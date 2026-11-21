CHEYENNE — Long, low, well-lit with a blank face.

That was my observation of the first data center I saw.

It was not an exciting experience at the time.

Just another coin in the wishing well of the city and state efforts to achieve industrial diversification.

That had been the goal of the state for decades, and the heart of its struggle to develop an economy that did not rely so heavily on natural resources.

I was unimpressed with data centers at first.

Who knew that the data centers would increase in numbers that alarmed neighbors and other residents nearly 20 years later, who were concerned about the numbers and the impact on the city’s water supply.

The big sell was that they would create jobs.

During Gov. Dave Freudenthal’s last term, there was a ribbon cutting for a new data center out on the prairie in east Cheyenne. I never found the site; I must have taken the wrong road.

It took me a while to find my way back to the highway, given that I have no sense of direction. None.

So I missed the ceremony.

Obviously I did not think the opening was a big deal.

Anyway, the city and state gave super warm welcomes to the newcomers.

The Legislature amended the law creating the Industrial Siting Council to exclude large developments in business parks. In 2010 they also passed a bill to give large data centers a break in the sales tax.

Freudenthal never personally opened a data center, but his administration recruited the first major facility to Cheyenne in 2007 — a wind and solar pilot plant.

He helped to bring the NCAR-Wyoming Supercomputing Center to the capital city. It opened in 2012, after he left office.

He also had left office before Microsoft’s first data center opened, helped by his request for a $14.5 million fund to recruit mega data centers, which the Legislature adopted.

Freudenthal’s successor, Gov. Matt Mead, continued to support data centers by making them a priority.

So you can follow the continued effort through incentives to entice the centers to move here. The state and the cities and towns were hungry for economic development.

So now Cheyenne has nine data centers and people who live near them are unhappy, particularly those who moved just outside the city limits because of the view and the solace and lifestyle it allows.

Five more data centers are under construction, and six more are proposed for a total of 20.

The Legislature, meanwhile, is starting to fret over the water issues.

The Select Water Committee has authorized an expanded assessment of ground water to have some base numbers before development of data centers or other types of developments

One member of that committee, Rep. Ken Chestek, a Laramie Democrat and retired University of Wyoming law professor, is working on a bill to establish some ground rules for water, which may be introduced at the general session of the Legislature in February.

That same movement to make rules ahead of further data center development has caused a split in the Cheyenne City Council.

As for jobs, data centers are not the best place for young people to find high-paying employment, according to a recent series of interviews by the Wyoming Tribune-Eagle.

Young people say the centers are hiring older and experienced people rather than them.

As for the idea that better jobs will keep young people in Cheyenne, they say they also want more to offer from the community - a recreation center, for example.

They still drive to Fort Collins or Denver for shows and other entertainment not available here.

Cheyenne residents have repeatedly rejected a special tax for a recreation center.

Maybe that is a program that needs another look — as a start.

Contact Joan Barron at 307-632-2534 or jmbarron@bresnan.net