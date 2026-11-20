Gradually clearing skies in parts of Wyoming on Saturday with a chance of morning snow, clouds in other locations. Some areas of early snow overnight. Highs from the upper 20s to mid 40s. Lows in the single digits and teens.

Central:

Casper : Chance of snow mainly after 2 p.m., otherwise partly sunny today with a high near 39 and wind gusts as high as 20 mph. Gradually becoming mostly clear overnight with a slight chance of snow before 7 p.m. and a low near 19.

Riverton: Gradually clearing skies today with a high near 39 and partly cloudy overnight with a low near 16.

Shoshoni: Gradually clearing skies today with a high near 37 and increasing clouds overnight with a low near 17.

Southwest:

Evanston : Gradually becoming sunny today with a high near 31 and increasing clouds overnight with a low near 16.

Green River: Partly sunny and breezy today with a high near 37 and wind gusts as high as 25 mph. Partly cloudy overnight a low near 15.

Cokeville : Slight chance of snow before 8 a.m., mostly cloudy today with a high near 33 and mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 9.

Western Wyoming:

Pinedale : Slight chance of snow before 8 a.m., mostly cloudy today with a high near 31 and mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 10.

Alpine : Snow likely mainly before 11 a.m. today with a high near 33 and mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 14.

Big Piney: Gradually clearing skies today with a high near 32 and mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 6.

Northwest:

Dubois : Chance of snow mainly before 11 a.m., otherwise mostly sunny and blustery today with a high near 30 and wind gusts as high as 25 mph. Partly cloudy overnight with a low near 14.

Jackson : Chance of snow mainly before 1 p.m., mostly cloudy today with a high near 33 and mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 13.

Old Faithful in Yellowstone National Park : Snow likely, mostly cloudy today with a high near 27 and wind gusts as high as 20 mph. Cloudy overnight with a chance of snow mainly before 10 p.m., a low near 16 and wind gusts as high as 21 mph.

Bighorn Basin:

Thermopolis : Slight chance of snow before 9 a.m., gradually becoming mostly sunny today with a high near 37 and partly cloudy overnight with a low near 14.

Cody : Chance of snow mainly before noon, gradually becoming mostly sunny today with a high near 31 and mostly cloudy overnight with a chance of snow mainly before 11 p.m. and a low near 16.

Greybull: Chance of snow before 9 a.m., gradually becoming mostly sunny today with a high near 37 and mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 11.

North Central:

Buffalo: Snow likely, mostly cloudy today with a high near 29 and mostly cloudy overnight with a slight chance of snow before 7 p.m. and a low near 18.

Sheridan: Winter weather advisory until 11 a.m. Snow near certain today with a high near 32 and mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 8.

Story : Snow near certain today with a high near 29 and mostly cloudy overnight with a slight chance of snow before 7 p.m. and a low near 16.

Northeast:

Gillette : Chance of snow, mostly cloudy today with a high near 30 and wind gusts as high as 21 mph. Gradually becoming mostly clear overnight with a low near 12.

Newcastle: Chance of snow, mostly cloudy today with a high near 34 and wind gusts as high as 16 mph. Gradually becoming clear overnight with a low near 16.

Upton : Chance of snow, cloudy today with a high near 33 and wind gusts as high as 18 mph. Partly cloudy overnight with a low near 12.

Eastern Plains:

Torrington: Mostly sunny today with a high near 45 and partly cloudy overnight with patchy fog after midnight and a low near 19.

Lusk: Patchy fog before 7 a.m., partly sunny today with a high near 36 and partly cloudy overnight with patchy fog after 10 p.m. and a low near 15.

Kaycee: Chance of snow mainly before noon, mostly cloudy today with a high near 32 and gradually becoming mostly clear overnight with a slight chance of snow before 7 p.m. and a low near 12.

Southeast:

Cheyenne: Gradually becoming sunny today with a high near 43 and clear overnight with a low near 19.

Laramie: Sunny today with a high near 37 and wind gusts as high as 25 mph. Mostly clear overnight with a low near 18.

Medicine Bow: Partly sunny and breezy today with a high near 36 and wind gusts as high as 30 mph. Gradually becoming clear overnight with a low near 17 and wind gusts as high as 25 mph.

South Central:

Rawlins: Partly sunny and breezy today with a high near 32 and wind gusts as high as 30 mph. Mostly clear overnight with a low near 16.

Encampment: Mostly sunny today with a high near 33 and mostly clear overnight with a low near 16.