowboy State Daily)

Dropping The Old-Time Hammer

Nelson has found only six or seven of the Tivoli’s 36 copper profiles readily available. He’ll have to make the rest himself, using the damaged pieces as patterns.

He’ll take samples back to his shop, Colorado Copper, where he’ll repair them all to make pristine plaster casts. From those casts, he’ll make zinc templates for the front and back of each shape.

“Those are put on these massive, massive hammers, I mean like an 8-ton, 10-ton hammer plate,” Nelson said. “And you slowly hammer the piece into shape. You can’t press it because it’ll rip the copper. It has to be slowly pressed into shape.”

The first drop will be from only about half an inch. It will take around 30 strikes to shape each copper piece, with the hammer dropping from a little higher position each time.

Nelson estimates it will take at least six months to get all of the profiles fabricated for the repair work.

“Unfortunately, we’ll have some open spots on the wall where we have to put some waterproofing in there, so nothing gets into the building,” he said. “But we’re going to pull those profiles and put waterproofing in it and then take everything back to the shop to start that process.”

Nelson will also replace the stamped tin that forms the Tivoli’s bell-shaped turret.

“We’ve already stamped all those pieces and that’s a tin that’s painted a terracotta color to kind of match the tile of the main body of the roof,” Nelson said.

The copper has to be replaced before the tin shingles can be put back on, however. That’s so that the tin overlaps the copper pieces for waterproofing.

The historic copper accents on the Tivoli building in downtown Cheyenne are being restored after a hailstorm damaged them. (Renee Jean, Cowboy State Daily)

Gunslinging, Wild West History

The Tivoli, built in 1892 by the Richardson brothers, was meant to impress. Cheyenne was still being touted as the Paris of the West at the time and the Richardsons spent more than $15,000 building their three-story Victorian structure.

The figure kept growing, though, thanks to their insistence on expensive antique wood and lavish interior fixtures, not to mention fancy copper work.

Among the many extras the brothers added to their project was a $2,500 “orchestrion,” a mechanical musical instrument that was supposed to replicate a full orchestra.

An Oct. 30, 1892, article in the Cheyenne Daily Sun described the building as “palatial,” with fixtures as fine as any that could be found west of Chicago.

“The finish and furniture on the first floor are all of antique oak, and very massive and handsome,” the article said. “The entire structure is a very artistic one, and a credit to the architect, builder, and the city, as well as to the Richardson bros., who had the nerve to undertake and complete such an institution, notwithstanding the universal cry at hard times by the croakers.”

The building housed a saloon on its main floor and a fine-dining establishment in its basement. But a sign on the saloon’s wall might have best captured what the place was really all about.

“We select our young women from the best backgrounds,” it said. “They are attractive, intelligent, and well-versed in enough subjects to provide stimulating conversation with our guests.”

That made it clear to any “sophisticated” gentleman that the saloon was a gateway to an upscale brothel on the second floor.

The establishment was classy on the surface but attracted questionable elements — including a three-way gunfight in front of the Tivoli in 1894. One of the three gunmen died.

Like many other downtown Cheyenne buildings of the era, the Tivoli was also connected to tunnels beneath the streets. Those tunnels, which once connected to the Capitol, are thought by some local historians to have allowed lawmakers and other community leaders to travel discreetly to and from the town’s various brothels.

These days, those tunnels are closed to the public.

Sam Marchick, an immigrant from Poland, purchased the building in 1919. He turned it into a clothing store during Prohibition but reopened it as a popular beer garden once that ended.

Marchick owned the building until 1976.

The historic copper accents on the Tivoli building in downtown Cheyenne are being restored after a hailstorm damaged them. (Renee Jean, Cowboy State Daily)

Haunted History Too

What’s a Wild West saloon without a ghost story or two? The Tivoli has more than one, but the best known is the story of the Chandelier Lady, a tale as epic as the building’s exterior.

“She was one of the girls, and the favorite of the richest men in town,” Nelson said. “And the story goes that a gunslinger came to town and had his way with her and she ended up dead, hanging from the chandeliers. Well, the sheriff says it was suicide, but pretty much nobody believed that.”

Other tales about the Chandelier Lady suggested it was the wealthy patron who did her in — after she became pregnant.

Sometime after her death, people began to report that the chandelier in the bordello would sometimes start swinging on its own.

“There were lots of reports of seeing her looking outside through the window,” Nelson added. “That sort of stuff. But the chandeliers are no longer in the brothel area of the building.”

During the Tivoli’s Chamber of Commerce days, visitors to the coffee shop sometimes reported seeing a woman standing on the staircase. Other guests would sometimes ask who that beautiful woman in the flowing dress was — but she would be gone by the time employees turned around to see.

A bird's-eye view of the Tivoli before it wsa damaged by hail in 2025. (Renee Jean, Cowboy State Daily)

More Restoration Ahead

Bravas Properties’ plans for the Tivoli call for luxury apartments or condos upstairs, with retail space on the main floor and in the basement. Chand said the company is in talks with Elske Architecture about how to preserve as much of the building’s historic character as possible.

The owners have already added a beverage kitchen, remodeled the bathroom and upgraded the plumbing and HVAC. They’re also installing triple-pane windows. Chand said those improvements are separate from the insurance repairs.

While the owners work out what will go inside, Chand said the new copper on the outside will shine like a brand-new penny.

“We are going to make sure it’s color-matched perfect to its original spec,” Chand said. “And then it will be clear coated, so that it remains brilliantly copper without tarnish for many, many decades.”

Contact Renee Jean at renee@cowboystatedaily.com

The copper facade on Cheyenne's Tivoli, constructed in 1892, was damaged last year in a hail storm. It's getting a complete $660,000 re-do by Tillman John Nelson of Colorado Coppersmith. (Renee Jean, Cowboy State Daily)

Renée Jean can be reached at renee@cowboystatedaily.com.