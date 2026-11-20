Gradually clearing skies in parts of Wyoming on Saturday with a chance of morning snow, clouds in other locations. Some areas of early snow overnight. Highs from the upper 20s to mid 40s. Lows in the single digits and teens.
Central:
Casper: Chance of snow mainly after 2 p.m., otherwise partly sunny today with a high near 39 and wind gusts as high as 20 mph. Gradually becoming mostly clear overnight with a slight chance of snow before 7 p.m. and a low near 19.
Riverton: Gradually clearing skies today with a high near 39 and partly cloudy overnight with a low near 16.
Shoshoni: Gradually clearing skies today with a high near 37 and increasing clouds overnight with a low near 17.
Southwest:
Evanston: Gradually becoming sunny today with a high near 31 and increasing clouds overnight with a low near 16.
Green River: Partly sunny and breezy today with a high near 37 and wind gusts as high as 25 mph. Partly cloudy overnight a low near 15.
Cokeville: Slight chance of snow before 8 a.m., mostly cloudy today with a high near 33 and mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 9.
Western Wyoming:
Pinedale: Slight chance of snow before 8 a.m., mostly cloudy today with a high near 31 and mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 10.
Alpine: Snow likely mainly before 11 a.m. today with a high near 33 and mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 14.
Big Piney: Gradually clearing skies today with a high near 32 and mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 6.
Northwest:
Dubois: Chance of snow mainly before 11 a.m., otherwise mostly sunny and blustery today with a high near 30 and wind gusts as high as 25 mph. Partly cloudy overnight with a low near 14.
Jackson: Chance of snow mainly before 1 p.m., mostly cloudy today with a high near 33 and mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 13.
Old Faithful in Yellowstone National Park: Snow likely, mostly cloudy today with a high near 27 and wind gusts as high as 20 mph. Cloudy overnight with a chance of snow mainly before 10 p.m., a low near 16 and wind gusts as high as 21 mph.
Bighorn Basin:
Thermopolis: Slight chance of snow before 9 a.m., gradually becoming mostly sunny today with a high near 37 and partly cloudy overnight with a low near 14.
Cody: Chance of snow mainly before noon, gradually becoming mostly sunny today with a high near 31 and mostly cloudy overnight with a chance of snow mainly before 11 p.m. and a low near 16.
Greybull: Chance of snow before 9 a.m., gradually becoming mostly sunny today with a high near 37 and mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 11.
North Central:
Buffalo: Snow likely, mostly cloudy today with a high near 29 and mostly cloudy overnight with a slight chance of snow before 7 p.m. and a low near 18.
Sheridan: Winter weather advisory until 11 a.m. Snow near certain today with a high near 32 and mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 8.
Story: Snow near certain today with a high near 29 and mostly cloudy overnight with a slight chance of snow before 7 p.m. and a low near 16.
Northeast:
Gillette: Chance of snow, mostly cloudy today with a high near 30 and wind gusts as high as 21 mph. Gradually becoming mostly clear overnight with a low near 12.
Newcastle: Chance of snow, mostly cloudy today with a high near 34 and wind gusts as high as 16 mph. Gradually becoming clear overnight with a low near 16.
Upton: Chance of snow, cloudy today with a high near 33 and wind gusts as high as 18 mph. Partly cloudy overnight with a low near 12.
Eastern Plains:
Torrington: Mostly sunny today with a high near 45 and partly cloudy overnight with patchy fog after midnight and a low near 19.
Lusk: Patchy fog before 7 a.m., partly sunny today with a high near 36 and partly cloudy overnight with patchy fog after 10 p.m. and a low near 15.
Kaycee: Chance of snow mainly before noon, mostly cloudy today with a high near 32 and gradually becoming mostly clear overnight with a slight chance of snow before 7 p.m. and a low near 12.
Southeast:
Cheyenne: Gradually becoming sunny today with a high near 43 and clear overnight with a low near 19.
Laramie: Sunny today with a high near 37 and wind gusts as high as 25 mph. Mostly clear overnight with a low near 18.
Medicine Bow: Partly sunny and breezy today with a high near 36 and wind gusts as high as 30 mph. Gradually becoming clear overnight with a low near 17 and wind gusts as high as 25 mph.
South Central:
Rawlins: Partly sunny and breezy today with a high near 32 and wind gusts as high as 30 mph. Mostly clear overnight with a low near 16.
Encampment: Mostly sunny today with a high near 33 and mostly clear overnight with a low near 16.
Hanna: Mostly cloudy and breezy today with a high near 31 and wind gusts as high as 30 mph. Gradually becoming clear overnight a low near 15 and wind gusts as high as 25 mph.