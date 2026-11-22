CASPER — Thirteen-year-old Joplyn Jennings has played hockey, basketball, softball, and competitive volleyball. She's hunted, fished, water-skied and surfed in the ocean. She's even gone camping in Wyoming's mountains at elevations approaching 10,000 feet.

Born with half a functioning heart, the Casper girl has spent her whole life making the most of what she had — and refusing to let it slow her down.

Her parents, Allen and Miranda Jennings, knew from the beginning that their daughter would eventually need a heart transplant.

"We agreed together when she was born that she wasn't going to be the girl in the bubble," Allen told Cowboy State Daily. "You do all this stuff for your child to have life. It would be a shame to take life from them."

That approach has carried Joplyn through three major heart surgeries, countless medical appointments and trips between Casper and Denver.

Last week, after 85 days on a transplant waiting list, she finally got a new heart.

Less than a week after the operation, she's already walking around the hospital, tackling physical therapy and asking for sushi.

When doctors cleared her to eat regular food Tuesday, her first question was, "Can I have sushi now?" said Allen.

Casper 13-year-old Joplyn Jennings hasn't let a failing heart keep her from an active, athletic lifestyle. (Courtesy Photo)

Half A Heart, Full Schedule

Joplyn was born with hypoplastic left heart syndrome, a severe congenital defect that leaves the left side of the heart dangerously underdeveloped.

In her case, she was born without a functioning left ventricle, the chamber normally responsible for pumping oxygen-rich blood to the rest of the body.

The condition affects roughly 1 in 4,000 babies born in the United States, based on estimates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Without treatment, babies born with the defect generally cannot survive.

Joplyn underwent her first major heart operation when she was just 7 days old. Another followed at 6 months, and a third when she was 3 years old.

"It's a three-stage operation to replumb her anatomy to make her existing heart, which is essentially half of a heart, able to support life for as long as possible," Allen explained.

"From the time she was born, we knew it was only a matter of time till she had to have a heart transplant," Allen said. "It wasn't a matter of if; it was a matter of when."

In the meantime, she had a childhood to get on with.

Joplyn took up sports, spent time outdoors and developed an appetite for adventure that sometimes outpaced her parents' comfort level.

Her condition meant she tired more quickly than other children. Allen said her blood oxygen levels generally ran about 10 to 15 percentage points below those of someone with a healthy heart.

Running, climbing and other strenuous activities could leave her winded. Still, that didn't keep her off the ice or out of the water.

"She played hockey. She's played basketball. She, up until she got the PICC line put in, was on a traveling volleyball team," Allen said. "She's played softball. She fishes. She hunts. She water skis. Surfs in the ocean. I mean, you name it, she does it."

Clock Starts Ticking

For years, Joplyn's regular cardiac appointments went well.

That changed in November 2025, when her cardiologist told the family it was time to start seriously discussing a transplant.

Joplyn was referred to the transplant team at Children's Hospital Colorado, and by late June, they wanted to conduct a formal transplant evaluation.

Near the end of July, the hospital called with a decision.

She qualified.

For 85 days, the family lived with the knowledge that a phone call could come at any moment.

They couldn't predict whether it would happen in days, months or longer.

Allen said the uncertainty could easily take over a family's life.

"All the what-ifs? How long is this going to take? You know, when is this going to happen? What if it doesn't happen?" he said.

His advice to families facing the same situation is to keep living rather than organize every waking moment around the possibility of a phone call.

"Don't let the diagnosis steal your child's identity," he said.

Casper's Joplyn Jennings has spent her childhood playing hockey, volleyball and just about every other sport she could despite being born with half a functioning heart. After 85 days waiting for a transplant, the 13-year-old finally has a new heart. (Courtesy Photo)

The Call At 5:18 A.M.

At exactly 5:18 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10, the Jennings family's phone rang.

Doctors had accepted a donor heart for Joplyn.

It was a match.

The family had about five hours to get her to Children's Hospital Colorado.

Once there, Joplyn underwent more testing to make sure she was healthy enough for surgery and that her body was ready to receive the donor organ.

Doctors checked for illness and evaluated a range of medical indicators before giving the operation the go-ahead.

At 5:45 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, Joplyn was wheeled into surgery.

Her father knew what was about to happen: Surgeons would stop his daughter's heart, remove it and replace it with another person's.

