Partly sunny to mostly cloudy in much of Wyoming on Sunday and mostly cloudy overnight. Highs in the 30s and low 40s. Lows in the single digits to low 20s.

Central:

Casper : Increasing clouds today with a high near 39 and mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 21.

Lander: Partly sunny today with a high near 35 and mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 20.

Jeffrey City: Mostly cloudy today with a high near 34 and wind gusts as high as 23 mph. Mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 21.

Southwest:

Evanston : Mostly cloudy today with a high near 34 and increasing clouds overnight with a low near 20.

Rock Springs: Partly sunny today with a high near 34 and mostly cloudy overnight a low near 21.

Lyman : Mostly cloudy today with a high near 35 and mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 19.

Western Wyoming:

Pinedale : Partly sunny today with a high near 30 and mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 14.

Afton : Mostly cloudy today with a high near 36 and mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 18.

La Barge: Partly sunny today with a high near 30 and increasing clouds overnight with a low near 13.

Northwest:

Dubois : Partly sunny today with a high near 34 and mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 18.

Jackson : Mostly cloudy today with a high near 35 and mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 15.

Old Faithful in Yellowstone National Park : Chance of snow, otherwise partly sunny today with a high near 27 and mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 16.

Bighorn Basin:

Thermopolis : Partly sunny today with a high near 39 and mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 17.

Cody : Partly sunny today with a high near 33 and mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 18.

Ten Sleep: Partly sunny today with a high near 37 and mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 19.

North Central:

Buffalo: Partly sunny today with a high near 30 and mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 19.

Sheridan: Snow flurries and patchy fog before 11 a.m., otherwise partly sunny today with a high near 31 and mostly cloudy overnight with patchy fog after 11 p.m. and a low near 8.

Big Horn : Patchy fog before 8 a.m., snow flurries before 11 a.m., otherwise partly sunny today with a high near 31 and mostly cloudy overnight with patchy fog after 11 p.m. and a low near 16.

Northeast:

Gillette : Partly sunny today with a high near 31 and wind gusts as high as 18 mph. Mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 16 and wind gusts as high as 25 mph.

Newcastle: Mostly sunny today with a high near 33 and partly cloudy overnight with a low near 20.

Sundance : Increasing clouds today with a high near 30 and partly cloudy overnight with a low near 16.

Eastern Plains:

Torrington: Partly sunny today with a high near 41 and partly cloudy overnight with a low near 22.

Wheatland: Partly sunny today with a high near 41 and increasing clouds overnight with a low near 23.

Guernsey: Partly sunny today with a high near 40 and partly cloudy overnight with a low near 22.

Southeast:

Cheyenne: Mostly sunny today with a high near 37 and increasing clouds overnight with a low near 20.

Laramie: Partly sunny today with a high near 40 and increasing clouds overnight with a low near 20.

Pine Bluffs: Mostly sunny today with a high near 41 and increasing clouds overnight with a low near 20.

South Central:

Rawlins: Mostly cloudy today with a high near 36 and mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 20.

Saratoga: Mostly cloudy today with a high near 39 and mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 18.