"To sit in a hospital room for 24 hours to get ready to go and have your heart stopped and taken out of your chest and somebody else's heart put in is brave for anybody, let alone a 13-year-old girl," Allen said.

At 4:05 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, the surgery was finished.

Joplyn had a new heart.

Within about 24 hours, doctors were able to remove her breathing tube. Her chest tubes came out as well.

The recovery has continued at a pace that Allen said has surprised the hospital staff.

"Her progress has just continued to amaze everybody," he said.

Sushi, Please

By Tuesday, Joplyn was already participating in physical therapy, getting out of bed and walking.

She was doing so well that Allen said she wasn't even taking Tylenol for pain.

There have been a few bumps along the way.

During the transplant, Joplyn suffered damage affecting her left vocal cord, leaving it partially paralyzed.

That created a concern about swallowing. Doctors needed to make sure food and liquids weren't entering her airway, which could cause serious complications.

A swallow study Monday brought some welcome news.

Joplyn could eat regular food again.

She still needs to be careful when drinking liquids and perform exercises to help with swallowing, but her menu was suddenly wide open.

Allen was out picking up food for her when he spoke with Cowboy State Daily.

"She loves sushi," he said. "Seafood as a whole."

Joplyn has also been moved from the most intensive section of the cardiac intensive care unit to an area requiring less intensive monitoring.

Her doctors expect her to transfer to a regular cardiac care floor soon, where her parents will gradually take on more of her daily care.

If everything continues going well, Allen hopes she'll be released from the hospital within about two weeks.

Joplyn Jennings and her family. (Courtesy Photo)

New Heart, New Rules

The family expects to remain in the Denver area until mid-to-late February so doctors can monitor Joplyn's new heart for signs of rejection.

They're still sorting out longer-term housing arrangements.

Even after she returns to Wyoming, life won't simply go back to the way it was.

A transplanted heart is foreign tissue, and the body's immune system can attack it.

To prevent that, Joplyn will need to take immunosuppressant medications on a strict schedule.

Those medications also make it harder for her body to fight infections.

Something as routine as a cold could pose a greater risk for her than it would for other children.

Allen said the family is learning the importance of medication routines, vaccinations and other precautions to protect her.

For a girl accustomed to playing sports, spending time outdoors and doing pretty much whatever she sets her mind to, some of those adjustments may be frustrating.

"She wants to join back up with her volleyball team," Allen said. "We're not so eager as parents. Like, let's take it a step at a time."

Then again, he knows his daughter.

"She went through this. She got a new heart. She's doing all the work," he said. "Who am I? Who are we as parents to say, 'Hey, we're not going to do this?'"

For now, her doctors will determine when it's safe to return to those activities.

The Hardest Part

Allen has three other children, including two teenagers still in high school and an adult son with a family of his own. Joplyn is the youngest.

Trying to keep things normal for the rest of the family while one child undergoes a heart transplant has been difficult.

There are school schedules, responsibilities at home and the emotional strain of having a family split between Wyoming and Colorado.

Allen said one of the hardest parts has been watching his children struggle while trying to reassure them that everything will be OK.

There's also the helplessness that comes with being a parent in a hospital.

Normally, when a child needs something, a parent can try to fix it.

Meanwhile, the family has received a steady stream of support from friends, relatives and people throughout the community.

Messages, flowers, stuffed animals and gift baskets have arrived for Joplyn.

"The outpour of hope and praise and just reaching out to us from the community has been just phenomenal," Allen said.

The family has also met other parents navigating similar medical challenges.

At Children's Hospital Colorado, Allen and his family have connected with another Casper family whose young son is awaiting a heart transplant, sharing their experiences and offering encouragement.

Not long ago, the Jennings family was in the same position, wondering when their turn would come.

Casper 13-year-old Joplyn Jennings has a new heart. (Courtesy Photo)

Somebody Else's Heart

There's another family at the center of Joplyn's story, although the Jennings family doesn't know them.

Somewhere, people are mourning the person whose donated heart is now beating inside a 13-year-old Casper girl.

Allen acknowledged that reality in a Facebook post announcing the successful transplant.

"Somewhere, a family is grieving an unimaginable loss while our family has been given hope for a future," he wrote.

He thanked the donor family for a gift that has given Joplyn a chance at a different future.

"Your loved one's legacy will live on through our little girl," the post said.

Kolby Fedore can be reached at kolby@cowboystatedaily.com.